FanBuzz

Martin Truex Jr. Went From Racing for His Dad's Team to Making Millions in the Cup Series

Martin Truex Jr. sure has come a long way in the past two decades. In 2000, when he was only 20 years old, the Mayetta, New Jersey native was renting a home from Dale Earnhardt Jr., his teammate at the time, in Mooresville, North Carolina. Six years later, Truex bought the $1.5 million, 8,220 square-foot home outright. Now, at the age of 42, Truex is a two-time Xfinity Series champion and the 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion. He's clearly found a way to make a living doing this whole racing thing. Needless to say, Truex will never need to rent ever again.
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Major Announcing News

A big name is coming to the NASCAR booth in 2024. NASCAR announced on Sunday evening that Kevin Harvick will be joining the booth next year. Harvick will be joining the NASCAR On FOX booth. That will be fun. "LOVE THIS! He’s going to be great!" one fan wrote. "Let’s go racing Boys in 2023!!" one ...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday Night's Finish

NASCAR returned to the LA Coliseum on Sunday night for the Busch Light Clash and it saw Martin Truex Jr. pull away with the win. The driver of the No. 19 Toyota was able to separate himself in the final lap of a race that saw 15 cautions. Edging out Austin Dillon, Kyle Busch and Alex Bowman to put ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Polygon

NASCAR officially bans driver’s GameCube-inspired ‘wall ride’ stunt

Remember that awesome-as-hell, straight-out-of-the-basement, Nintendo GameCube move a NASCAR racer whipped out at the end of a wild race in Virginia back in October? Yeah, well, the fun-killing schoolmarms who control stock-car rules have said, “Nope, no more of that.”. Recap: Ross Chastain, at the wheel for the Trackhouse...
VIRGINIA STATE
FanBuzz

The Crazy Last Lap of the 2007 Daytona 500 Cost Mark Martin Another Shot at NASCAR Glory

There's no doubt that Mark Martin earned his spot in the NASCAR Hall of Fame. With a total of 40 wins in the NASCAR Cup Series, the now-64-year-old Batesville, Arkansas native is considered to be among the most consistent drivers in NASCAR history, as he accumulated 453 top-10 finishes out of a total 882 races run. Of those top-10s, 271 were top-fives and 61 were second-place finishes. But, despite his impressive resume, there are two major milestones Martin never accomplished as a NASCAR driver: a Cup Series championship and a Daytona 500 win.
ARKANSAS STATE
CBS Sports

Kyle Busch and Joey Logano feud after run-in during the Clash at the Coliseum

While little more than a trophy was on the line in Sunday's Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, that didn't stop the NASCAR Cup Series' preseason showcase from producing some hurt feelings. 16 caution flags meant a number of drivers were left unhappy with each other after on-track incidents, including two of the sport's most prolific drivers and multi-time Cup champions.
racer.com

Smith to run five races in Front Row's No. 38 Ford

Zane Smith will drive the the No. 38 Ford Mustang for Front Row Motorsports in five NASCAR Cup Series races this season. Smith will also attempt the season-opening Daytona 500 in the No. 36 Ford, a third car for the organization alongside Michael McDowell and Todd Gilliland, and will have to qualify for the race either through speed or his Bluegreen Vacations Duel event.
NBC Sports

Long: Drivers make their point clear on Clash at the Coliseum

LOS ANGELES — So what to do with the Clash at the Coliseum?. The second edition of this exhibition race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum showcased beating, banging and 16 cautions in a 150-lap race won by Martin Truex Jr. on Sunday night. A year remains on NASCAR’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Speedway Digest

Centene Corporation Partners with NASCAR Champion Driver Zane Smith and Front Row Motorsports Across Two Series

Reigning NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Champion Zane Smith and Front Row Motorsports formally announce a new, multi-series partnership with Centene Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, that includes both primary and associate sponsorship for the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) entries driven by Smith. The partnership...
The Associated Press

Lofta Announces Sponsorship of Emerling-Gase Motorsports for Three NASCAR XFINITY Series Races

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- Lofta, the sleep wellness company redefining the path to diagnosis and treatment of sleep apnea, announced today the sponsorship of Joey Gase and the Emerling-Gase Motorsports team for three 2023 NASCAR XFINITY series races. Along with financial contributions, Lofta will support the Emerling-Gase pit crew team with an in-depth, at-home sleep study to optimize and help drive the team’s overall performance. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005252/en/ Lofta sponsors Emerling-Gase Motorsports for three NASCAR XFINITY Series races. Car #35 sporting Lofta Logo for first race on February 25 at AutoClub Speedway in Fontana, CA. (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
racer.com

Harvick to join Fox booth alongside Joy and Bowyer from 2024

Kevin Harvick announced Saturday night at the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum that he will join the Fox Sports broadcast booth in 2024 after his final season as a NASCAR Cup Series driver. “I’m going to be along for the ride with you for a while,” Harvick said. “I’m...

