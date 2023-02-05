Read full article on original website
Related
When will temperatures start to warm up in the San Francisco Bay Area?
Monday marks the start of a gradual warmup across the San Francisco Bay Area.
Don't drive to Tahoe on any Friday in February, travel experts say
Driving to Tahoe? Here's when Waze, Caltrans and tourism officials suggest leaving.
KSBW.com
What is Valley Fever? Cases increasing on the Central Coast
MONTEREY, Calif. — Valley Fever is a fungal infection that attacks the lungs. People can become infected when they breathe in fungal spores. The fungus is in the soil in places like the Southwest and the Central Valley. Dr. Martha Blum, medical director of infectious prevention at Montage Health,...
KTVU FOX 2
Morning drizzle, stronger rain starts in afternoon
A soggy start to the weekend as the Bay Area woke up to a steady drizzle. A stronger storm is set to hit this afternoon and into Sunday.
Small hail pelts the San Francisco Bay Area, scattered showers on the way
More than an inch of rain fell over most of the Bay Area this weekend.
smchseagleeye.com
Atmospheric River hits the West Coast
Record breaking storms that started off hitting up north on Dec. 31, 2022 continues to make its way down to Orange County through the winter. After excessive amounts of burning fossil fuels pollute the atmosphere, heat begins to trap more moisture in the upper-level ridge. As a result of this climate change, intense storms called an atmospheric river plunge across the West Coast.
KSBW.com
Monterey cruise tourism may come to an end
MONTEREY, Calif. — Monterey city council will vote on whether to continue to support cruise ships visiting Monterey Bay, a protected marine sanctuary, on Tuesday. The city does not have the authority to allow cruise ships into the bay — that's left up to the U.S. Department of Commerce. But city council does provide security, checking people in and out as they arrive at the Fisherman's Wharf, per federal regulations.
Three tense years lie ahead as Watsonville residents await the Pajaro levee project's fixes
Mark Strudley of the new Pajaro Regional Flood Management Agency hasn't been on the job for long and hasn't even had time yet to build a staff or find an office in Watsonville. The longtime Boulder Creek resident lays out the race against time to build the levee project before the next devastating storms. There are many hurdles, including agency coordination.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area rain: When to expect strongest weekend showers
OAKLAND, Calif. - Rain moved through the Bay Area Friday morning, and a stronger storm is expected this weekend. Some pockets saw heavy amounts of rain, especially in the North Bay, making the morning commute tricky. Meteorologist Steve Paulson said showers should taper in the afternoon, but a stronger system moves through Saturday afternoon, and into Sunday.
KQED
How Dungeness Crab Brings Bay Area Communities Together
After several delays, Dungeness crab season is finally upon us. That’s a big deal in the Bay Area: Whether the crabs are caught on a boat or off a pier, served in cioppino or over garlic noodles, a shared love for the ingredient has long brought together folks from all different cultural backgrounds.
Three mountain lions spotted outside of Carmel Valley home
Three mountain lions were spotted taking a casual stroll in front of a homeowner's front gate on Tuesday, and the homeowners caught the big cats on camera.
3 people found dead of suspected fentanyl overdoses in Bay Area
Three people were found dead and one was taken to the hospital, officials said.
Food Bank of Monterey County giving out fresh fruits and vegetables at Dads Read event
MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV): The Food Bank of Monterey County will be giving out fresh fruits and vegetables at a Dads Read event at the Marina Library on Saturday morning. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon. The event will also have community readers and a free clothing exchange for families by Buy The post Food Bank of Monterey County giving out fresh fruits and vegetables at Dads Read event appeared first on KION546.
Storm damage at Soquel mobile home park unearths decades-old county plan to remove it from flood plain
Santa Cruz County was so worried about damaging floods harming the Old Mill Estates mobile home park that a 1990 master plan called for the government to buy the property and turn it into a flood buffer for Soquel Village. Why didn't that happen?
Bay Area Turkish community fears worst after thousands killed in 7.8 earthquake
SAN FRANCISCO – Just like in the Bay Area, earthquakes are not uncommon in Turkey. There have been a number of massive ones in the last 80 years. But some say Monday's quake is the worst, and much of the destruction may be the fault of man.Video coming out of Turkey looks like a Hollywood disaster film, giant apartment buildings falling to the ground as people run for their lives. The 7.8 magnitude quake has been followed by dozens of aftershocks, and thousands of lives are feared lost in the massive piles of rubble.Rescue workers both in Turkey and neighboring...
Vehicle filmed spinning donuts on top of Botts dots in San Lorenzo
A vehicle was filmed spinning donuts on top of dots installed on roadways in San Lorenzo on Friday. The dots had been installed to prevent sideshow activity on Wednesday, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.
tourcounsel.com
Capitola Mall | Shopping mall in Capitola, California
Capitola Mall is a shopping mall located in Capitola, California. It was managed and owned by Macerich before being sold to Merlone Geier Partners in April 2016. The mall sits on the northern edge of the Monterey Bay in Santa Cruz County. Capitola Mall is located on 41st Avenue just off Highway 1 at Capitola Road in Capitola.
Missing 15-year-old girl found safe
Update (Feb. 6): Sela Victoria Kalulani Vaisioa Francis, 15, was found safe at 11:13 p.m. Sunday, according to Redwood City police. REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a girl who went missing Saturday night, the Redwood City Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. Sela Victoria Kalulani […]
Eater
Soon This San Francisco Gourmet Burger Restaurant Will Open in Marin County
Roam Burgers, a San Francisco favorite for grass-fed beef patties and french fries topped with shaved truffles, founded on Fillmore Street, is headed to Marin County. The Bay Area business will open its newest location in the Corte Madera Town Center, a homecoming of sorts for owner Joshua Spiegelman. The fall 2023 opening will deepen his roots in the North Bay — the entrepreneur spent his childhood in Mill Valley and attended Redwood High School in Larkspur. “I grew up in Marin,” Spiegelman says. “So this means a lot to me.”
California witness says ball of white light followed by helicopters flew over home
A California witness at San Jose reported watching a huge ball of white light followed by two helicopters that moved over their home at 8:50 p.m. on February 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Comments / 0