wiproud.com

Eau Claire man sentenced to 26 years for meth, guns, and violence

EAU CLAIRE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – An Eau Claire man charged with 11 counts including first-degree recklessly endangering safety and burglary is sentenced. 20-year-old Aaron Jones is sentenced in Eau Claire County for three separate cases. Jones will serve a total of 26 years in prison for charges that include...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
cwbradio.com

Augusta Man Sentenced for Drug Charges in Eau Claire County

An Augusta man facing charges after marijuana plants were discovered at his home was sentenced in Eau Claire County Court. The plants were discovered because there was a fire at the home of Donnie Plamp in the Town of Bridge Creek back in 2021. Fire crews told authorities they discovered the plants in the home. When asked about them, Plamp said they were for personal use. Investigators also found 290 grams of marijuana leaves and a pipe that tested positive for meth.
AUGUSTA, WI
YAHOO!

Police: Altoona woman stole nearly $65,000 from son's bank accounts

Feb. 6—EAU CLAIRE — An Altoona woman stole nearly $65,000 from her son's bank accounts, police say. Diane Pederson-Cloud, 54, 1527 Spooner Ave., was charged Monday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of theft in a business setting. Pederson-Cloud is scheduled to make her initial...
ALTOONA, WI
drydenwire.com

Woman Sentenced On Meth Conviction From Barron County Drug Bust

BARRON COUNTY -- The Court sentenced Brittany Turgeson on a conviction stemming from a meth-related drug bust in Barron County. DrydenWire.com previously published a press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office regarding a situation that resulted in the arrest of Turgeson as well as Bernardo Garcia and Jacob Rheingans.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
YAHOO!

Man beats up son and fights with cops during Winona domestic incident

Feb. 6—WINONA — A 35-year-old Winona man is in custody after he assaulted his juvenile son and fought with law enforcement during a Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, domestic incident in Winona. Anthony Whiteside Jr., is charged with felony malicious punishment of a child, felony child endangerment and gross...
WINONA, MN
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Two Lincoln County Men Arrested For DUIs

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – A second OWI offense will be charged against a 45-year-old Merrill man following a traffic incident in the Town of Rock Falls. Just after three in the morning, a deputy on patrol on US Highway 51 saw the man’s car doing 91 mph in a 65 mph zone and pulled it over.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Sparta Man Arrested After Vehicle Pursuit in Jackson County

A Sparta man was arrested after a vehicle pursuit in Jackson County. According to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 16, 2023, around 8:09 a.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Sechlerville Road and Highway 95 in the Town of Hixton for a vehicle equipment violation.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Woman Arrested Following Report Of A Fire At Rice Lake Hotel

BARRON COUNTY — One person has been arrested following a report of a fire at the AmericInn Hotel in Rice Lake on Saturday, according to a press release from the Rice Lake Police Department. Press Release. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, at approximately 11:18 am, Rice Lake Police and...
RICE LAKE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Teenager charged with reckless homicide for fatal October crash in Barron County

BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) - A Rice Lake teenager is charged months after a crash last October in Barron County that killed two teenage girls and hurt another. 17-year-old Troy Huehn, Jr. was charged with two counts of 2nd-degree reckless homicide, one count of 2nd-degree reckless injury, two counts of knowingly operating a motor vehicle without a license causing death and one count of the same causing great bodily harm, all felonies, according to online court records.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

River Falls woman injured after losing control, overturning vehicle

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. -- A woman is in the hospital after losing control of her vehicle early Wednesday morning in western Wisconsin.The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says it was notified of a single-vehicle crash on State Road 29 near 1170th Street in Oak Grove Township shortly before 7 a.m.Deputies determined a 56-year-old River Falls woman had been driving a 2012 Jeep Wrangler west on State Road 29 when she lost control and entered a ditch, causing the vehicle to overturn.The sheriff's office says the woman went to the hospital with undetermined injuries.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

No one hurt in Tuesday morning fire in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a Tuesday morning fire in Eau Claire. The Eau Claire Fire Department said that they went to a home on the 700 block of Main Street in Eau Claire that was on fire at 5:32 a.m. According to a release...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
wwisradio.com

Fire At Chippewa Valley Airport Burns Small Plan

A fire at Chippewa Valley Airport yesterday that burned a small plane is under investigation. Eau Claire firefighters raced to the airport yesterday afternoon for a report of a plane on fire. Crews found the single engine plane engulfed. Crews quickly put the fire out. No one was hurt.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

HSHS SACRED HEART HOSPITAL ER AND FIFTH FLOOR

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We would like to nominate HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital for the Sunshine Award. On Thursday, January 5, my fiancé had chest pain. We went to the ER to have him checked out. He was ultimately admitted to the Fifth Floor, where we ended up staying for two nights. We would like to thank all the employees, from housekeeping to the cardiologists, for their professionalism empathy, and care. The way we were treated went above and beyond just “their job,” especially when we were both so scared.
