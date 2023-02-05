Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Bryant visits Albany (NY) following Drumgoole's 27-point showing
BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) takes on the Bryant Bulldogs after Gerald Drumgoole Jr. scored 27 points in Albany (NY)'s 87-68 loss to the Vermont Catamounts. The Great Danes have gone 3-5 at home. Albany (NY) has a 3-14 record against opponents above .500. The Bulldogs are 6-4 against conference opponents....
Pacific visits Portland after Robertson's 35-point game
Pacific Tigers (12-13, 5-5 WCC) at Portland Pilots (12-14, 4-7 WCC) BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts the Pacific Tigers after Tyler Robertson scored 35 points in Portland's 94-93 overtime loss to the Pepperdine Waves. The Pilots have gone 9-4 in home games. Portland averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 7-...
Today in Sports History-Winter Games open in PyeongChang
1912 — The U.S. Tennis Association amends the rules for the men’s singles championship play. The defending champion is required to play through the tournament instead of waiting for the tournament to produce a challenger. 1940 — Joe Louis beats Arturo Godoy with a split decision to defend...
