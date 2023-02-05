ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant’s 11-word reaction to LeBron James after breaking Kareem’s scoring record

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James did it; he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points scored in NBA history. With a fadeaway jumper late in the third quarter, James reached 38,388 career points, sending Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles into a frenzy. But it wasn’t just fans of the game losing it, even Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was in awe of the moment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-LeBron James teammate open to rejoining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to improve their roster ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, and one of LeBron James’ former teammates says he would be willing to help. Michael Beasley, who last played in the NBA for the Lakers during the 2018-19 season, told TMZ this week that he would be open to playing... The post Ex-LeBron James teammate open to rejoining Lakers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move

Kyrie Irving terrorized Joe Tsai’s Brooklyn Nets for nearly four seasons, and it sounds like the Nets owner got the last laugh with the problematic guard. On Friday we learned that Irving wanted to be traded by the Nets ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Immediately, there was speculation that Irving would end up with the Los... The post Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook gets into heated exchange with Phil Handy amidst LeBron James-record watch

All eyes in the NBA on Tuesday night are on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. James is looking to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record. Abdul-Jabbar finished his career with 38,387 points. LeBron entered Tuesday’s game against Oklahoma City Thunder needing 36 points to break the record. He scored 20 points in the […] The post Russell Westbrook gets into heated exchange with Phil Handy amidst LeBron James-record watch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Lakers talking 3-team trade involving Russell Westbrook, D’Angelo Russell

The Los Angeles Lakers are on the verge of making a splash. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, the team is in discussions with the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves on a potential three-team deal that includes Russell Westbrook and D’Angelo Russell. “The Lakers, Jazz and Timberwolves are in discussions on a three-team deal that […] The post RUMOR: Lakers talking 3-team trade involving Russell Westbrook, D’Angelo Russell appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Enes Kanter obliterates LeBron James online after Lakers legend breaks scoring record

LeBron James finally established himself as the NBA’s all-time leader in points scored thanks to a scintillating offensive performance Tuesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Los Angeles Lakers lost the game, 133-130, but the night will be most remembered for the history King James made. Free agent big man Enes Kanter, however, would […] The post Enes Kanter obliterates LeBron James online after Lakers legend breaks scoring record appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Brian Windhorst drops eye-opening Kevin Durant-Nets trade development

The Brooklyn Nets’ trade stance on star Kevin Durant “may change” as a result of the Kyrie Irving deal according to Brian Windhorst, via basketball.realgm.com. “Now that Kyrie has been traded, maybe the Nets’ position on not trading Durant as it really was kind of last summer may change,” said Brian Windhorst. “That is an […] The post RUMOR: Brian Windhorst drops eye-opening Kevin Durant-Nets trade development appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

JJ Redick claimed Lakers were ‘close’ to Russell Westbrook trade with Jazz right before latest rumors

Is JJ Redick a modern-day Nostradamus? Redick said earlier Wednesday that the Los Angeles Lakers were “close” on a Russell Westbrook trade involving the Utah Jazz. “It’s been reported on Twitter,” Redick said on The Old Man and the Three podcast. “I’m not breaking news here. But, by the time we release this episode, it […] The post JJ Redick claimed Lakers were ‘close’ to Russell Westbrook trade with Jazz right before latest rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Kyrie Irving trade not yet official for 1 reason

The Dallas Mavericks’ acquisition of Kyrie Irving is not yet official for one significant reason. The Brooklyn Nets are still trying to find a third team to allow them to expand the Irving deal, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The deal is not in jeopardy, and a two-way trade will be confirmed by the... The post Report: Kyrie Irving trade not yet official for 1 reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ wife Savannah Brinson

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is known for his great play on the court, as well as his endeavors off it. In this specific post, however, we’re looking at LeBron James’ wife — who is Savannah Brinson — and how it all came to be for this power couple.
LOS ANGELES, CA
