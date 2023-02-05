ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loganton, PA

therecord-online.com

Huge first quarter lifts Muncy past Bucktail 81-49

FARWELL, PA- Bucktail knew that their Tuesday Mid Penn Conference West Division clash with Muncy wouldn’t be easy. The Indians entered the contest with 13 wins, the number 3 spot in District IV’s 2A playoffs race and a 90-37 victory over the Bucks back in January. Bucktail never...
MUNCY, PA
therecord-online.com

LH Men’s Basketball Downs Mansfield; Notches Third Straight Win

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Behind a balanced offensive attack which saw six Bald Eagles record double figures, the Lock Haven University men’s basketball team (16-6, 12-5 PSAC) soared past Mansfield University (5-16, 4-13 PSAC), 89-76, in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) contest on Monday evening. After a...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
therecord-online.com

Central Mountain boys edge Tyrone, 76-73

BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – It was a game that went to the wire at the Central Mountain High School gymnasium Monday night. Visiting and Mountain League-leading Tyrone gave Heartland Conference-winning Central Mountain everything it could handle before the Wildcats pulled out the 76-73 win. It was the often-unheralded...
TYRONE, PA
thebablueprint.com

Bellwood sells the elementary school to Tyrone

After a long board meeting last week, administrators decided they will concede Myers Elementary School to the Tyrone Area School District. The decision has been in the works for months after a bet between the two schools’ administrators on who would win the football Backyard Brawl. The plans for...
TYRONE, PA
therecord-online.com

KC CTC with strong showing at SkillsUSA competition

WILLIAMSPORT, PA – Keystone Central CTC recently sent 23 students to the SkillsUSA District competition held at Penn College and made an outstanding showing. The following place winners will compete in Hershey at the State competition in April:. Lily Hendricks – Architectural Drafting. Emma Evey – Health Occ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Two sisters from Tioga County launch Skyr yogurt brand spreading nationwide

Westfield, Pa. — Two sisters born and raised on a Tioga County dairy farm are making a mark nationwide with their new yogurt brand Painterland Sisters, a Pennsylvania-made Skyr yogurt. Skyr is an Icelandic-style strained yogurt with a thick, creamy texture and mildly sour flavor from probiotic cultures. The product and the idea for Painterland Sisters Skyr begins with the two sisters' family dairy farm. Stephanie Painter, 28, and Hayley,...
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Kim Lim Croyle

Kim Lim Croyle, 85, of Lock Haven, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023 at the home of her daughter in Mill Hall. Born December 21, 1937 in Korea, she was the daughter of the late Yeong Mo Kim and Mun Hui Kim. She was the youngest of six children. Kim...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
therecord-online.com

Lock Haven asks waterline customers to reduce consumption

LOCK :HAVEN, PA – City officials have asked Lock Haven water customers to reduce use due to a line leak in Wayne Township. The request was posted on social media on Wednesday. According to city public works director Tony Stopper, the leak is in McElhattan in Chatham Village. The...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in DuBois, Pennsylvania

DuBois is a great place to live, work, and visit. It has plenty of history, great food options, and attractions that can keep visitors occupied during their time in DuBois. We have included just a few of these on this list, but there is far more to do here than we could fit in one article.
DUBOIS, PA
therecord-online.com

Dispute brewing over Sunset Pines drainage project

LOCK HAVEN – There is a major lack of cooperation between the City of Lock Haven and the Suburban Water Co., and city officials are putting the blame squarely on the water company. For now, those who are affected live in a portion of Sunset Pines. According to information...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
WTAJ

Altoona home invader kidnapped man, claimed ‘I’m Batman,’ police report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four home invasions, a kidnapped man, and a stolen truck in Altoona led three police departments to arrest a homeless man Monday evening. Altoona police, along with Logan Township police and Pennsylvania State Police, arrested 37-year-old Robert Powers Monday evening after Powers allegedly caused chaos throughout the city and Logan township, […]
ALTOONA, PA
wccsradio.com

CRASH REPORTED IN BURRELL TOWNSHIP

Along with the crash in White Township that was previously reported, first responders were called out for another crash, this time in Burrell Township. Black Lick and Blairsville fire crews were dispatched at 5:45 PM to the intersection of Route 119 and Old Indiana Road near the Dollar General store in Burrell Township for the reported crash, along with Citizens’ Ambulance and State Police. According to a post on the Black Lick fire department’s Facebook Page, officials arrived on scene to find one vehicle had gone into the median, and the other went onto the Hoodlebug Trail.
BLACK LICK, PA
WTAJ

UPMC Altoona present EMPATH unit to Blair Co. Commissioners

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– UPMC Altoona presented a proposed mental health unit to the Blair County Commissioners at their Tuesday Feb. 7 meeting. The new unit is called Emergency Psychiatric Assessment Treatment and Health (EMPATH). It’s planned to be in the emergency area of UPMC Altoona hospital. UPMC Altoona asked Blair County for $200,000 in […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Commissioners accept bids for Valley View projects

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Blair County Commissioners accepted bids for the Valley View Amphitheater in Altoona at their Tuesday meeting. The Central Blair Parks and Recreation took on this project to help improve the looks of the theater and make it bigger. The bids presented on Tuesday, Feb. 7th meeting involved general contracting and electrical work. […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

2 dead after fatal crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash in Franklin County resulted in the death of two drivers on Monday, Feb. 6. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday Feb. 6 at 2:01 p.m., the driver of a Ford Transit, who was identified as 69-year-old Richard Cowan of Chambersburg, was traveling eastbound on SR-30. Cowan was traveling with a passenger in his vehicle.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WITF

Pennsylvania buys Susquehanna River islands for conservation

Independence and Bailey’s Island are now state forest lands. A pair of Susquehanna River islands near Harrisburg’s Harvey Taylor Bridge have a new owner: the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources bought Independence and Bailey’s Islands for $160,000 in late January. The agency aims...
HARRISBURG, PA

