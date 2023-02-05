Read full article on original website
Kyrie Might Be Traded Away By Mavs? Wait - What?
As the NBA’s Feb. 9 trade dealing gets closer, DallasBasketball.com keeps you up to date on all the rumors, reports and speculation involving the Dallas Mavericks and the rest of the league.
Luka Doncic Could Leave The Dallas Mavericks Because Of Kyrie Irving, Says NBA Executive
The acquisition of Kyrie Irving is what could lead to the Dallas Mavericks losing Luka Doncic, as per an anonymous NBA executive.
LeBron James Throws Russell Westbrook Under The Bus With His Latest Comment About Kyrie Irving
LeBron James' recent comments about Kyrie Irving seemed to be a veiled shot at Russell Westbrook.
Kevin Durant’s 11-word reaction to LeBron James after breaking Kareem’s scoring record
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James did it; he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points scored in NBA history. With a fadeaway jumper late in the third quarter, James reached 38,388 career points, sending Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles into a frenzy. But it wasn’t just fans of the game losing it, even Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was in awe of the moment.
James Harden Made A Cold Response To Kyrie Irving Getting Traded To The Mavericks
James Harden had an uninterested answer to the news of Kyrie Irving getting traded to the Dallas Mavericks.
Ex-LeBron James teammate open to rejoining Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to improve their roster ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, and one of LeBron James’ former teammates says he would be willing to help. Michael Beasley, who last played in the NBA for the Lakers during the 2018-19 season, told TMZ this week that he would be open to playing... The post Ex-LeBron James teammate open to rejoining Lakers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lakers Rumors: LA Showing Interest in High-Scoring Forward Ahead Of Trade Deadline
How much interest, per se?
Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move
Kyrie Irving terrorized Joe Tsai’s Brooklyn Nets for nearly four seasons, and it sounds like the Nets owner got the last laugh with the problematic guard. On Friday we learned that Irving wanted to be traded by the Nets ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Immediately, there was speculation that Irving would end up with the Los... The post Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lakers Rumors: Insider Proposes Blockbuster Trade To Bring Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball Back To LA
It's an immediate upgrade, but does it return the Lakers to contention?
Russell Westbrook gets into heated exchange with Phil Handy amidst LeBron James-record watch
All eyes in the NBA on Tuesday night are on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. James is looking to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record. Abdul-Jabbar finished his career with 38,387 points. LeBron entered Tuesday’s game against Oklahoma City Thunder needing 36 points to break the record. He scored 20 points in the […] The post Russell Westbrook gets into heated exchange with Phil Handy amidst LeBron James-record watch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former Laker Wants to Return to NBA, Play With Purple and Gold
While playing one season in Los Angeles, the forward averaged 7 points and 2.3 rebounds.
RUMOR: Lakers talking 3-team trade involving Russell Westbrook, D’Angelo Russell
The Los Angeles Lakers are on the verge of making a splash. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, the team is in discussions with the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves on a potential three-team deal that includes Russell Westbrook and D’Angelo Russell. “The Lakers, Jazz and Timberwolves are in discussions on a three-team deal that […] The post RUMOR: Lakers talking 3-team trade involving Russell Westbrook, D’Angelo Russell appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Los Angeles Lakers Trade Options: Plans B, C, And D
The Lakers have some options ahead of the trade deadline.
Enes Kanter obliterates LeBron James online after Lakers legend breaks scoring record
LeBron James finally established himself as the NBA’s all-time leader in points scored thanks to a scintillating offensive performance Tuesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Los Angeles Lakers lost the game, 133-130, but the night will be most remembered for the history King James made. Free agent big man Enes Kanter, however, would […] The post Enes Kanter obliterates LeBron James online after Lakers legend breaks scoring record appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Brian Windhorst drops eye-opening Kevin Durant-Nets trade development
The Brooklyn Nets’ trade stance on star Kevin Durant “may change” as a result of the Kyrie Irving deal according to Brian Windhorst, via basketball.realgm.com. “Now that Kyrie has been traded, maybe the Nets’ position on not trading Durant as it really was kind of last summer may change,” said Brian Windhorst. “That is an […] The post RUMOR: Brian Windhorst drops eye-opening Kevin Durant-Nets trade development appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JJ Redick claimed Lakers were ‘close’ to Russell Westbrook trade with Jazz right before latest rumors
Is JJ Redick a modern-day Nostradamus? Redick said earlier Wednesday that the Los Angeles Lakers were “close” on a Russell Westbrook trade involving the Utah Jazz. “It’s been reported on Twitter,” Redick said on The Old Man and the Three podcast. “I’m not breaking news here. But, by the time we release this episode, it […] The post JJ Redick claimed Lakers were ‘close’ to Russell Westbrook trade with Jazz right before latest rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Report: Kyrie Irving trade not yet official for 1 reason
The Dallas Mavericks’ acquisition of Kyrie Irving is not yet official for one significant reason. The Brooklyn Nets are still trying to find a third team to allow them to expand the Irving deal, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The deal is not in jeopardy, and a two-way trade will be confirmed by the... The post Report: Kyrie Irving trade not yet official for 1 reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
RUMOR: Celtics’ surprising stance on Derrick White trade, revealed
The Boston Celtics could be active in the coming days as the NBA trade deadline approaches. This team is still in possession of the best record in the entire NBA but it’s not surprising that they still want to strengthen their squad ahead of the second half of the campaign.
Los Angeles Lakers Are In 3-Team Trade Talks To Land Tobias Harris And Furkan Korkmaz
The Los Angeles Lakers may have not gotten star Kyrie Irving, but there is still a possibility that the team will make a win-now move ahead of the trade deadline. They have two veteran superstars on their roster in LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and they have the opportunity to improve the roster around them.
LeBron James’ wife Savannah Brinson
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is known for his great play on the court, as well as his endeavors off it. In this specific post, however, we’re looking at LeBron James’ wife — who is Savannah Brinson — and how it all came to be for this power couple.
