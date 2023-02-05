Hundreds of runners turned up in different types of underwear and costumes to make a mile-long jaunt along The Wharf in D.C. Saturday for the annual Cupid’s Undie Run. Since 2010, people have been taking part in these undie runs in D.C. and other U.S. cities to raise money for research on neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder of the nervous system that mainly affects how nerve cells form and grow.

8 HOURS AGO