BRANDT® and Florida FFA Team Up for ARCA Menards Series Race at Daytona
A series that helps build future NASCAR stars will join forces with an organization that helps build future leaders in agriculture as the season-opening ARCA Menards Series race on Saturday, Feb. 18, will be entitled the BRANDT 200 Supporting Florida FFA, Daytona International Speedway announced today. The BRANDT 200 Supporting...
Martin Truex Jr. wins wild Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum
In front of a large, enthusiastic crowd in one of the most iconic venues in sports, Martin Truex Jr. earned his first NASCAR Cup Series victory in more than a season in a rough-and-tumble all-thrills Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum Sunday night at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Truex’s...
