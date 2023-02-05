Read full article on original website
NASCAR star Kyle Busch sentenced to 3 years in Mexican prison for trying to take .380 pistol and hollow point shells on private plane leaving Cancún
Famed NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has been sentenced to three-and-half-years in prison for gun possession without a license in Mexico, authorities there said late last week. It is not clear how, or if, that sentence will be assessed. According to a press release by Mexico’s Attorney General of the Republic...
Ford Performance NASCAR: Keselowski and Buescher Post-Race Quotes
BRAD KESELOWSKI, No. 6 King’s Hawaiian Ford Mustang – “We’re better than we were here last year, but not enough better to make the difference. This track has gotten slick, but we’ll go swing at them next week.”. DOES IT MEAN ANYTHING FOR SHORT TRACKS...
TUESDAY RECAP: Haley, Nicely, Dotson, Dixon, Thomas, Troutman Visit DIRTcar Nationals Victory Lane
Ninety-five DIRTcar UMP Modifieds answered the bell for Round #2 of the 52nd Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park Tuesday night and brought three repeat winners from Monday back to Victory Lane, while three first-time winners headlined the second half of the program. Feature #1 – Justin...
UMP Modifieds Set for Six-Straight Nights at Volusia’s DIRTcar Nationals
The single toughest test of endurance in DIRTcar UMP Modified racing hits the half-mile of Volusia Speedway Park this week in the 52nd annual Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals. Six-straight days of racing. Over 100 cars expected to compete. All in pursuit of the iconic Big Gator trophy and $5,000...
Love’s RV Stops to Sponsor NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race at Talladega Superspeedway
Talladega Superspeedway welcomes a new name to fall playoff weekend, announcing today that Love’s RV Stops, an amenity offered by Love’s Travel Stops, will sponsor the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race in late September. The 250-lap race is officially titled the Love’s RV Stop 250, and will set...
FloRacing becomes official streaming partner of CARS Tour
The Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour is now formally a part of FloRacing’s burgeoning motorsports platform. For the 2023 season, all 19 race weeks split between the CARS Late Model Stock Car (LMSC) and Pro Late Model (PLM) divisions will be streamed live on FloRacing. Founded in 2006, FloSports was established with the goal of providing broader coverage for underserved sports. As FloSports grew during the 2010s, motorsports became a central focus for the company, particularly when it came to grassroots racing. In 2019, FloSports acquired DirtonDirt.com before purchasing Speed Shift TV the following year, acquiring over 400 races in the process.
First Six DIRTcar UMP Modified Features Kick-off 52nd DIRTcar Nationals
A grand total 102 DIRTcar UMP Modifieds packed the Volusia Speedway Park pit areas for opening night of the 52nd annual Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals Monday night and put the newly refreshed event format on display for the first time, awarding six of the field’s top drivers with the first gator trophies of the week for their Feature wins.
Truex Wins Clash at the Coliseum
NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) MARTIN TRUEX JR., No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing. You’ve accomplished a lot in your career, but winning the Clash was not one of the accomplishments until now. What was the difference tonight?. “Really good race car. The guys did...
TEAM CHEVY NCS AT L.A. MEMORIAL COLISEUM: Post-Race Notes and Quotes
TOP TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL MAIN EVENT TOP-10 RESULTS:. 2nd Austin Dillon, No. 3 Get Bioethanol Camaro ZL1. 5th Kyle Larson, No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1. 8th Ross Chastain, No. 1 Worldwide Express Camaro ZL1. 10th William Byron, No. 24 RaptorTough.com Camaro ZL1. TOP-FIVE UNOFFICIAL MAIN EVENT RESULTS:. POS. DRIVER. 1....
Transcripts: Martin Truex Jr. - Press Conference - LA Memorial Coliseum
Q. I asked James this before he came in, but how satisfying was it for you that with all of those late cautions you were still able to get the job done after last year and all those crazy situations that unfolded?. MARTIN TRUEX JR: Yeah, it was definitely satisfying....
Power Slap and Rumble to Sponsor Live Fast Motorsports in the Daytona 500
Live Fast Motorsports is pleased to announce a new sponsorship agreement with Power Slap and the video-sharing platform Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) for the No. 78 Chevrolet Camaro in the Daytona 500, driven by B. J. McLeod. The partnership was developed in conjunction with The Magnifyde Agency. Live Fast Motorsports is...
Matt Crafton And Menards Mark A Historic 20-Year Partnership
Matt Crafton, ThorSport Racing, and Menards will commemorate a 20-year partnership on Friday, February 17 at Daytona marking the longest driver/sponsor relationship in NASCAR, surpassing Richard Petty and STP. Menards, a Midwest home-improvement store chain that has a long history in racing that includes four championships with ThorSport: one in...
NASCAR Champion Kevin Harvick Joins FOX NASCAR Broadcast Booth Full-Time Beginning in 2024
NASCAR champion Kevin Harvick joins the FOX NASCAR broadcast booth full-time to call NASCAR Cup Series races following retirement, beginning with the 2024 season, announced today by Brad Zager, President, Production & Operations/Executive Producer, FOX Sports. Harvick will partner with FOX Sports play-by-play announcer Mike Joy and former NASCAR teammate and analyst Clint Bowyer beginning with the 2024 season opener.
RCR NCS Post Race Report: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Get Bioethanol Chevy Team Earn Strong Second-Place Finish in the Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. “The Get Bioethanol Chevy was really fast. Our crew chief, Keith Rodden, and our engineers did a really good job. We were prepared for the race and it showed. We really weren’t great in practice until the very last session, and I felt like we had something to race with. Qualifying went well, and we were able to race within the top-five for most of the day after starting 10th. We got to beating and banging out there pretty good, but we ended up coming home second. It was nice. My new teammate, Kyle Busch, knew we had a really fast car and he let me run down Truex at the end. That was nice of him. I'm loving my new teammate and how well we work together. We’ll go to Daytona and see if we can’t return the favor.”
Clash at the Coliseum Post-Race Quotes
RYAN PREECE, No. 41 United Rentals Ford Mustang – “The fuel pump. The primary pump went bad. I don’t know. I don’t think we were close on fuel. At first, I thought it was ignition because usually when it’s fuel it just keeps cutting, so I shut off my alternator and all of my electrical stuff and it seemed to help a little bit. It did it again and I lost four spots, so I just flipped the switch and a miracle happened. Ultimately, this car was so badass. It was so fast. We drove from 16th outside, inside, everything it took. I’m proud of the speed. I’m happy for the opportunity, but it sucks giving them away.”
BRANDT® and Florida FFA Team Up for ARCA Menards Series Race at Daytona
A series that helps build future NASCAR stars will join forces with an organization that helps build future leaders in agriculture as the season-opening ARCA Menards Series race on Saturday, Feb. 18, will be entitled the BRANDT 200 Supporting Florida FFA, Daytona International Speedway announced today. The BRANDT 200 Supporting...
Zariz Transport Going Truckin’ with Kyle Busch
Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) announced today that Zariz Transport, a fast growing intermodal drayage company specializing in transporting containers from the ports, has signed a multi-year deal to be the primary sponsor on owner-driver Kyle Busch’s No. 51 Chevrolet Silverado for all five of his races in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series beginning in 2023. In addition to Busch’s five-race schedule, the Florida-based company will serve as an associate sponsor for the 18 remaining races for the No. 51 team and has reached a multi-year renewal to be the presenting sponsor of The Samantha and Kyle Busch Bundle of Joy Fund annual gala.
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB NCS Race Report: LA Coliseum
Noah Gragson Post-Race Thoughts: “I felt like we had a decent No. 42 Sunseeker Resort Chevy. We just had some damage on the front from the heat race that hurt us with cooling the right front and the brakes. We got really tight in the first half of the race. We started cutting some of it away, but overall, it was just a pinball machine out there. I thought we had some good restarts; good lane choices and we were making our way back up there. We got back up to eighth, but just didn’t have enough there. I kind of made some poor decisions there at the end and chose the wrong line. I thought they were all going to stack up there on the bottom, so I went to the outside and they didn’t. It’s just part of the learning curve.
HUMBL® Announces Marketing Program with Emerling-Gase Motorsports and Joey Gase For the 2023 NASCAR XFINITY Race at Daytona International Speedway
HUMBL, Inc. (OTCQB: HMBL) HUMBL® announced today a marketing program with Joey Gase, co-owner and driver of the Emerling-Gase Motorsports team, for his race at the “Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. ® 300” at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 18, 2023. As part...
Transcripts: Austin Dillon & Kyle Busch - Pit Road Interview - LA Memorial Coliseum
Q. It was a strong night for RCR, second and third place Austin Dillon and Kyle Busch. Austin, you got there, just couldn't quite get it done at the end of the race. We also saw some contact with Bubba Wallace. Things got wild at the end. AUSTIN DILLON: Yeah,...
