Along with the crash in White Township that was previously reported, first responders were called out for another crash, this time in Burrell Township. Black Lick and Blairsville fire crews were dispatched at 5:45 PM to the intersection of Route 119 and Old Indiana Road near the Dollar General store in Burrell Township for the reported crash, along with Citizens’ Ambulance and State Police. According to a post on the Black Lick fire department’s Facebook Page, officials arrived on scene to find one vehicle had gone into the median, and the other went onto the Hoodlebug Trail.

BLACK LICK, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO