Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Missouri executes Jennings man convicted of killing woman and three children
BONNE TERRE — Missouri on Tuesday executed 58-year-old Leonard Taylor, who was convicted of killing his girlfriend and her three children at their home in Jennings nearly two decades ago. A state executioner delivered a fatal dose of pentobarbital at 6:07 p.m., and Taylor was pronounced dead a short...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Louisiana Guard unit holds deployment ceremony at WWII museum
NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana National Guard’s (LANG) 3673rd Support Maintenance Company, 415th Military Intelligence Battalion, 139th Regional Support Group, headquartered in New Orleans, held a departure ceremony in the U.S. Freedom Pavilion at the National WWII Museum in New Orleans, Feb. 3. “I would like to thank...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Regular rain frees SC from drought
After regular rain for the past two months, South Carolina was declared free of drought by the state committee that monitors those conditions. During its meeting Feb. 7, the S.C. Drought Response Committee determined that the 7 to 13 inches of rain since early December washed away concerns over the lingering drought that had persisted throughout most of 2022.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Missouri officials block possible income tax scam
JEFFERSON CITY — State officials say they’ve uncovered a $118 million tax scam that could have resulted in the loss of millions of dollars in revenue. According to the Missouri Department of Revenue, which oversees the state’s tax collections, a fraudulent scheme was discovered when a flood of fake tax payments flooded the state’s tax payment system in late January.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia River network announces summer camp, seven-day paddle
ATHENS — When June rolls around, do you long for the fun of the summer camp days of your youth? When you drop your child at summer camp, does the kid inside you want to stay with them? If you answered yes to either question, Georgia River Network has teed up an event especially for you and your family.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Following MD Blueprint akin to 'Building a plane headed down the runway'
ANNAPOLIS — Following Maryland’s Blueprint for Education, the Kirwan education law, is proving challenging not just for those figuring out how to budget for the plan, but also for educators trying to implement it. Under the lead of Executive Director Dr. Kelly Griffith, the Eastern Shore of Maryland...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Indiana Senate approves new tools to reduce tax sale 'churners' in Lake County
The Indiana Senate is supporting Lake County's efforts to reduce the constant churn of tax-delinquent properties. On Tuesday, the Senate voted 49-0 for legislation giving Lake County, and any other similarly situated county, optional new tools for ultimately getting back on the tax rolls at least some of the thousands of parcels repeatedly cycling through its tax sales.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ohio wants to study passenger rail between major cities
(The Center Square) – Ohio wants to begin studying expanding passenger rail service in the state connecting the state’s largest cities. The Ohio Rail Development Commission announced Wednesday that Gov. Mike DeWine directed it to apply for the first phase of funding to study the possible expansion. The Federal Railroad Administration’s Corridor Identification and Development program would help the state in assessing potential intercity passenger rail corridors, the commission said in a news release.
KPVI Newschannel 6
SC Launch Inc. Invests in Heron Farms
Columbia – South Carolina Research Authority’s investment affiliate, SC Launch Inc., has invested in Heron Farms Inc. The $250,000 investment will help the Charleston-based startup grow its vertical farming operations that require no naturally occurring freshwater. In 2022, Heron Farms became an SCRA Member Company and received a...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska hospitals say being unable to discharge some patients reaching 'crisis' level
Nebraska hospital leaders on Wednesday highlighted an ongoing problem: the inability to discharge certain patients to post-acute facilities for care. According to a report from the Nebraska Hospital Association, there were 227 patients awaiting a discharge last month, nearly half of whom have been waiting a month or more. The...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Tenure turbulence in Louisiana
A fight over tenure policies in Louisiana may soon break out during this spring's legislative session. A resolution was passed last year by Stewart Cathey (R-Monroe) to create a task force to study tenure issues and provide recommendations by March first. Tenure is a status granted to protect professors from...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pennsylvania prodigy one of the youngest to ever graduate from high school
Bensalem, Pa. — A 9-year-old boy from Pennsylvania has become one of the youngest graduates in high school history. David Balogun was able to take classes remotely and complete his high school education from his home in Bensalem, in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, while attending Reach Cyber Charter School. According...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Push for Illinois child tax credit begins, could face uphill battle
SPRINGFIELD — A group of Democratic lawmakers this week called for creating a state-level child tax credit that would give low- and middle income families up to $700 per child each year in tax relief. But whether Gov. J.B. Pritzker includes such a plan in his budget proposal, scheduled...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Gov. Little, Idaho delegation share 'deep concerns' about Lava Ridge; Magic Valley legislators sign opposition letter
TWIN FALLS — Idaho lawmakers are raising concerns over the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project. Hours after six Magic Valley legislators voiced their opposition in a letter to the state’s federal delegation and the Bureau of Land Management, Gov. Brad Little was joined by Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke, Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, and Rep. Mike Simpson in sharing “deep concerns” about a project that would place up to 400 wind turbines on public lands across south-central Idaho.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Advocates say $150M affordable housing fund would aid recovery effort in Kentucky
(The Center Square) – As Kentucky recovers from a series of emergencies, advocates for affordable housing wamnt the state to invest $150 million in a fund to help those struggling to rebuild after tornadoes, flooding and the COVID-19 pandemic. Dubbed the Affordable Housing Emergency Action Recovery Trust Fund, or...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois lawmakers react to State of the Union
Here's what Illinois lawmakers had to say about President Joe Biden's 2023 State of the Union address. Originally published on pantagraph.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Indiana House OKs plan for residential infrastructure revolving loan fund
The state of Indiana may establish a revolving loan fund to help local units of government pay the costs of specified infrastructure projects and potentially reduce the price of single- and multi-family housing in the Hoosier State. State representatives voted 91-5 Tuesday for House Bill 1005 creating the Residential Housing...
Comments / 0