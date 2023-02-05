Read full article on original website
Woman dies in camper trailer fire in Northern Michigan
TUSTIN, MI – A woman died in a camper trailer fire over the weekend in Northern Michigan, 9&10 News reports. Jeanette Marie Whitenton, 53, formerly of Oxford, died Saturday when the camper trailer she was staying in caught fire at Cadillac Woods Campground in Tustin, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
WILX-TV
Two Mid-Michigan men dead after separate snowmobile crashes
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man from Mason and a man from Holt are dead after two separate snowmobile crashes in the northern lower peninsula. On Friday, The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a snowmobile crash in Cherry Grove Township. Investigators said the driver, identified as Mason man Lucas Wood, failed to turn a curve going off a trail and hit many trees, and died.
9&10 News
Several Northern Michigan State Park Campgrounds Aren’t Opening Until July
If you plan on camping this summer, getting into some of our more popular state parks could be even harder than usual. $250 million in Federal COVID Relief Funding was divided among Michigan state parks to tackle critical infrastructure needs. The big projects mean summer won’t start on time for...
Military.com
Coast Guard Helps Rescue 14 from Ice Floe
The U.S. Coast Guard helped rescue a group of 14 people stranded Monday night on a Saginaw Bay ice floe, the agency said. Assets from Traverse City, Detroit and Saginaw River air stations responded to the scene along with a Huron County airboat, according to the U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes Twitter page.
Man killed after snowmobile leaves trail, hits trees in Northern Michigan
A man from Mason, just south of Lansing was driving his snowmobile on Friday southwest of Cadillac when he lost control and crashed into multiple trees.
Michigan man, 74, thrown from snowmobile in fatal crash
BEAR LAKE TOWNSHIP, MI – A 74-year-old man died after a snowmobile crash over the weekend in Northern Michigan, police said. Around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, Gary Lee Sherman, 74, of Holt, was traveling north on Kalkaska Snowmobile Trail 76, parallel to Johnson Lake Road, with his son and a family friend, according to a news release from the Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office. He was the last in the group when the ski of his 2016 Arctic Cat snowmobile became stuck in the snow. He was thrown from the snowmobile and struck a tree; he was wearing a helmet. The snowmobile continued down the trail before coming to a stop.
9&10 News
Lake County Prosecutor Under Fire at County Commission Board Meeting
Members of the Police Officers Association of Michigan sent a letter to the board of commissioners notifying them of their vote of no confidence in Lake County Prosecutor Craig Cooper. The main points of contention include an alleged lack of communication, disorganization and unfamiliarity with cases. Richard Perrin, Vice President...
9&10 News
Troopers Arrest Man for Stealing an Entire Cabin
Michigan State Police on Tuesday announced an arrest in a bizarre theft case from 2021. Houghton Lake Post troopers said that in late fall 2021, a 12x28 cabin located on County Road 571 in Cold Springs Township was stolen. On Feb. 16, 2022, troopers asked the public for help in the case.
9&10 News
New Bike Shop Coming to Downtown Cadillac
Just after Cadillac’s only bike shop, McLain’s, closed down, a new era is beginning. The announcement of McLain’s closure just over two weeks ago was a surprise to Cadillac’s cycling community, but now Einstein Cycles from Traverse City is stepping up to fill the void, much to the delight of biking enthusiasts like Kamie Wade.
9&10 News
Williams Chevrolet Partners with Salvation Army for February Food Drive
An auto dealership in Traverse City is doing their part to help those in need. Williams Chevrolet is hosting a food drive in partnership with the Salvation Army. They’re accepting non-perishable food and hygiene items at their main showroom. Donating items also puts you in a drawing to win a brand new leaf blower.
9&10 News
Cause of Death for Missaukee County Woman Found Dead in Wexford County May Soon Be Revealed
The cause of death of a Missaukee County woman found in Wexford County late last year may soon be revealed. The body of 26-year-old Laken Clark was discovered on Dec. 14, by a waste disposal worker in Haring Township. The Wexford County Prosecutor’s office has been waiting on reports to...
9&10 News
Cadillac Area YMCA Receives $738,000 Donation
A founding board member of the Cadillac YMCA made a huge donation, ensuring that his legacy will live on. Dr. Don Lakin passed away a year ago. Lakin was heavily involved in the YMCA in Cadillac and was instrumental in getting the Dillon Community Center built. The executive director and...
Up to 5 inches of snow possible for West Michigan, wind chills dropping to 15 below
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The switch is flipping on the winter snowmaking machine again, this time targeting Lakeshore areas in West Michigan. Up to 5 inches of snow could fall between later today and Friday in some areas from Ludington stretching south to South Haven, according to the National Weather Service.
9&10 News
The Season with Lake City Girls Basketball: First Place
This winter, MISportsNow is taking you behind the scenes with the Lake City girls basketball team. New episodes of the miniseries are released every Tuesday on 9and10news.com. In the 10th episode, Lake City rolls to another big win at home over Pine River, and after McBain topples Evart elsewhere in the conference, the Trojans move into first place in the Highland standings.
9&10 News
New Capital Improvement Plan Could Bring Changes to Open Space
New Capital Improvement Plan Could Bring Changes to Open Space. Traverse City could see a lot of upgrades in the coming years as the City Planning Commission met tonight to unveil their new Capital Improvement Plan. The Capital Improvement Plan lays out all the major infrastructure and asset projects that...
My North.com
Sugar 2 Salt’s Famous Molasses Cookie & Ginger Glaze Recipe
You haven’t really known love until you’ve tried the molasses cookies at Sugar 2 Salt. Luckily, we’ve got the recipe for this month’s On the Table recipe. This article first appeared in Traverse Northern Michigan. Find this story and more when you explore our digital issue library. Want Traverse delivered to your door or inbox monthly? View our print subscription and digital subscription options.
9&10 News
Manistee Man in Custody after Shooting Incident
The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office says a man is in custody in connection to a shooting on Feb. 3. Around 7:00 Friday night – deputies were called to the 700 block of Piney Road in Manistee Township with reports of a shooting. The caller said they heard three...
9&10 News
Northern Michigan Sheriff Attends State of The Union Address
A Northern Michigan sheriff will be in attendance at Tuesday night’s State of The Union address. Mason County Sheriff, Kim Cole was invited to be Republican Congressman John Moolenaar’s special guest this evening. Cole arrived in DC Monday night and has been touring the sights before Tuesday night’s address.
9&10 News
Ramsdell Regional Center For The Arts Brings New Exhibit “Journey Of Discovery”
At the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts their latest exhibit ‘Journey of Discovery’ honors the contributions of African Americans in rural Michigan and runs until Feb. 25. Alongside this extensive new exhibit brought to you in part by the Manistee Area Racial Justice & Diversity Initiative, are a number of specialty events which you can see in the graphic below.
9&10 News
Benzonia Man Found Guilty of Threatening Judge’s Life
A Benzonia man has been found guilty of sending threats to a judge through email. Ryan King, 43, was arrested after sending several threatening emails to the 19th Circuit Court Administrator, including at least one veiled death threat. King was found guilty on Tuesday of Malicious Use of Telecommunications Service...
