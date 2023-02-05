Tee Higgins trade ideas; 5 ideal landing spots for the Cincinnati Bengals receiver

Entering an offseason where Joe Burrow is likely to receive a record-breaking contract extension , with superstar receiver Ja’Marr Chase’s big payday possibly only a year behind his quarterback, the Cincinnati Bengals already have large chunks of their future cash spent, hypothetically speaking.

If we’re to assume that both Burrow stays with the Bengals along with his No. 1 receiver in Chase for years to come, what does it mean for Tee Higgins, who is actually set for free agency after the 2023-24 season?

Higgins, who is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and is still just 24, certainly fits the Bengals’ timeline to win now and in the future. As Higgins enters the final year of his contract, which is set to pay $3.9 million in 2023, the Bengals may want to approach their 6-foot-4 receiver about a long-term extension this offseason.

But clearly, Burrow and Chase are higher priorities than the Bengals’ second-leading receiver. Thus, if Higgins wants to be paid like a true No. 1 receiver, which his production would seem to indicate he’s worth, it’s possible the Bengals decide to sell high on their playmaker before being worried about losing him in free agency the following offseason.

Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic recently dove into the possibility of a contract extension while also raising that very same question, whether the Bengals could even consider trading the latest great Bengals receiver to wear No. 85.

While there’s no indication that Higgins will price himself out of Cincinnati’s market or that he wants to be moved at all, past trades of receivers seeking a new contract lead us to wonder who might be interested in the former Clemson star, should the Bengals find themselves presented with an offer they can’t refuse.

Chicago Bears cash in on Higgins

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears made a small attempt at supplying Justin Fields with more pass-catching talent ahead of the trade deadline by acquiring Chase Claypool. The former Steeler has a similar frame as Higgins in that they’re the same height, yet Higgins is a much more refined route-runner and is more polished as a receiver in general.

While they traded the 33rd pick for Claypool, the team has yet to commit to him in the form of a long-term contract. He’s also set to be a free agent after the 2023-24 season, just like Higgins. When comparing the two, it’s hard not to imagine any team choosing Claypool over Higgins. Yet, the Bears have tons of cap space, both this offseason and heading into the future. Who’s to say they couldn’t commit to both players?

A receiving corps led by Higgins, complemented by Darnell Mooney and Claypool, plus Cole Kmet, gives Fields a much better platform to work with heading into 2023. As long as the Bears can fix their offensive line this offseason, how couldn’t this Chicago offense be a threat?

Green Bay Packers reinforce receiving corps with Higgins

Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Whether Aaron Rodgers returns to Green Bay for a 19th season in Green and Gold or not, the Packers need to inject some more talent into their receiving corps. Christian Watson looks like he has the potential to be the team’s leading receiver for years to come, and Romeo Doubs could be a nice find in the fourth round as well, but having a veteran option who can also win 50-50 balls downfield like Higgins would work wonders at Lambeau Field, whether it’s with Rodgers or Jordan Love ‘s first opportunity to take the reins.

Tee Higgins stats in 2022: 74 receptions, 1,029 receiving yards, 7 TD catches

Higgins wouldn’t overtake Watson, as 6-foot-5 receivers who run a 4.36 40-yard dash don’t grow on trees, yet if the former NDSU star receiver experiences any second-year hiccups, having the reliable Higgins on hand would provide a safe floor for Green Bay’s passing offense in 2023.

Depending on Rodgers’ commitment to the team, the Packers could have a lot of spare cash to spend in the future, and investing in a true offensive weapon like Higgins wouldn’t be a bad place to start.

New York Giants find Daniel Jones a WR1

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Daniel Jones finally got to experience consistent success in his fourth season in the NFL. While the New York Giants QB is now set for free agency, chances are, the G-Men don’t let the former sixth-overall pick walk .

It’s incredible what having a true offensive wizard like Brian Daboll can do to elevate a below-average wide receiver corps, yet Jones began to thrive with NFL retreads like Richie James and Isaiah Hodgins, relative unknowns.

Imagine if this dual-threat QB who has displayed impressive accuracy actually had receivers who didn’t finish with the sixth-most dropped passes in 2022? As is, the Giants have zero players who could profile as a team’s top receiver, and unless they address the need in the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft, we could be looking at a similar situation once again next year.

Don’t be surprised if the Giants try and reach into the trade market to get their young QB more help in the pass-catcher department, even if it’s not Higgins.

New England Patriots get Mac Jones some help

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Another team in desperate need of adding receivers who can create separation and win one-on-one battles, the New England Patriots would be an ideal fit for Higgins. Mac Jones experienced a sophomore slump, and it’s fair to wonder how much of the blame can be placed on Bill Belichick’s questionable coaching staff , but it’s also hard not to see how a receiving cast led by Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, and Hunter Henry wasn’t exactly explosive.

While the Patriots have never struggled to identify solid No. 2 or even excellent options in the slot, like many other teams, securing that bonafide star receiver has proven difficult. Sometimes when drafting or signing free agents doesn’t work out, the next best thing is trading for a proven product.

Higgins would immediately be the team’s best receiver, providing Jones with a large safety net in times of panic. He’d also be a great red zone threat for that very same reason, using his large frame to his advantage, which should, in turn boost New England’s offense next season.

Kansas City Chiefs pair Higgins with Patrick Mahomes

Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Would the Bengals be willing to trade with the Chiefs, fully being aware that such a move would only provide their AFC rivals with a game-breaking playmaker they know better than anyone else? Probably not, but we can’t help but think of how fun Higgins would be, catching passes from Patrick Mahomes for the foreseeable future.

The Chiefs have had no troubles since moving on from Tyreek Hill, with Travis Kelce as good as ever, but even the future Hall of Fame tight end won’t play forever. As he enters what will be his age-34 season, the Chiefs will eventually have to identify a reliable long-term weapon for Mahomes to rely on.

JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman are set for free agency, leaving Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, and Skyy Moore as the leading receiver trio heading into the offseason, meaning the Chiefs are a good bet to add someone to the pass-catching group after the Super Bowl, it’s only a matter of who. With much of their core already in place, why not try and swing for the fences with someone like Higgins?

