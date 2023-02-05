A man was arrested after allegedly carjacking a mom in Van Nuys and taking off with her baby still inside the vehicle. The theft occurred around 2 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Woodman Avenue and Sherman Way, the Los Angeles Police Department said. Around half an hour later, NBC4’s NewsChopper4 helicopter captured police officers holding the 1-year-old child, who was found near Woodman Avenue and Saticoy Street in Panorama City.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO