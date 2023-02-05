ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

NBC Los Angeles

Man Steals Car With Baby Still Inside From Van Nuys Starbucks

A man was arrested after allegedly carjacking a mom in Van Nuys and taking off with her baby still inside the vehicle. The theft occurred around 2 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Woodman Avenue and Sherman Way, the Los Angeles Police Department said. Around half an hour later, NBC4’s NewsChopper4 helicopter captured police officers holding the 1-year-old child, who was found near Woodman Avenue and Saticoy Street in Panorama City.
NBC Los Angeles

Relatives Share New Details About Triple Murder in Montclair

It was exactly a week ago that three members of a family were found murdered inside their home in Montclair. Now close relatives are revealing new information about the victims who investigators say were shot to death. "We just come from a very loving support system, my parents they are...
NBC Los Angeles

Two Found Dead After Fire at Mar Vista Home

A man and woman were found dead early Wednesday following a fire at a Mar Vista home. Firefighters responded at about 2:30 a.m. to a 1,096-square-foot home in the 3500 block of South May Street in the West Los Angeles community. One 911 call was received, but the call ended...
NBC Los Angeles

Watch: Pursuit Driver Jumps Into Pickup Bed After Crash on 405 Freeway

A driver who crashed at high speed on the 405 Freeway jumped into the bed of a pickup in a frantic ending to a chase near Los Angeles International Airport. The driver was sought in connection with a shooting, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Details about the crime were not immediately available.
