Greenville, MO

OFC TOURNAMENT: Bears punch out Royals, punch ticket to finals

GREENVILLE — It ultimately came down to one team making its shots and the other not being so lucky. The top-seeded and state-ranked Greenville Bears found themselves in a battle with No. 4 seed Twin Rivers Tuesday night in an Ozark Foothills Conference tournament semifinal before they flexed their muscles and high IQ shooting prowess.
GREENVILLE, MO
Scott City defender to walk-on for SEMO FB

After a successful high school football career at Scott City over the past four seasons, Ram senior defensive back Trent Lathum will challenge himself at the next level. Lathum has accepted the opportunity to walk-on at Southeast Missouri State for the 2023 season. The Scott City athlete was named the...
SCOTT CITY, MO
Red-hot (and young) Sikeston shuts down Dexter in SEMO rout

SIKESTON – Dexter had four players produce offensively in its SEMO Conference boy’s basketball game on Monday at the Sikeston Field House. The host Bulldogs had nine players register in the scorebook, with five of those being non-seniors. So much for experience. The much, much younger Bulldogs throttled...
DEXTER, MO
Jackson uses defense to down Poplar Bluff

The Jackson Indians bounced back from a loss on Monday with a commanding 61-45 win over the Poplar Bluff Mules on Tuesday at Jackson High School. Indians coach Adam Stoneking said the team was ready to put Monday’s loss to South Iron behind them. “Anytime we have a loss...
JACKSON, MO
Donettes make quick work of Naylor, punch ticket to OFC final

GREENVILLE — Two teams were ready to shake off the rust in the Ozark Foothills Conference tournament after a week off the court due to the inclement weather. But in the end, the top-seeded Doniphan Donettes coasted to an easy win over the No. 5 seed Naylor Lady Eagles 64-26 Monday night.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
Higher seeds prevail on Tri-County Conference Tournament opening night

COOTER – Cooter, Risco, Holcomb and Delta C-7 all advanced as the higher seeds in the opening round of the Tri-County Conference Tournament Monday night. While the field is wide open right now, it's going to be a battle for the next two nights with plenty of parity between each team left in contention for the conference title.
HOLCOMB, MO
Young Bell City growing, finding some success, as a hoop program

BELL CITY – If you attended the Bell City High School varsity boy’s basketball game against Dexter on Tuesday at Bell City, and focused on the Bearcats winning 83-27, you really missed the bigger picture regarding the Cubs. Bell City dropped to 4-16 with the loss, but the...
BELL CITY, MO
Dexter wrestles to mixed results in Cape quad

CAPE GIRARDEAU — The Dexter wrestling team went 1-2 in the Cape Central quad meet on Tuesday with a win over Notre Dame and losses against Cape Central and Kennett. Despite the results, head coach Cody Boyer was pleased with how the Bearcats competed overall. “We competed a lot...
DEXTER, MO
East Prairie wins Scott-Mississippi Tournament for the first time since 2005

OAK RIDGE, Mo. — East Prairie basketball ended its conference championship drought with a thrilling 63-49 win over top-seeded Oak Ridge on Saturday, Feb. 4. The second-seeded Eagles (17-5) executed a phenomenal gameplan and used shutdown defense, earning retribution against the Bluejays (18-4) for an earlier-season loss. “You could...
EAST PRAIRIE, MO
Charleston hoops primed for another state title run

The defending Class 3 state champions appear primed to win a second consecutive title. The Charleston Blue Jays are on an 11-game winning streak after blowing out the Jackson Indians 64-41 on Monday in Jackson. In fact, the last time the Blue Jays lost, it was against the Indians in...
CHARLESTON, MO
Early run powers Neelyville upset of East Carter

GREENVILLE — The third-seeded Neelyville Lady Tigers dominated early and staved off a big rally to upset No. 2 East Carter 57-43 Monday in the semifinals of the Ozark Foothills Conference Tournament. The crowd was electric for this matchup as both teams came in with a strong winning record...
NEELYVILLE, MO
Former Advance Basketball star signs professional contract

ADVANCE, Mo. (KFVS) -Former Advance Basketball star Michael Hood has signed a professional basketball contract. Hood has signed a contract with the TBL’s Coastal Georgia Buccaneers. Hood was drafted in the first round, 20th overall by Coastal Georgia. He played his college basketball at Hannibal-Lagrange where he averaged about...
ADVANCE, MO
Sikeston bkb vs. Dexter

SIKESTON - Sikeston routed Dexter 55-26 in SEMO Conference boy's basketball action on Monday at the Sikeston Field House.
SIKESTON, MO
SEMO Conference Swimming

A Saxony Lutheran swimmer competes in the SEMO Conference Tournament on Tuesday at the SEMO Aquatic Center in Cape Girardeau. (Clay Herrell ~ cherrell@semoball.)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Sikeston’s Karris Allen scores career-high in win over USTA

Former Sikeston standout and Western Kentucky University freshman Karris Allen had the best game of her young collegiate career in Lady Topper’s 73-67 win at the University of Texas at San Antonio on Thursday, Feb 2. Allen made 3-of-4 shots from behind the 3-point arc and finished with 10...
SIKESTON, MO
Hansbrough's success honored by community of friends, family

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — For one day, the good old days were new again for one of the most memorable eras in Poplar Bluff High School athletics. PBHS basketball legend Tyler Hansbrough was inducted Sunday into the Missouri Sports Fall of Fame, an event that was attended by Hansbrough’s former teammates, coaches, school administrators — and even former University of North Carolina men’s basketball coach Roy Williams, who coached Hansbrough at the collegiate level.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
Fundraiser to help Jackson bowling alley

Recreational marijuana became legal to buy in the Show-Me State on Monday, February 6, and it’s already racked up millions of dollars in sales. Friday marked a milestone in the changing use of marijuana in Missouri as recreational sales began at dispensaries across the state. Fire at church in...
JACKSON, MO
One of Missouri’s “best natural wonders” is hidden away

CAMPBELL, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — With so many natural wonders in Missouri, there’s never a lack of places to explore in the “Show Me State.” From the 1.5-billion-year-old granite rock formations at Elephant Rocks State Park to Grand Gulf State Park (a.k.a. the “Grand Canyon of Missouri”), the beauty of this Midwest state makes exploring fascinating and fun.
MISSOURI STATE

