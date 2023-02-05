Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
West Virginia authorities find boot in pond man fell into
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller says authorities found a boot in the pond a man fell into last week in Gallipolis Ferry. According to Sheriff Miller, the man fell into contaminated water at the ICL production plant Friday evening. Sheriff Miller says further search efforts will take about a week […]
WTAP
Parkersburg Police Dept. looking into items found for evidence value to investigation
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - And from that search, Parkersburg police Detective James Zimmerman says that a number of small items were found. Zimmerman says that the department has done a number of previous searches at Mountwood Park with just the department alone. Zimmerman says that the items found are still...
wchstv.com
One COVID-19-related death added in West Virginia; hospitalizations increase Tuesday
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported one more COVID-19-related death Tuesday as hospitalizations due to the virus ticked up in West Virginia. The death – a 70-year-old man from Jackson County – raised the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,877, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
WTAP
Businesses and good Samaritans donate to Gretchen Fleming ground search
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - There was a significant turnout at the Gretchen Fleming ground search on Saturday. There were volunteers and businesses who wanted to help. Before the day of the search, Parkersburg police said that they expected many people. Parkersburg police chief Matt Board said he didn’t know if there could be anywhere from 150 to 15 hundred.
WTAP
Belpre Industrial Parkersburg Railroad tells community the bridge pier is structurally sound
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The community has been growing concerned of the crack that has been recently discovered by the public in one of the piers holding up the Parkersburg Belpre bridge. After speaking with a Belpre Industrial Parkersburg railroad official they said the damage visible to the pier presents...
WTAP
Humane Society of the Ohio Valley plans annual fundraisers
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - We Lov Pets in Marietta is hosting a free vaccine clinic to support The Humane Society of the Ohio Valley. The vaccines administered are for dogs and cats. The event is February 11th from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. An adopt-a-thon will immediately follow the clinic featuring select pets from the humane society. Persons with an appropriate adoption application can leave the same day with their pet.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
DHHR: Jackson County man reported dead from COVID-19
CHARLESTON — One death from the COVID-19 coronavirus in Jackson County was reported Tuesday morning by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The 70-year-old man from Jackson County was the only death between Monday and Tuesday, the department said. The death toll from the virus since...
Hundreds of volunteers help in the search for missing Parkersburg, West Virginia woman
The Parkersburg Police Department put together a large volunteer search group to help locate a missing woman. Investigators put out a post on social media. More than 450 people from West Virginia and surrounding states spent their Saturday searching at Mountwood Park.
WTAP
The Vault in Marietta to host Casino Night fundraiser for River City Symphony Orchestra
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The River City Symphony Orchestra will be having a Casino Night Fundraiser at the Vault in Marietta, Ohio. The event will take place on the evening of March 3, which is a First Friday. Attendees will be able to play a variety of games, enjoy local...
WTAP
Kanawha Elementary School principal was given the Patriot award for his work with military guardsmen
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today was an exciting, humbling day for Kanawha Elementary school principal, Matt Null. “Well it’s a very humbling call we get to be principals and model behaviors to our kids and we get to do all these things with reading, writing math and movement. So when something like this it’s humbling it encourages us to continue doing what we do as hard as we can do it,” Null said.
Charleston, West Virginia man arrested for allegedly stealing $4,600 worth of tools
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV ( WOWK) — A Charleston man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stealing $4,600 worth of tools from a business in Elkview, West Virginia. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called Tuesday morning around 7:40 a.m. to investigate an overnight breaking and entering at Xpec Power, Inc. on Elk […]
WTAP
Glenville State leader receives high honor from the state
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - One leader at Glenville State University has joined several others from around the Mountain State in receiving a high honor from the state. Dr. Gary Morris, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Glenville State University, has accepted an invitation to participate in the 2023 Class of Leadership West Virginia (LWV).
WTAP
Local florist sees increase with Valentine’s day coming up
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sandy’s florist is expecting to see an increase of business as we get closer to Valentines day. “Valentine’s day is by far our busiest day. Mother’s day is usually an entire week but Valentine’s day we get one big rush for the day,” Owner, Joe Flaherty said.
WTAP
Aerial view | Search for missing contractor underway at chemical plant
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The search for a missing contractor at the ICL facility in Gallipolis Ferry entered its fifth day Tuesday. Monday, the Mason County Sheriff confirmed the man fell into a pond onsite at the plant in Mason County. The following statement was released Tuesday on...
WTAP
Former Meigs County Sheriff indicted on multiple charges
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A former sheriff of Meigs County has been indicted on multiple charges. According to court documents, the Meigs County Grand Jury indicted Keith O. Wood on charges related to his time in office. Wood resigned as Meigs County Sheriff on November 11, 2022. At the time, he cited his health and his family as his reasons for stepping down as sheriff.
WTAP
Obituary: Frye, Patricia Ellen
Patricia Ellen Frye, 70, of Parkersburg, formerly of Florida, passed away on January 31, 2023. With the compassionate care of Camden Clark Medical Center and Amedysis Hospice. A private cremation will be held at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
wchsnetwork.com
Putnam County native first state resident to join Space Force
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A one-time three-sport high school athlete from Putnam County will now try leave his footprint in a new branch of military service. Gabe Garrison, 27, a native of Buffalo, became the first West Virginian to enlist, and join the U.S. Space Force. “I enlisted in the...
WTAP
Bond reduction denied for Charles Rexroad
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A bond modification hearing was held Tuesday morning for a Parkersburg man who was arrested after an assault of a police officer. Over New Years weekend, Charles Rexroad was arrested by Parkersburg police after assaulting and injuring an officer. With an officer suffering a leg fracture in the process.
WTAP
Solving the murder of Lieutenant Clark - how a cold case team found his killer
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - This Tuesday marks the anniversary of Lieutenant Ray “Joe” Clark’s death. The Washington County policeman was killed by a former officer in the 1980s. The case remained unsolved for decades, but thanks to a cold case team, the murderer was convicted in 2016.
lootpress.com
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha County, Pocahontas County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
