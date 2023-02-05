Read full article on original website
WVNews
Harrison County, West Virginia, WIC offers free lead testing to participants
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County Women, Infants and Children (WIC) is offering free lead testing for WIC clients as part of a year-long pilot program in response to high levels of lead found in homes in Clarksburg. WIC will allow participants coming in for an appointment to...
WVNews
Bridgeport (West Virginia) High School freshman selected to attend national medical conference
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Emmalynn Heater, 14, is only in her freshman year at Bridgeport High School, but already has a potential career path. After watching at least three seasons of “NCIS” on television with mother Cynthia, Heater wants to grow up to be a forensic psychologist. And she has a launching point to getting there.
WVNews
Four schools in Bridgeport, West Virginia area dismissing early today
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport High School, Bridgeport Middle School, Johnson Elementary and Simpson Elementary all dismissed at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday due to a water main break in the area, according to the Harrison County Board of Education. In a social media post, The City of Bridgeport assured...
WVNews
World Association of Marching Show Bands World Championship officials pay site visit to Buckhannon, West Virginia
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Buckhannon officials are continuing preparation for the highly anticipated World Association of Marching Show Bands World Championship 2023. The city hosted a facility tour with WAMSB USA International Coordinator Brian Ingleson and Canadian band representatives Mike Jewitt and Heidi Haubrich on Saturday at the Thomas Law Center for the Performing Arts at West Virginia Wesleyan College.
WVNews
Clarksburg, West Virginia man faces fleeing with injury charge
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A Clarksburg man crashed the stolen 2022 Toyota Camry he was driving into a tree during a police pursuit two months ago, injuring his passenger, State Police allege. Marshall Stephen Bunnell Jr. was arrested this week by state troopers on charges of fleeing in...
WVNews
West Virginia Wesleyan to host state Junior Science and Humanities Symposium
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Weslyan College will host the West Virginia Junior Science and Humanities Symposium (JSHS) on campus Feb. 17-18. “The deadline for student applications is this Sunday, February 12,” said Dr. Tracy DeLaney, JSHS regional director and associate professor of physics.
WVNews
Lewis County Extension News for February
The Lewis County Extension Service Committee will meet Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. at the Extension Office. Lewis County 4-H Cloverbuds are invited to a Cloverbud Valentine’s Party on Sunday, 2-3:30 p.m. at the Lewis County 4-H Center, 506 Jesse Run Road, Jane Lew. Registration must be completed in ZSuite by Feb. 8.
WVNews
Weston Council learns more about movie in Lewis County
Mike Posey was sworn in as Weston City Police Chief at the February 6 meeting. He served as interim chief following the retirement of J.P. Thomas in 2022. Lewis County could be the backdrop for an upcoming movie, produced by JC Films. Jason Campbell is the person behind the vision for a movie based on the bank robbery during the Civil War that helped secure the establishment of West Virginia becoming a state.
WVNews
Lewis County students named to WVWC President's List
BUCKHANNON — West Virginia Wesleyan College has named Isabella Posey ’23, of Weston; Delaney Gump ‘23, of Weston; Brandon Queen ‘25; and Aiden Post ‘23 to the College’s President’s List for Fall 2022. Students named to the President’s list have achieved a grade...
WVNews
Buckhannon Water Board meeting set Thursday
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) – The Buckhannon Water Board meeting will be held 7:30 a.m., Thursday, in the City Council chambers. A financial report will be given by Amberle Jenkins for the month of January. Kelly Arnold will be giving the Water Department Report including updates on the FEMA Grant 1 and 2, delivery of RWI Generator and punch list and FEMA site visits.
WVNews
Danske Dandridge topic at Horner CEOS meeting
“Danske Dandridge: The Poet who wrote of West Virginia” was the lesson for the January meeting of the Horner Community Educational Service Club with Kaye Loyd lesson leader. Mrs. Loyd shared several of her poems with the group and stated that Danske was born in Denmark. She moved to West Virginia with her family at the age of three living in Shepherdstown.
WVNews
Lewis County wins award at WV Association of Counties
Lewis County was awarded the 2023 Patti Hamilton Imagine Award sponsored by the WV Association of Counties. Presented during training, Lewis County Commissioners Agnes Queen and Rod Wyman, Sheriff Dave Gosa, Lewis County Clerk Cynthia Rowan, Lewis County Assessor John Breen and County Administrator Tina Helmick accepted. “The Imagine Award...
WVNews
Interested in displaying your organization’s signs entering Weston?
If you are a 501(c)3 organization, a religious institution, civic or fraternal organization, you are eligible. to rent a space at any of Weston’s entrances (the blue metal billboards). The billboards are located at:
WVNews
Ways to show the love this Valentine's weekend in Lewis County
Valentine’s Day is next Tuesday, but organizations and businesses are gearing up for a love filled weekend in Lewis County. Events range from the always popular Chocolate Lovers Feast to the Love Dinner at the Koblegard House on Main Avenue. The Lewis County Senior Center will be hosting a...
WVNews
Shorthanded Lewis County Wrestlers battle hard to State Duels
A very depleted Lewis County Wrestling Team traveled to Lewisburg for the Team State Duals Championship, and continued to battle hard despite being down several key wrestlers. Lewis County qualified for the Duals for the first time in the event’s four years of existence, but the event itself could not have come at a worse time for Lewis County as they were down four wrestlers and could not compete in five total weight classes, a death knell in Duals competition. The team battled hard but was relegated to an eighth-place finish.
WVNews
Secretary of State recognizes senior citizens voters in Lewis County
West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner recognized 93 Lewis County voters Friday, Feb. 3 for 50 consecutive years of voting. He praised Lewis Countians for consistently having one of the largest voter turnouts in the state. “Lewis County is known for civic participation,” Warner said.
WVNews
Intrasquad games helping determine early WVU baseball lineups
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia head baseball coach Randy Mazey noted recently that his team might have 10 different lineups in its first 10 games of the 2023 season as it looks to find the best combination of offense and defense to field for what promises to be a tough schedule, both in-conference and out.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Baseball Randy Mazey 2/8/23
West Virginia head baseball coach Randy Mazey believes he has one of the deepest squads he's had at WVU, but there's still plenty of competition for a few spots, especially on the pitching staff, as the season approaches. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription...
WVNews
Haun, Hamilton score perfectly in Microsoft certifications
Two Lewis County High School students have earned perfect scores on separate Microsoft certifications. Junior Zyler Haun earned a perfect score in Microsoft Word, and Senior Caillin Hamilton earned a perfect score in Microsoft Powerpoint. Both students are taking courses in the Business and Marketing CTE studies. Haun now has...
WVNews
Fine Arts students excel at competitions, conferences
Several middle and high school students competed in and performed in statewide events recently. The areas of focus were choir, theatre, and band. The Lewis County High School Theatre Troupe competed in the WV Thespians Area IV Theatre Festival in Clarksburg where All-Festival Cast acting awards were earned by Gideon Yeager and McKenna West. Also for the first time ever Lewis County entered the short film division and Charlie Ressler won first Place for her short film “Art Class”, which now moves on to the state competition at the end of March.
