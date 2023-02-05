Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHubB.R. ShenoyDetroit, MI
Woman Found In 2013 Still Unidentified And Unclaimed Is Living In Adult Foster Care Facility As "Living Jane Doe"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRomulus, MI
Highly anticipated restaurant re-opening in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersMichigan State
Small soul food catering business makes an impact in the Detroit communityJulian Stainback IIIDetroit, MI
Here's how this man won over $100,000 overnight in the lotteryUSA DiarioAnn Arbor, MI
Related
Clayton News Daily
Suns seek better showing in rematch with Hawks
The Atlanta Hawks handed the Phoenix Suns their worst loss of the season when the teams met last week in Arizona. The Suns will look to exact a bit of revenge on Thursday when they continue their five-game road trip in Atlanta. Phoenix answered its 132-100 shellacking at the hands...
Clayton News Daily
LeBron James becomes NBA's all-time scoring king
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James parlayed his offensive versatility over 20 seasons into the NBA all-time scoring record, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on Tuesday for most points in league history. James eclipsed Abdul-Jabbar's mark of 38,387 career regular-season points on a fallaway shot with 10.2 seconds remaining in the third...
Clayton News Daily
Roster Construction is Dooming the Atlanta Hawks
The Atlanta Hawks have struggled with consistency this season. One issue that has been a big part of Atlanta's unreliability began with how the roster was constructed last summer. This falls squarely on the front office, which has had its own problems this season. Atlanta's depth issues have shown many...
Clayton News Daily
Thunder nip Lakers on LeBron James' record night
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James owned the spotlight Tuesday by setting the NBA's all-time scoring record, although the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder left their mark on the proceedings by earning a 133-130 victory. James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record of 38,387 points on a fallaway jumper from just...
Clayton News Daily
Woj Provides Discouraging Update on John Collins Trade Talks
With less than 24 hours until the NBA trade deadline, the Atlanta Hawks are struggling to find a deal for John Collins. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported this news at 12:17 p.m. EST on SportsCenter. Collins is in the second year of a five-year, $125 million contract he signed in the...
Clayton News Daily
Nuggets put trade distractions aside, visit Magic
Orlando and Denver are in different stages this season. The Magic are a young team building a roster to compete for a title down the road while the Nuggets know their window is open now and have championship aspirations. Those two phases collide when Denver visits Orlando on Thursday night.
Clayton News Daily
Nets tangle with Bulls in Spencer Dinwiddie's return
Spencer Dinwiddie's successful first stint with Brooklyn was among the reasons Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant were drawn to the Nets during free agency in 2019. His second stint is a result of Irving's desire to leave the team. Dinwiddie is expected to officially get reacquainted with the organization that developed the guard starting with Thursday's visit from the Chicago Bulls.
Clayton News Daily
Report: Russell Westbrook, Lakers coach have heated exchange
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook and coach Darvin Ham had a heated verbal exchange in the locker room at halftime of Tuesday's game against the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder, ESPN reported. Ham reportedly expressed frustration after Westbrook dawdled on the court following a substitution with 59.1 seconds left in...
Clayton News Daily
Report: Zion Williamson (hamstring) out through All-Star break
New Orleans Pelicans superstar Zion Williamson (hamstring) will not return until after the All-Star break, missing the All-Star Game itself, ESPN reported Wednesday. Pelicans coach Willie Green said as much Tuesday, when he told reporters the team would not have his season-opening starting five available until after the break. Williamson...
Clayton News Daily
Clippers' Tyronn Lue joins USA Basketball coaching staff
Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue is replacing the Phoenix Suns' Monty Williams on the USA Basketball coaching staff. Williams cited family commitments for his decision to step down, managing director Grant Hill said Wednesday. Lue will be on the staff through 2024. On the horizon for USA Basketball is...
Clayton News Daily
Flames, Red Wings both looking to gain traction
The Calgary Flames and Detroit Red Wings both lost their first game after the All-Star break. One of them will get a much-needed victory when they square off in Detroit on Thursday night. The Flames began a stretch of four consecutive road contests after the layoff with a 5-4 overtime...
Clayton News Daily
NHL roundup: Sharks end Lightning's record home win streak
Timo Meier scored on a feed from Erik Karlsson in overtime as the San Jose Sharks rallied past Tampa Bay 4-3 on Tuesday night, snapping the Lightning's franchise-record, 12-game home winning streak. The Sharks controlled play for most of the three-on-three session, and Karlsson helped the visitors post their second...
Clayton News Daily
Panthers, Sharks bring 2-game win streaks into contest
It's a small sample size, but the Florida Panthers are coming off perhaps their most impressive streak of the season. The Panthers, who will play host to the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, defeated the NHL-leading Boston Bruins 4-3 on Jan. 28. The Panthers then hosted the All-Star Game, came back and whipped their long-time nemesis, the Tampa Bay Lightning, 7-1 on Monday.
Clayton News Daily
Jonesboro High celebrates naming of Douglas Brothers Court
When Harry and Toney Douglas IV were students at Jonesboro High School in the early 2000s, they put the Cardinals on the high school basketball map in Georgia. The dynamic duo led Jonesboro to the state title game in 2003 before falling to a talented Wheeler team in a game played at Georgia Tech.
Clayton News Daily
Report: WNBA investigating Aces for potential cap violations
Potential violations of the WNBA salary cap prompted the league to investigate the Las Vegas Aces, The Next reported Wednesday. According to the report, the Aces allegedly made "under-the-table-payment offers to both current players and free agents the team has pursued." The Next, a website focused on coverage of women's...
Clayton News Daily
No. 7 UCLA aims to protect Pac-12 lead at Oregon State
Jaime Jaquez Jr. is doing yeoman work on the boards for No. 7 UCLA. The senior forward strives to record his sixth double-digit rebounding outing in eight games when the Bruins face Oregon State on Thursday night in Pac-12 play at Corvallis, Ore. Jaquez collected a career-best 15 rebounds to...
Comments / 0