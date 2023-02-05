Book giveaway held for young migrants at Manhattan school

There were gifts on Saturday for young asylum seekers.

The United Federation of Teachers held a book giveaway at P.S. 33 in Manhattan. Kids got to pick up 10 books - many of them in Spanish.

Rita Joseph, the head of the City Council Education Committee took part in the event, reading a book to several children.

"This is why I chose this title, 'Where Do you Belong?' - you belong right here in NYC. As New Yorkers we want to make sure they all feel welcome. This was an opportunity for them to feel we are here to support them," Joseph said.

Event organizers also welcome teachers. They were able to take books they can share with students entering the school system.

Mayor Eric Adams went to extremes on Friday night to promote the city's new tent city for migrants.

