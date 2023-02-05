ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Related
WTOP

DC man sentenced to 120 years in prison in Southeast triple murder

A D.C. man was sentenced to 120 years in prison on Friday for the 2019 shooting deaths of three men in Southeast D.C. Rakeem Willis, 31, of D.C., was found guilty by a jury on Nov. 16, 2022, on three counts of first-degree murder while armed and fleeing law enforcement, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
WTOP

Md. man accused of selling improperly stored oysters without license

A Maryland man is accused of selling improperly stored oysters for a charity event and harvesting them for commercial purposes without a license. The Maryland Natural Resources Police charged John Vallandingham, 67, of St. Mary’s County, with failure to obtain a tidal fish license, failure to pay the oyster surcharge, and other related charges.
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Small earthquake recorded off Maryland-Virginia coast

An small earthquake happened off the Atlantic coast on the Virginia-Maryland coast Wednesday night. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 2.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded about 19 miles east of Chincoteague, Virginia. According to USGS data, the earthquake happened just before 8:30 p.m. and the depth was 11.2 km. An...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Nasty norovirus making kids, teens sick in DC region

Having a Super Bowl party this weekend? Well, hosts may want to reconsider. Fairfax County, Virginia’s health department warned that the norovirus is hitting the D.C. region hard, and it’s making kids very sick. The gastrointestinal virus, which usually lasts one to three days, is most commonly spread...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Annual DC undie run raises over $140K for genetic disorder research

Hundreds of runners turned up in different types of underwear and costumes to make a mile-long jaunt along The Wharf in D.C. Saturday for the annual Cupid’s Undie Run. Since 2010, people have been taking part in these undie runs in D.C. and other U.S. cities to raise money for research on neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder of the nervous system that mainly affects how nerve cells form and grow.
WTOP

Johnson scores 22 to help North Alabama beat Lipscomb 80-70

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — KJ Johnson scored 22 points to guide North Alabama to an 80-70 victory over Lipscomb on Saturday night. Johnson was 7-of-15 shooting from the floor and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Lions (16-11, 8-6 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jacari Lane added 19 points. Daniel Ortiz sank three 3-pointers and scored 17, adding five rebounds and three steals.
FLORENCE, AL
WTOP

Boat sinks in Chesapeake Bay — on purpose

The Chesapeake Bay has seen its share of shipwrecks and sunken boats over the centuries, from war, piracy, or just tragic accidents. On Wednesday, another boat was added to that long list. But this time, it wasn’t an accident. Scientists from Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources took a more...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Seiko makes 6 3-pointers, No. 25 SDSU beats UNLV 82-71

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Adam Seiko scored all 18 points on 3-pointers and Matt Bradley added 17 points for No. 25 San Diego, the Mountain West Conference front-runner that beat UNLV 82-71 Saturday for its third straight win and seventh in eight games. The Aztecs (20-5, 11-2 MWC) buried...
SAN DIEGO, CA

