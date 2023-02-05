Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
9&10 News
Several Northern Michigan State Park Campgrounds Aren’t Opening Until July
If you plan on camping this summer, getting into some of our more popular state parks could be even harder than usual. $250 million in Federal COVID Relief Funding was divided among Michigan state parks to tackle critical infrastructure needs. The big projects mean summer won’t start on time for...
9&10 News
Hanson Hills in Grayling Is Making Tubing More Affordable This Winter
Hanson Hills in Grayling Making Tubing More Affordable this Winter. Hanson Hills in Grayling makes it more affordable for you and your family to go tubing this winter. On Wild Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m., tubing is only $5.00 for three hours. Hanson Hills says tubing is their most...
9&10 News
The Season with Lake City Girls Basketball: First Place
This winter, MISportsNow is taking you behind the scenes with the Lake City girls basketball team. New episodes of the miniseries are released every Tuesday on 9and10news.com. In the 10th episode, Lake City rolls to another big win at home over Pine River, and after McBain topples Evart elsewhere in the conference, the Trojans move into first place in the Highland standings.
$18 Million for a Home? Good Thing it’s in Gorgeous Petoskey, MI
Petoskey is known for being a gorgeous place in all seasons. And, it's where we get the beloved Petoskey stone which, by the way, can be found in all forms on Etsy. Especially, in jewelry:. It might explain why a home, currently for sale, is listed for a whopping $18...
Up North Voice
AuSable Media opposes Camp Grayling land grab
AuSable Media and UpNorthVoice.com stand with the Northern Michigan community at large, local governments and conservation organizations opposed to the expansion of Camp Grayling. The Camp currently encompasses 230 square miles of state land, primarily in Crawford County. The proposed expansion would allow the federal government to essentially seize, with...
My North.com
Sugar 2 Salt’s Famous Molasses Cookie & Ginger Glaze Recipe
You haven’t really known love until you’ve tried the molasses cookies at Sugar 2 Salt. Luckily, we’ve got the recipe for this month’s On the Table recipe. This article first appeared in Traverse Northern Michigan. Find this story and more when you explore our digital issue library. Want Traverse delivered to your door or inbox monthly? View our print subscription and digital subscription options.
9&10 News
Sault Ste. Marie Holds Off Gaylord in Boys Hoops
SAULT STE. MARIE - Sault Ste. Marie held off Gaylord for a 68-64 victory on Tuesday night. With the win, Sault Ste. Marie improves to 9-5 on the season. The Blue Devils play at Cheboygan on Friday at 7 p.m. Gaylord falls to 8-8 this season with the loss and...
9&10 News
Blind East Jordan Man Creates Beautiful Pieces of Art
An East Jordan man who is blind isn’t letting that stop him from doing what he loves. When George Johnson was getting drafted to serve in Vietnam, he found out he had a genetic eye disease Retinitis Pigmentosa making him ineligible. Around the same time, he was also introduced to woodworking.
Man killed after snowmobile leaves trail, hits trees in Northern Michigan
A man from Mason, just south of Lansing was driving his snowmobile on Friday southwest of Cadillac when he lost control and crashed into multiple trees.
Military.com
Coast Guard Helps Rescue 14 from Ice Floe
The U.S. Coast Guard helped rescue a group of 14 people stranded Monday night on a Saginaw Bay ice floe, the agency said. Assets from Traverse City, Detroit and Saginaw River air stations responded to the scene along with a Huron County airboat, according to the U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes Twitter page.
WILX-TV
Two Mid-Michigan men dead after separate snowmobile crashes
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man from Mason and a man from Holt are dead after two separate snowmobile crashes in the northern lower peninsula. On Friday, The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a snowmobile crash in Cherry Grove Township. Investigators said the driver, identified as Mason man Lucas Wood, failed to turn a curve going off a trail and hit many trees, and died.
Woman dies in camper trailer fire in Northern Michigan
TUSTIN, MI – A woman died in a camper trailer fire over the weekend in Northern Michigan, 9&10 News reports. Jeanette Marie Whitenton, 53, formerly of Oxford, died Saturday when the camper trailer she was staying in caught fire at Cadillac Woods Campground in Tustin, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
9&10 News
New Bike Shop Coming to Downtown Cadillac
Just after Cadillac’s only bike shop, McLain’s, closed down, a new era is beginning. The announcement of McLain’s closure just over two weeks ago was a surprise to Cadillac’s cycling community, but now Einstein Cycles from Traverse City is stepping up to fill the void, much to the delight of biking enthusiasts like Kamie Wade.
9&10 News
Water Tank in Elberta Causes Flood
The Village of Elberta received a call from a resident on Lincoln Ave around 3pm Saturday after hearing water sounds coming from behind his home. A water tank is up on a hill between his house and the Elberta United Methodist Church. The Village of Elberta arrived 30 minutes after...
Michigan man, 74, thrown from snowmobile in fatal crash
BEAR LAKE TOWNSHIP, MI – A 74-year-old man died after a snowmobile crash over the weekend in Northern Michigan, police said. Around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, Gary Lee Sherman, 74, of Holt, was traveling north on Kalkaska Snowmobile Trail 76, parallel to Johnson Lake Road, with his son and a family friend, according to a news release from the Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office. He was the last in the group when the ski of his 2016 Arctic Cat snowmobile became stuck in the snow. He was thrown from the snowmobile and struck a tree; he was wearing a helmet. The snowmobile continued down the trail before coming to a stop.
9&10 News
1 Dead After Camper Trailer Catches Fire at Cadillac Woods Campground
The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday that a woman was killed in a fire at the Cadillac Woods Campground in Highland Township on Saturday. The sheriff’s office said they were sent to the campground, 23163 M-115 Hwy., after reports of a camper trailer fire, with a person possibly inside. Witnesses said the rear half of the trailer was fully engulfed with flames.
9&10 News
Cadillac Area YMCA Receives $738,000 Donation
A founding board member of the Cadillac YMCA made a huge donation, ensuring that his legacy will live on. Dr. Don Lakin passed away a year ago. Lakin was heavily involved in the YMCA in Cadillac and was instrumental in getting the Dillon Community Center built. The executive director and...
9&10 News
Big Rapids Sweeps CSAA Doubleheader From Rival Reed City
BIG RAPIDS - The Big Rapids girls and boys basketball teams held their respective places atop the CSAA standings with rivalry wins over Reed City on Tuesday night. In the opening game of the evening, the Big Rapids girls jumped out to a 28-11 halftime lead on the way to a 51-25 victory over Reed City.
9&10 News
Cause of Death for Missaukee County Woman Found Dead in Wexford County May Soon Be Revealed
The cause of death of a Missaukee County woman found in Wexford County late last year may soon be revealed. The body of 26-year-old Laken Clark was discovered on Dec. 14, by a waste disposal worker in Haring Township. The Wexford County Prosecutor’s office has been waiting on reports to...
UpNorthLive.com
580 acres in Otsego County to be used for solar farm
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Wolverine Power Cooperative announced Monday that it has purchased 580 acres of land south of Gaylord with the aim of building a solar farm. The land formerly owned by Georgia-Pacific. “Wolverine Power Cooperative currently provides its members with power that is 60 percent carbon...
Comments / 0