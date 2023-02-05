ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Book giveaway held for young migrants at Manhattan school

By Eyewitness News
ABCNY
ABCNY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uu1Wf_0kcu0ygQ00

There were gifts on Saturday for young asylum seekers.

The United Federation of Teachers held a book giveaway at P.S. 33 in Manhattan. Kids got to pick up 10 books - many of them in Spanish.

Rita Joseph, the head of the City Council Education Committee took part in the event, reading a book to several children.

"This is why I chose this title, 'Where Do you Belong?' - you belong right here in NYC. As New Yorkers we want to make sure they all feel welcome. This was an opportunity for them to feel we are here to support them," Joseph said.

Event organizers also welcome teachers. They were able to take books they can share with students entering the school system.

ALSO READ | Mayor Adams spends night with migrants at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal

Mayor Eric Adams went to extremes on Friday night to promote the city's new tent city for migrants.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo,
terms of use apply.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Woman to receive life-changing dental procedure from Brooklyn dentist

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (PIX11) – An Ohio woman is now getting the smile of a lifetime after she lost her teeth in a domestic violence incident. This ultimately forced Rose Counts to leave her job last month because of a controversial “smile policy.” On Tuesday, Counts sat in a patient room in Dr. Daniel Rubinshtein’s office […]
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Manhattan’s 86th Street isn’t what it used to be

The fix is in and uptown When phones had operators and women wore underwear, 86th Street was big. Called Yorkville or Germantown. European restaurants, entertainment, theaters, the country’s oldest “art” motion picture palace. Now — cheerless buildings. Historic Casino Theatre demolished to put up another building. Apartments. Yorkshire Towers, the Ventura, Harper, Alyn, Hayworth, Lucida, Arloparc, 1931’s landmarked Papaya King. Old, older, some new. Residents once: Marilyn, Brando, Matt Damon, Zero Mostel, Renée Fleming, Isaac Bashevis Singer. The street’s now lost its mojo. Like Dolly Parton and Jane Fonda, 86th Street is getting a makeover. Rejuicing it creates more talk than Rikers. Our Town columnist Arlene Kayatt says an Asian market’s coming....
MANHATTAN, NY
bkmag.com

Fighting for racial justice one grant at a time

Like what you’re hearing? Subscribe to us at iTunes, check us out on Spotify and hear us on Google, Amazon, Stitcher and TuneIn. This is our RSS feed. Tell a friend!. You may not have heard of the Brooklyn Community Foundation — or BCF— but the impact the grant-making organization has had in borough is immeasurable. Well, almost immeasurable: Since its founding in 2009 the foundation has helped provide more than $90 million in grants to exclusively Brooklyn nonprofits.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

World’s tallest Holiday Inn booked solid by Eric Adams for NYC migrants

New York City is converting the world’s tallest Holiday Inn hotel into the Big Apple’s sixth mega-shelter for its surging migrant population, Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday. The deal will supply 492 rooms for adult families and single women, Adams said in a statement. “With more than 44,000 asylum seekers arriving in the last 10 months alone, we have helped provide shelter and support to nearly as many asylum seekers as the number of New Yorkers we already had in our shelter system when we first came into office,” he said. Terms of the contract weren’t announced, but The Post reported last month...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

NYC middle school dean jumped and stabbed while defending student

NEW YORK, NY – A 29-year-old dean at Brooklyn’s Philippa Schuyler IS 383 in Bushwick, was slashed by a group of students during a fight at the school. The Schuyler administrator was rushing to the aid of a 13-year-old student who was being attacked by a group of students. When he intervened, he was cut with a sharp object by one of the aggressors. The incident happened at around 4 pm on Monday. The administrator was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. The student did not sustain any serious injuries, but the suspects remain at The post NYC middle school dean jumped and stabbed while defending student appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
anash.org

Mitzvah Tank Vandalized For the Second Time

Just two months after Mitzvah Tank NYC was vandalized with pro-Palestinian graffiti, it was vandalized a second time at the same location. Just two months after Mitzvah Tank NYC was vandalized with pro-Palestinian graffiti, it was vandalized a second time at the same location. Mitzvah Tank NYC offers Jewish people...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Armed crooks posing as Con Ed workers rob woman in NYC home

Two crooks posing as Con Edison workers flashed a gun as they barged into a woman’s Brooklyn home and stole her TV late Monday, cops said.  The duo told the female resident they were from the utility company as they forced their way into the home on Rockaway Parkway near Clarkson Avenue in Brownsville around 11:55 p.m., authorities said.  They displayed a gun, but no shots were fired, cops said.  The pair ripped off a TV valued at about $1,000 before fleeing, cops said.  The woman, whose age was not immediately known, suffered minor injuries but refused medical attention, police said.  The suspects were still on the loose Tuesday morning. 
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Queens family among the dead in Turkey earthquake

A Queens couple and their young children were among the more than 7,000 killed by an earthquake in Turkey, family members told PIX11. A Queens couple and their young children were among the more than 7,000 killed by an earthquake in Turkey, family members told PIX11. Bronx congressman on Biden’s...
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

Exclusive: Victim of drugging in Manhattan bar speaks out

NEW YORK -- CBS2 has learned of more cases in a growing and deadly robbery pattern in Manhattan bars.It has mostly targeted the city's LGBTQ+ community. At least three new cases have come to light that are similar to ones that left two men dead. CBS2 spoke exclusively with a victim who has come forward to bring these cases extra attention."I was left to die on the ground," the victim said.His attackers know where he lives, so the man does not want his name shared. But he's eager to let the public know he was drugged and robbed, and...
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Fed-up Brooklyn tenants go on rent strike

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group of Brooklyn residents, fed up over their landlord never making much-needed repairs, is going on a rent strike, they told PIX11 News on Sudnay. When it rains outside Richard Felix’s fourth floor apartment at 1074 Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights, he says it also rains inside his rent-stabilized one […]
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

FDNY commissioner booed at promotion ceremony after brass shake-up rankled members

FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh got jeered — while a fire official protesting her recent brass shake-up was cheered — at a promotions ceremony in Brooklyn on Tuesday. Kavanagh stood up on the dais as she was announced at the start of the event, prompting a bare smattering of applause and then some loud boos from the back of the Christian Cultural Center in Starrett City, where the routine ceremony was being held. The heckling was so noticeable that the FDNY emcee at the mike, Capt. Andrew Brown, had to embarrassingly chide the ranks, “Quiet down, gentlemen.’’ FDNY Chief of Department John Hodgens...
BROOKLYN, NY
caribbeantoday.com

New York Caribbean American Legislators Celebrate Black History Month

NEW YORK, New York – Caribbean American Democratic Congresswoman Yvette D. Clarke says it is unfortunate that she is celebrating Black History Month during “a moment of unprecedented assault on truth by those desperate to rewrite America’s history in this troubling time of banned books and council curriculums.”
BROOKLYN, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
137K+
Followers
17K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy