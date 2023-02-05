A very depleted Lewis County Wrestling Team traveled to Lewisburg for the Team State Duals Championship, and continued to battle hard despite being down several key wrestlers. Lewis County qualified for the Duals for the first time in the event’s four years of existence, but the event itself could not have come at a worse time for Lewis County as they were down four wrestlers and could not compete in five total weight classes, a death knell in Duals competition. The team battled hard but was relegated to an eighth-place finish.

LEWIS COUNTY, WV ・ 8 HOURS AGO