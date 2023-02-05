Read full article on original website
cwbradio.com
Augusta Man Sentenced for Drug Charges in Eau Claire County
An Augusta man facing charges after marijuana plants were discovered at his home was sentenced in Eau Claire County Court. The plants were discovered because there was a fire at the home of Donnie Plamp in the Town of Bridge Creek back in 2021. Fire crews told authorities they discovered the plants in the home. When asked about them, Plamp said they were for personal use. Investigators also found 290 grams of marijuana leaves and a pipe that tested positive for meth.
wiproud.com
Eau Claire man sentenced to 26 years for meth, guns, and violence
EAU CLAIRE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – An Eau Claire man charged with 11 counts including first-degree recklessly endangering safety and burglary is sentenced. 20-year-old Aaron Jones is sentenced in Eau Claire County for three separate cases. Jones will serve a total of 26 years in prison for charges that include...
Murderer’s father convicted of aiding a felon, additional charges
One of four suspects charged in connection with the December 2020 shooting death of a Marshfield man will avoid prison if he completes a four-year probation term, after his conviction on multiple charges Monday. Shawn Carl, 52, pleaded no contest to charges of harboring or aiding a felon, obstructing an...
drydenwire.com
Woman Sentenced On Meth Conviction From Barron County Drug Bust
BARRON COUNTY -- The Court sentenced Brittany Turgeson on a conviction stemming from a meth-related drug bust in Barron County. DrydenWire.com previously published a press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office regarding a situation that resulted in the arrest of Turgeson as well as Bernardo Garcia and Jacob Rheingans.
cwbradio.com
Stratford Man Involved in the Death of a Marshfield Man Sentenced
A Stratford man involved in the death of a Marshfield man was sentenced in Marathon County Court on Monday. At the end of December 2020, a fur trapper found the body of 20-year-old Christian Schauer in a wooded area of the McMillian Marsh. Shawn Carl and his son Jared Carl were arrested in February of 2021 after Schauer’s vehicle was found on their property.
cwbradio.com
Sparta Man Arrested After Vehicle Pursuit in Jackson County
A Sparta man was arrested after a vehicle pursuit in Jackson County. According to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 16, 2023, around 8:09 a.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Sechlerville Road and Highway 95 in the Town of Hixton for a vehicle equipment violation.
cwbradio.com
Several Arrested After Search Warrant Executed During Jackson County Investigation
An Alma Center man was arrested in connection to a Jackson County drug investigation. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, on January 31st, around 9:01am, they searched an address on South Alma Center Road, in the Town of Alma, in Jackson County in regard to a drug investigation.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Two Lincoln County Men Arrested For DUIs
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – A second OWI offense will be charged against a 45-year-old Merrill man following a traffic incident in the Town of Rock Falls. Just after three in the morning, a deputy on patrol on US Highway 51 saw the man’s car doing 91 mph in a 65 mph zone and pulled it over.
YAHOO!
Man beats up son and fights with cops during Winona domestic incident
Feb. 6—WINONA — A 35-year-old Winona man is in custody after he assaulted his juvenile son and fought with law enforcement during a Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, domestic incident in Winona. Anthony Whiteside Jr., is charged with felony malicious punishment of a child, felony child endangerment and gross...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Man Sentenced for Shooting in Wood County
A Marshfield man was sentenced for a shooting in Wood County Court. On May 30th of last year, the Wood County Sheriff's Department investigated a shooting which took place in the Town of Richfield, Wood County. The Wood County Sheriff's Department and Marshfield Police Department Special Response Team were able to take Jason R. Schultz into custody in connection with the shooting.
YAHOO!
Police: Altoona woman stole nearly $65,000 from son's bank accounts
Feb. 6—EAU CLAIRE — An Altoona woman stole nearly $65,000 from her son's bank accounts, police say. Diane Pederson-Cloud, 54, 1527 Spooner Ave., was charged Monday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of theft in a business setting. Pederson-Cloud is scheduled to make her initial...
news8000.com
Details released in death of Tomah woman
TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) -- The Monroe County Sheriff's Office released further information Tuesday in the death investigation of a Tomah woman. On January 2, the family of Felicia Wanna asked for a welfare check, as they had not seen or heard from her since December 29. Attempts to contact her were met with no success.
drydenwire.com
DNR Concludes Investigation Into 2019 Fatal Boat Crash On Mississippi River
MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), along with partner agencies, today announced the investigation into a 2019 fatal boat crash has come to a conclusion with a conviction. The DNR and partner agencies worked together on the investigation and reconstruction of the crash using their extensive...
houston-today.com
VIDEO: Man found dead at Abbotsford drug lab after report of shots fired, home invasion
The body of a man was found on a rural Abbotsford property early Friday morning (Feb. 3) after police responded to reports of shots being fired during a home invasion of a drug lab. Sgt. Paul Walker, media relations officer with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD), said police were called...
WEAU-TV 13
No one hurt in Tuesday morning fire in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a Tuesday morning fire in Eau Claire. The Eau Claire Fire Department said that they went to a home on the 700 block of Main Street in Eau Claire that was on fire at 5:32 a.m. According to a release...
news8000.com
Sparta woman looks to buy, convert old Rolling Hills property
SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) -- A Sparta woman wants to give a historic Monroe County property new life. Just three weeks ago, Ashley Zanon learned that the county was taking bids for the old Rolling Hills nursing home property.
wwisradio.com
Fire At Chippewa Valley Airport Burns Small Plan
A fire at Chippewa Valley Airport yesterday that burned a small plane is under investigation. Eau Claire firefighters raced to the airport yesterday afternoon for a report of a plane on fire. Crews found the single engine plane engulfed. Crews quickly put the fire out. No one was hurt.
Dog Dumped At Wisconsin Shelter In Freezing Cold Overnight
Last Friday a video camera caught a man pulling up to a shelter in Wisconsin when it was closed and tying the dog by his leash to the door and taking off. The temperatures were freezing and you can see in the video the dog trying to follow his owner but he could not move past the length of his leash.
WEAU-TV 13
HSHS SACRED HEART HOSPITAL ER AND FIFTH FLOOR
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We would like to nominate HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital for the Sunshine Award. On Thursday, January 5, my fiancé had chest pain. We went to the ER to have him checked out. He was ultimately admitted to the Fifth Floor, where we ended up staying for two nights. We would like to thank all the employees, from housekeeping to the cardiologists, for their professionalism empathy, and care. The way we were treated went above and beyond just “their job,” especially when we were both so scared.
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Valley food pantries gear up in response to the end of extra COVID-19 food benefits
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With the pandemic in the rearview mirror, the state of Wisconsin has decided to end the extra COVID-19 food share benefits. Now, local food pantries are gearing up to meet the increasing demand. Suzanne Becker, the Executive Director at Feed My People Food Bank says...
