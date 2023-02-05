ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Bowling Green’s Brooks records sack in Senior Bowl

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SqsPC_0kcu0dOP00

MOBILE, Ala. — Maryland’s Chris Ryland kicked four field goals and Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener passed for 139 yards and a touchdown to lead the National team to a 27-10 victory over the American team in the Senior Bowl on Saturday.

Haener, named the game’s MVP, delivered a 44-yard touchdown pass to Stanford receiver Michael Wilson in the fourth quarter. He thrived on a short-handed quarterback situation for the team, completing 12 of 19 passes after setting a Fresno State career record with a 68.1 percent completion rate.

Bowling Green defensive lineman Karl Brooks had a sack and two solo tackles in the game for the National team.

The American team’s biggest play came early in the fourth when Virginia’s Anthony Johnson, Jr., returned an interception 37 yards for a touchdown. Johnson was wearing the No. 15 jersey in honor of wide receiver Devin Chandler, who was among three Cavaliers players shot and killed in November, along with Lavel Davis, Jr., and D’Sean Perry.

Cunningham was hit as he threw and appeared to land on his right arm, briefly heading toward the locker room with a strained shoulder. He returned to the sidelines, but not the game.

Brigham Young quarterback Jaren Hall didn’t play in the game for the National team. It wasn’t immediately known why, but Hall missed the New Mexico Bowl with an ankle injury. He did participate in practices when quarterbacks were off-limits for contact.

The American team did get another big defensive play to stay alive with a fourth-down, fourth-quarter sack by Florida A&M’s Isaiah Land, the 2021 Buck Buchanan winner as the top player in FCS after leading the nation with 19 sacks.

Cunningham hit Purdue tight end Payne Durham just short of the left pylon late in the first half. Then he dropped the snap, picked up the ball and rushed for a 1-yard touchdown. Cunningham passed for 70 touchdowns and ran for 47 at Louisville following in the footsteps of friend and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

But he attempted only five passes in the Senior Bowl, completing three for 49 yards. Northwestern’s Evan Hull ran 10 times for a game-high 74 yards.

Ryland’s four field goals included a 41-yarder on the final play of the first half for a 17-3 lead. He did miss a 52-yard attempt early in the third quarter.

Texas Christian’s Max Duggan, the Heisman Trophy runner-up, completed 4 of 9 passes for 26 yards for the American team. Duggan overthrew Princeton’s Andrei Iosivas in the end zone on a fourth-down play that was his best chance for a touchdown.

Shepherd College quarterback Tyson Bagent, whose 159 career touchdown passes is an NCAA all-division record, completed 17 of 22 passes for 138 yards before throwing a last-minute interception near the goal line.

Bagent is trying to become the first Division II quarterback drafted since the Rams picked Keith Null in the sixth round in 2009 after passing for more than 17,000 yards.

Houston’s Clayton Tune passed for 70 yards.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Miami football OC candidate Jason Candle proven talent devoloper

Toledo head coach Jason Candle who has emerged as a top candidate to be the offensive coordinator for the Miami football program is a proven talent developer. In seven seasons as the head coach at Toledo Candle has a 54-32 record. Candle recently signed a contract extension and turned Miami down last year as OC.
TOLEDO, OH
Times-Bulletin

Knights take top seed in boys tournament draw

DAYTON — Boys basketball teams learned of their tournament dates and locations Sunday afternoon with district draws held around the state of Ohio. Van Wert will be in the Division II district tournament hosted by Liberty Benton High School that has sectional games at Lima Senior and Paulding. At...
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

180th Fighter Wing training scheduled for Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio — The 180th Fighter Wing will conduct an air defense exercise over Ohio and Michigan from noon to 3 p.m. Monday. People in and around the Sandusky and Toledo, as well as the Coldwater, Mich. area, may hear and/or see fighter jets in close proximity to a Civil Air Patrol aircraft, which will be taking on the role of a potential threat in the exercise.
TOLEDO, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio

Are you looking for a nice restaurant to go to with your significant other on your next date night?. If you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local restaurants.
OHIO STATE
The Lima News

Highway Patrol arrests suspects after chase from Findlay to Bowling Green

LIMA — A Toledo man and six other individuals are in custody after fleeing the Ohio State Highway Patrol and crashing a stolen car on the Bluelick Road ramp in Lima. Marvin Burwell, 20, was stopped in Bowling Green for a traffic violation with six passengers in the car. According to the Findlay Post, Burwell was the driver in the early Tuesday morning pursuit, but officers don’t yet know if anyone else who was in the car in Bowling Green was involved.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Recycling facility may be coming to Toledo

Hogan was a student as TPS who attended the LEAP program, which is a standalone school for kids with behavior issues. Hogan’s mentor, Brandon McNeil, says Hogan had a kind heart.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo police arrest man after barricade situation in west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police were involved in a standoff with a barricaded man Wednesday in west Toledo. Officers responded to the area of Eleanor Avenue and Bennett Road about 10 a.m. to serve a domestic violence warrant. The situation turned into a barricaded person by early afternoon and additional officers were requested.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

New recycling facility could be on its way to Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An overgrown, undeveloped lot under the overpass on South Avenue could soon be Toledo’s first recycling facility. City Council is set to vote on Tuesday on whether to sell the land to Lucas County, initiating the facility’s development. Currently, the closest recycling facility that...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Police looking for murder suspect

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are asking the public for help finding a murder suspect. TPD said officers are looking for Vontae Garrett, who is wanted for the murder of Mark Wysinger. They say Garrett has ties to Anderson, Indiana. According to TPD records, Mark Wysinger, 32, was shot...
TOLEDO, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Defiance, OH

The world doesn’t know how much of a lowkey tourist destination Defiance is!. It is a city and the seat of Defiance County, Ohio. Nestled between Toledo and Fort Wayne, Defiance has a rich history, which is evident in its tourist attractions. However, the intense sense of community appeals...
DEFIANCE, OH
laprensanewspaper.com

City of Toledo Department of Housing and Community Development and Toledo Public Schools Announce Success of Families Stabilization Program

The City of Toledo and Toledo Public Schools are proud to announce the success of the TPS Families Stabilization Program, a pilot program that helped to stabilize a total of 482 children. Funded by an Emergency Solutions Grant, the program provided support and assistance to families in need, including financial assistance, counseling, and educational support.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD responds to two-vehicle crash Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash Saturday night. Police say the crash occurred on North Detroit Avenue and Berdan Avenue. Occupants of the car told 13abc that the driver of the other car hit them and took off. The occupants added that they...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TFRD responds to warehouse fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded to a fire at Tri-Dim Filter Corporation Saturday around 6:30 p.m. TFRD told 13abc that the fire started in the interior of the roof. Workers that were inside the building at the time of the fire made it out...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD: driver rolls car after hitting parked car

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a rollover crash on Saturday night after the driver hit another vehicle. The crash occurred on East Indiana Avenue when the driver hit a parked car at a high rate of speed, flipping his vehicle, TPD says. Officers arrested the...
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy