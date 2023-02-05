Read full article on original website
therecord-online.com
Huge first quarter lifts Muncy past Bucktail 81-49
FARWELL, PA- Bucktail knew that their Tuesday Mid Penn Conference West Division clash with Muncy wouldn’t be easy. The Indians entered the contest with 13 wins, the number 3 spot in District IV’s 2A playoffs race and a 90-37 victory over the Bucks back in January. Bucktail never...
therecord-online.com
LH Men’s Basketball Downs Mansfield; Notches Third Straight Win
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Behind a balanced offensive attack which saw six Bald Eagles record double figures, the Lock Haven University men’s basketball team (16-6, 12-5 PSAC) soared past Mansfield University (5-16, 4-13 PSAC), 89-76, in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) contest on Monday evening. After a...
therecord-online.com
Central Mountain boys edge Tyrone, 76-73
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – It was a game that went to the wire at the Central Mountain High School gymnasium Monday night. Visiting and Mountain League-leading Tyrone gave Heartland Conference-winning Central Mountain everything it could handle before the Wildcats pulled out the 76-73 win. It was the often-unheralded...
thebablueprint.com
Bellwood sells the elementary school to Tyrone
After a long board meeting last week, administrators decided they will concede Myers Elementary School to the Tyrone Area School District. The decision has been in the works for months after a bet between the two schools’ administrators on who would win the football Backyard Brawl. The plans for...
Another 2-match weekend ahead for Penn State; Cael Sanderson says 125-pound spot belongs to Gary Steen
It’s 13 down and three to go this season for the No. 1-ranked Penn State wrestling team, which will take a 41-match winning streak to Rutgers on Friday and return home Sunday to Rec Hall, where the Lions more than likely will clinch the regular-season Big Ten title against Maryland.
therecord-online.com
KC CTC with strong showing at SkillsUSA competition
WILLIAMSPORT, PA – Keystone Central CTC recently sent 23 students to the SkillsUSA District competition held at Penn College and made an outstanding showing. The following place winners will compete in Hershey at the State competition in April:. Lily Hendricks – Architectural Drafting. Emma Evey – Health Occ...
Susquehanna River Islands Popular with Boaters Sold to State of Pa.
A pair of privately owned, uninhabited islands in the Susquehanna River have been sold to the state of Pennsylvania. Independence and Baileys Island, located just north of City Island in Harrisburg, were in the same family for generations. They were once home to a dance hall and a ferry route, but now the vacant islands are just a fun destination for boaters.
Two sisters from Tioga County launch Skyr yogurt brand spreading nationwide
Westfield, Pa. — Two sisters born and raised on a Tioga County dairy farm are making a mark nationwide with their new yogurt brand Painterland Sisters, a Pennsylvania-made Skyr yogurt. Skyr is an Icelandic-style strained yogurt with a thick, creamy texture and mildly sour flavor from probiotic cultures. The product and the idea for Painterland Sisters Skyr begins with the two sisters' family dairy farm. Stephanie Painter, 28, and Hayley,...
therecord-online.com
Kim Lim Croyle
Kim Lim Croyle, 85, of Lock Haven, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023 at the home of her daughter in Mill Hall. Born December 21, 1937 in Korea, she was the daughter of the late Yeong Mo Kim and Mun Hui Kim. She was the youngest of six children. Kim...
therecord-online.com
Lock Haven asks waterline customers to reduce consumption
LOCK :HAVEN, PA – City officials have asked Lock Haven water customers to reduce use due to a line leak in Wayne Township. The request was posted on social media on Wednesday. According to city public works director Tony Stopper, the leak is in McElhattan in Chatham Village. The...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in DuBois, Pennsylvania
DuBois is a great place to live, work, and visit. It has plenty of history, great food options, and attractions that can keep visitors occupied during their time in DuBois. We have included just a few of these on this list, but there is far more to do here than we could fit in one article.
therecord-online.com
Dispute brewing over Sunset Pines drainage project
LOCK HAVEN – There is a major lack of cooperation between the City of Lock Haven and the Suburban Water Co., and city officials are putting the blame squarely on the water company. For now, those who are affected live in a portion of Sunset Pines. According to information...
Altoona home invader kidnapped man, claimed ‘I’m Batman,’ police report
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four home invasions, a kidnapped man, and a stolen truck in Altoona led three police departments to arrest a homeless man Monday evening. Altoona police, along with Logan Township police and Pennsylvania State Police, arrested 37-year-old Robert Powers Monday evening after Powers allegedly caused chaos throughout the city and Logan township, […]
Former Penn State Pastry Chef creates bakery business out of Centre Hall
CENTRE HALL, Pa. (WTAJ) — Heather Luse worked as the executive pastry chef for Penn State University for over 29 years. Throughout her time at the university, she started up a business out of her home creating custom baked goods, cakes, and sweet treats called “Delectable Delights by Heather Luse.” In 2022, when Heather decided […]
wccsradio.com
CRASH REPORTED IN BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Along with the crash in White Township that was previously reported, first responders were called out for another crash, this time in Burrell Township. Black Lick and Blairsville fire crews were dispatched at 5:45 PM to the intersection of Route 119 and Old Indiana Road near the Dollar General store in Burrell Township for the reported crash, along with Citizens’ Ambulance and State Police. According to a post on the Black Lick fire department’s Facebook Page, officials arrived on scene to find one vehicle had gone into the median, and the other went onto the Hoodlebug Trail.
UPMC Altoona present EMPATH unit to Blair Co. Commissioners
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– UPMC Altoona presented a proposed mental health unit to the Blair County Commissioners at their Tuesday Feb. 7 meeting. The new unit is called Emergency Psychiatric Assessment Treatment and Health (EMPATH). It’s planned to be in the emergency area of UPMC Altoona hospital. UPMC Altoona asked Blair County for $200,000 in […]
Commissioners accept bids for Valley View projects
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Blair County Commissioners accepted bids for the Valley View Amphitheater in Altoona at their Tuesday meeting. The Central Blair Parks and Recreation took on this project to help improve the looks of the theater and make it bigger. The bids presented on Tuesday, Feb. 7th meeting involved general contracting and electrical work. […]
abc27.com
2 dead after fatal crash in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash in Franklin County resulted in the death of two drivers on Monday, Feb. 6. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday Feb. 6 at 2:01 p.m., the driver of a Ford Transit, who was identified as 69-year-old Richard Cowan of Chambersburg, was traveling eastbound on SR-30. Cowan was traveling with a passenger in his vehicle.
Pa. agency explains why it enacted new 'no force-on-force rule' for Bushy Run, other sites
The end to battle reenactments at Bushy Run Battlefield has left many members of the community saddened and frustrated. But in Harrisburg, officials with the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission consider the new “no force-on-force” policy a positive for state history. “There are more impactful and safer educational...
Pennsylvania buys Susquehanna River islands for conservation
Independence and Bailey’s Island are now state forest lands. A pair of Susquehanna River islands near Harrisburg’s Harvey Taylor Bridge have a new owner: the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources bought Independence and Bailey’s Islands for $160,000 in late January. The agency aims...
