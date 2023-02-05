Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
WTA roundup: No. 2 Belinda Bencic advances in Abu Dhabi
No. 2 seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland advanced to the quarterfinals of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open by defeating Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk 6-4, 7-5 on Wednesday in the United Arab Emirates. Ranked No. 9 in the world, Bencic rebounded from a 5-3 deficit in the second set to win in...
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Turkey's President Erdogan says Western missions will 'pay' for closures
ISTANBUL, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Western missions would "pay" for issuing security warnings and temporarily closing consulates in Turkey last week, while police said there was no serious threat to foreigners after detaining 15 Islamic State suspects on Sunday.
Comments / 0