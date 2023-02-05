Read full article on original website
Hikuleo comments on Jay White’s future ahead of ‘Loser Leaves Japan’ match
When New Japan Pro Wrestling’s next premier event, The New Beginning in Osaka, comes to an end, either “Switchblade” Jay White or Hikuleo will have to leave Japan for good and continue with their professional wrestling journey elsewhere. That’s right, after spending years together in Bullet Club, either White, a former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion […] The post Hikuleo comments on Jay White’s future ahead of ‘Loser Leaves Japan’ match appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ric Flair and Konosuke Takeshita forge mutual respect after initial criticism
When Ric Flair decided to seemingly out of nowhere knock Konosuke Takeshita’s chops following his AEW Dynamite match with Bryan Danielson, it rubbed more than a few wrestling fans the wrong way. Sure, Takeshita isn’t a chop specialist who uses the move in every match multiple times, but the “Japanese Phenomenon” is a more than capable striker with an in-ring style that tips its cap to the past just as much as it keeps an eye on the future.
Seth Rollins furthers his WWE feud with Logan Paul in savage rant
In case you’ve been living under a rock or simply haven’t been paying attention to the entirety of WWE television, you already know that Seth Rollins really doesn’t like Logan Paul. He doesn’t like the way he got into the business, really doesn’t like that he eliminated him from the 2023 Royal Rumble, and just […] The post Seth Rollins furthers his WWE feud with Logan Paul in savage rant appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Drew McIntyre Deserves Another World Championship Reign
2020 belonged to Drew McIntyre. McIntyre, who is notoriously known for being released by WWE after failing to become the “Chosen One” Mr. McMahon thought he would be, fulfilled his prophecy and became the WWE Champion by defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. It was a long road that McIntyre had to travel to get to where he is now, but he is now one of the biggest names on the WWE roster.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Jake Paul puts Tommy Fury on blast after no-showing pre-fight event
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury were supposed to have their pre-fight press conference on Wednesday in Saudi Arabia, but Fury said he wasn’t going to arrive in Riyadh until February 16th ahead of their bout on February 26th. The Brit no-showing resulted in Paul absolutely going off on his bitter rival, saying he’s not only disrespectful to the sport but also calling him a “flake”.
Nolan Arenado drops Team USA World Baseball Classic goal in epic statement
St. Louis Cardinals’ star Nolan Arenado’s primary goal in 2023 is to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a successful campaign. With that being said, he’s also prepared to help Team USA win a gold medal in the World Baseball Classic. Arenado recently revealed Team USA’s goal in an epic statement, per the World Baseball […] The post Nolan Arenado drops Team USA World Baseball Classic goal in epic statement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jerry Lawler provides medical update after ‘massive stroke’
When news broke that “The King” Jerry Lawler had suffered a stroke, it seemingly brought the entire professional wrestling community together in wishing the WWE Hall of Famer well moving forward. While details at the time were sparse, with “The King’s” initial prognosis being a stroke before then being clarified as a “blood blockage to […] The post Jerry Lawler provides medical update after ‘massive stroke’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Raptors, Pelicans added to mix of teams interested in Bones Hyland trade
Denver Nuggets’ guard Bones Hyland is a popular trade candidate. The Nuggets will receive a very respectable return if they decide to deal him away ahead of the NBA trade deadline. The Minnesota Timberwolves and Charlotte Hornets were initially linked to Hyland. A recent report added the Toronto Raptors and New Orleans Pelicans into the […] The post RUMOR: Raptors, Pelicans added to mix of teams interested in Bones Hyland trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
