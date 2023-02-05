ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

What the papers say – February 5

By PA Reporter
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=428Csl_0kcu12yg00

The Sunday papers carry comments from former prime minister Liz Truss on her dramatic downfall in politics, while there is also an interview with a woman who claims to have taken the Duke of Sussex’s virginity.

The Sunday Telegraph has the first detailed comments from Ms Truss since she was forced from No 10, with the ex Tory leader saying her party and a “powerful economic establishment” never gave her a “realistic chance” to implement her radical tax-cutting agenda.

The Mail on Sunday and The Sun on Sunday have interviews with Sasha Walpole who claims she is the woman to whom Prince Harry lost his virginity, with the latter saying she described the episode as “literally wham-bam between two friends”.

The Sunday Mirror reports that a Conservative MP’s housekeeper claimed she was treated like a slave, suffered insults, was reduced to tears and had to take legal action against the politician’s wife to get paid.

Doctors have warned that a decision to drop a long-term cancer strategy could mean thousands of lives are at risk, according to the Sunday Express .

The Sunday Times states that PM Rishi Sunak is prepared to take Britain out of the European Convention on Human Rights over his plans to tackle illegal immigration.

The Daily Star Sunday reports that police had to attend the scene as a mob gathered outside the bail hostel where freed pop paedophile Gary Glitter is staying.

And The Independent carries “shocking accounts” by Home Office staff and private contractors of asylum seekers being handcuffed and restrained after self-harming while being held at the Manston migrant processing centre in Kent.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Prevent review calling for focus on Islamists could make ‘Britain less safe’, critics say

A review calling for the UK’s counterterror programme to focus more on Islamism rather than the far right and other threats could make “Britain less safe”, critics have said.William Shawcross, a former Charity Commission head with close ties to the government, said the Prevent programme should be “recalibrated” to reflect that “the most lethal threat in the last 20 years has come from Islamism”.But more suspected far-right extremists are currently referred to the intervention scheme than Islamists, and the number of incels has also been rising after the head of MI5 warned terrorism was “evolving” in the UK.“Prevent must return...
The Independent

PM says ‘nothing off the table’ when it comes to sending fighter jets to Ukraine

“Nothing is off the table” when it comes to the question of providing fighter jets to Ukraine, the Prime Minister has said.Rishi Sunak, speaking during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday, said sending warplanes was “part of the conversation” between the pair.His comment came after Downing Street confirmed the Prime Minister had asked Defence Secretary Ben Wallace to investigate what jets the UK could potentially give to Ukraine in its struggle against invading Russian forces.Even before Mr Zelensky stepped foot on British soil, No 10 had announced that the UK would start training Ukrainian air...
The Independent

Russia warns sending UK fighter jets to Ukraine will have ‘consequences for Europe and world’

Russia has warned that the UK sending fighter jets to Ukraine would have military and political consequences for Europe and the rest of the world.Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky made a surprise visit to Britain on Wednesday and urged MPs to by supply his air force with advanced jets.In a statement cited by Russian state news agencies, the Russian embassy in London said that if fighter jets were sent to Ukraine there would be “military and political consequences for the European continent and the entire world”.“Russia will find a way to respond to any unfriendly steps taken by the British...
The Independent

Archie Battersbee died as result of prank or experiment gone wrong, coroner rules

Archie Battersbee died as a result of an accident during a “prank or experiment that went wrong”, a coroner has ruled. The 12-year-old’s life support was withdrawn last August, months after he was found unconscious with a ligature around his neck at home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April. His family believe he had been taking part in a dangerous online challenge.His parents Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee failed in their bids to overturn a High Court ruling that doctors could lawfully withdraw his medical care.At an inquest into his death in Chelmsford, Essex, senior coroner Lincoln Brookes described...
The Independent

Underwater search near bench for Nicola Bulley as

An underwater search for missing Nicola Bulley is continuing following a fresh appeal by her partner, who said her two daughters “desperately” miss her and “need her back”.The search for Ms Bulley, 45, is entering its 11th day after she went missing on January 27 in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.In a statement released on Monday through Lancashire Police, her partner Paul Ansell said: “I have two little girls who miss their mummy desperately and who need her back.”Later on Monday night, the head of a team of private underwater search experts cast doubt on the force’s current working hypothesis...
The Independent

Prince Harry calls for cost-of-living support for children in first charity video since Spare

Prince Harry has called for more support for children across the UK in his first charity video since the release of his autobiography, Spare.Speaking on behalf of WellChild, a UK-based children’s charity of which the prince has been a patron since 2007, Harry called for help in easing the “tremendous pressure” families face to support their children.The Duke of Sussex asked people to consider nominating “someone you know” for a WellChild award, in an attempt to “grow the WellChild family”.“I look forward to meeting the award winners and spreading awareness about this incredible charity, he added.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More 'Older woman' who took Prince Harry's virginity details 'passionate wham-bam' behind pubHarry and Meghan may attend King Charles' coronation for one personNew King Charles III stamp unveiled at London postal museum
The Independent

Former Irish premier rejoins political party more than 10 years after quitting

A former Irish premier has rejoined the political party he once led.Bertie Ahern led Fianna Fail from 1994, and served as Taoiseach from 1997.He led Ireland during the peace talks across the Irish border in Belfast, working with then-UK prime minister Tony Blair as the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement was signed in 1998.But Mr Ahern resigned from Fianna Fail in 2012 following a report from a tribunal.The Mahon Tribunal, which looked at allegations of planning corruption, did not find Mr Ahern to be corrupt but said he did not “truthfully account” for money he lodged to his bank account.Last September, the...
The Independent

What fighter jets has Volodymyr Zelensky asked for and what might he get?

Addressing MPs in a packed Westminster Hall, Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that he was “thanking [us] in advance for powerful English planes”. He then presented speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle with the helmet of a Ukrainian pilot inscribed: “We have freedom. Give us wings to protect it.”Hours earlier, Rishi Sunak had announced that Britain would offer training to Ukrainian pilots to fly modern warplanes: they are likely to undergo courses on RAF Hawks, Eurofighter Typhoons and F-35 Lightnings. There is already a plan in place to train Ukrainian helicopter pilots at the Shawbury base in Shropshire, as Air Marshal Sir Richard Knighton...
The Independent

NHS patients ‘hit hard’ by strikes with 137,000 appointments affected

NHS patients are being “hit hard” by industrial action, a health leader has said, as it emerged 137,000 appointments have been affected by strikes.The service has faced strikes by nurses, ambulance staff and physiotherapists over the past few days in an “incredibly disrupted week”, amid months of ongoing action.Data published by NHS England shows 137,081 appointments have been delayed due to industrial action in less than two months, with more than 49,000 postponed on Monday and Tuesday.Saffron Cordery, deputy chief executive of NHS Providers, said: “There are no winners in this situation: patients are being hit hard, trusts can’t deliver the...
The Independent

Air pollution particles ‘linked to higher blood pressure in London teenagers’

Long-term exposure to tiny air pollution particles known as PM2.5 is linked with higher blood pressure in teenagers living in London – with stronger associations seen in girls, according to research.Scientists from Kings College London, who analysed data from more than 3,000 adolescents, also found that exposure to high levels of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) – a pollutant from diesel traffic in London – is associated with lower blood pressure in this group.The team said that based on its findings, published in the journal Plos One, more research is urgently needed to assess how air pollution may be affecting the cardiovascular...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
334K+
Post
540M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy