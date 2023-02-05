Read full article on original website
DC man sentenced to 120 years in prison in Southeast triple murder
A D.C. man was sentenced to 120 years in prison on Friday for the 2019 shooting deaths of three men in Southeast D.C. Rakeem Willis, 31, of D.C., was found guilty by a jury on Nov. 16, 2022, on three counts of first-degree murder while armed and fleeing law enforcement, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.
Officer investigating pipe assault shoots man in Southeast DC
A D.C. police officer shot and wounded a man on Good Hope Road in Southeast on Friday morning, after officers responded to the area for the report of a woman struck with a pipe, according to D.C. police. It happened just before 10 a.m., near the intersection of Good Hope...
DC police offer tips to stem recent rise in tire and rim thefts
In the movie “Gone in 60 Seconds,” the entire car vanished — with the current rash of tire and rim thefts, the ugly skeleton of a stripped car is left behind. Local police have called it a regional problem, and are offering tips and strategies to try to prevent wheel thefts.
Md. man accused of selling improperly stored oysters without license
A Maryland man is accused of selling improperly stored oysters for a charity event and harvesting them for commercial purposes without a license. The Maryland Natural Resources Police charged John Vallandingham, 67, of St. Mary’s County, with failure to obtain a tidal fish license, failure to pay the oyster surcharge, and other related charges.
Small earthquake recorded off Maryland-Virginia coast
An small earthquake happened off the Atlantic coast on the Virginia-Maryland coast Wednesday night. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 2.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded about 19 miles east of Chincoteague, Virginia. According to USGS data, the earthquake happened just before 8:30 p.m. and the depth was 11.2 km. An...
Nasty norovirus making kids, teens sick in DC region
Having a Super Bowl party this weekend? Well, hosts may want to reconsider. Fairfax County, Virginia’s health department warned that the norovirus is hitting the D.C. region hard, and it’s making kids very sick. The gastrointestinal virus, which usually lasts one to three days, is most commonly spread...
Annual DC undie run raises over $140K for genetic disorder research
Hundreds of runners turned up in different types of underwear and costumes to make a mile-long jaunt along The Wharf in D.C. Saturday for the annual Cupid’s Undie Run. Since 2010, people have been taking part in these undie runs in D.C. and other U.S. cities to raise money for research on neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder of the nervous system that mainly affects how nerve cells form and grow.
Johnson scores 22 to help North Alabama beat Lipscomb 80-70
FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — KJ Johnson scored 22 points to guide North Alabama to an 80-70 victory over Lipscomb on Saturday night. Johnson was 7-of-15 shooting from the floor and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Lions (16-11, 8-6 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jacari Lane added 19 points. Daniel Ortiz sank three 3-pointers and scored 17, adding five rebounds and three steals.
Boat sinks in Chesapeake Bay — on purpose
The Chesapeake Bay has seen its share of shipwrecks and sunken boats over the centuries, from war, piracy, or just tragic accidents. On Wednesday, another boat was added to that long list. But this time, it wasn’t an accident. Scientists from Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources took a more...
Seiko makes 6 3-pointers, No. 25 SDSU beats UNLV 82-71
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Adam Seiko scored all 18 points on 3-pointers and Matt Bradley added 17 points for No. 25 San Diego, the Mountain West Conference front-runner that beat UNLV 82-71 Saturday for its third straight win and seventh in eight games. The Aztecs (20-5, 11-2 MWC) buried...
