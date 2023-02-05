Read full article on original website
Related
Clint Bowyer Embarrassed During Clash Broadcast by Gwen Stefani, Who Talked About Time He Was ‘Wasted’ and Made a Confession
Clint Bowyer is a former NASCAR Cup Series driver. Today, he’s a Fox race analyst and the network’s resident punching bag. With the 2023 Cup Series season officially getting underway on Sunday in the Clash at the Coliseum, the former Stewart-Haas Racing driver played his role of regularly being the butt of multiple jokes.
Joey Logano responds to Kyle Busch calling him out after the Busch Light Clash
Joey Logano responds to Kyle Busch after he called him out for dumping him during the 2023 Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum.
Sporting News
Bubba Wallace reacts to getting 'dumped' by Austin Dillon late in Clash at the Coliseum
Bubba Wallace and Austin Dillon brought the fireworks to Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday night. The duo found themselves jostling for position often during NASCAR's preseason Clash at the Coliseum, routinely going back and forth at the front of the pack. With just 10 laps to go, Dillon and...
Bubba Wallace Shuts Down Austin Dillon Feud Rumors
Despite what NASCAR fans and perhaps even the organization itself think, Bubba Wallace isn’t letting feud rumors start. As far... The post Bubba Wallace Shuts Down Austin Dillon Feud Rumors appeared first on Outsider.
Denny Hamlin Needed Oxygen on the Plane Ride Back Home After Busch Light Clash
A new NASCAR season and there might be the same old problems. Denny Hamlin talked about feeling sick after the Clash. On his plane ride back, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver did not feel too well and had a rough night. While talking on the first episode of his new...
Martin Truex Jr. Went From Racing for His Dad's Team to Making Millions in the Cup Series
Martin Truex Jr. sure has come a long way in the past two decades. In 2000, when he was only 20 years old, the Mayetta, New Jersey native was renting a home from Dale Earnhardt Jr., his teammate at the time, in Mooresville, North Carolina. Six years later, Truex bought the $1.5 million, 8,220 square-foot home outright. Now, at the age of 42, Truex is a two-time Xfinity Series champion and the 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion. He's clearly found a way to make a living doing this whole racing thing. Needless to say, Truex will never need to rent ever again.
FOX Sports
NASCAR Champion Kevin Harvick Joins FOX NASCAR Broadcast Booth Full-Time Beginning in 2024
Veteran Driver to Call All FOX NASCAR Cup Series Races Alongside Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer. Harvick Joins FS1 Booth This Season for Four NASCAR Xfinity Series and Three NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Races. CHARLOTTE, N.C. – NASCAR champion Kevin Harvick joins the FOX NASCAR broadcast booth full-time to call...
NASCAR World Reacts To Major Announcing News
A big name is coming to the NASCAR booth in 2024. NASCAR announced on Sunday evening that Kevin Harvick will be joining the booth next year. Harvick will be joining the NASCAR On FOX booth. That will be fun. "LOVE THIS! He’s going to be great!" one fan wrote. "Let’s go racing Boys in 2023!!" one ...
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday Night's Finish
NASCAR returned to the LA Coliseum on Sunday night for the Busch Light Clash and it saw Martin Truex Jr. pull away with the win. The driver of the No. 19 Toyota was able to separate himself in the final lap of a race that saw 15 cautions. Edging out Austin Dillon, Kyle Busch and Alex Bowman to put ...
Polygon
NASCAR officially bans driver’s GameCube-inspired ‘wall ride’ stunt
Remember that awesome-as-hell, straight-out-of-the-basement, Nintendo GameCube move a NASCAR racer whipped out at the end of a wild race in Virginia back in October? Yeah, well, the fun-killing schoolmarms who control stock-car rules have said, “Nope, no more of that.”. Recap: Ross Chastain, at the wheel for the Trackhouse...
The Crazy Last Lap of the 2007 Daytona 500 Cost Mark Martin Another Shot at NASCAR Glory
There's no doubt that Mark Martin earned his spot in the NASCAR Hall of Fame. With a total of 40 wins in the NASCAR Cup Series, the now-64-year-old Batesville, Arkansas native is considered to be among the most consistent drivers in NASCAR history, as he accumulated 453 top-10 finishes out of a total 882 races run. Of those top-10s, 271 were top-fives and 61 were second-place finishes. But, despite his impressive resume, there are two major milestones Martin never accomplished as a NASCAR driver: a Cup Series championship and a Daytona 500 win.
CBS Sports
Kyle Busch and Joey Logano feud after run-in during the Clash at the Coliseum
While little more than a trophy was on the line in Sunday's Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, that didn't stop the NASCAR Cup Series' preseason showcase from producing some hurt feelings. 16 caution flags meant a number of drivers were left unhappy with each other after on-track incidents, including two of the sport's most prolific drivers and multi-time Cup champions.
racer.com
Smith to run five races in Front Row's No. 38 Ford
Zane Smith will drive the the No. 38 Ford Mustang for Front Row Motorsports in five NASCAR Cup Series races this season. Smith will also attempt the season-opening Daytona 500 in the No. 36 Ford, a third car for the organization alongside Michael McDowell and Todd Gilliland, and will have to qualify for the race either through speed or his Bluegreen Vacations Duel event.
NBC Sports
Long: Drivers make their point clear on Clash at the Coliseum
LOS ANGELES — So what to do with the Clash at the Coliseum?. The second edition of this exhibition race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum showcased beating, banging and 16 cautions in a 150-lap race won by Martin Truex Jr. on Sunday night. A year remains on NASCAR’s...
Centene Corporation Partners with NASCAR Champion Driver Zane Smith and Front Row Motorsports Across Two Series
Reigning NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Champion Zane Smith and Front Row Motorsports formally announce a new, multi-series partnership with Centene Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, that includes both primary and associate sponsorship for the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) entries driven by Smith. The partnership...
Floyd Mayweather’s NASCAR Team Selects Driver to Qualify for Daytona 500
The Money Team Racing, owned by boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, has selected its driver to qualify for NASCAR‘s Daytona 500.... The post Floyd Mayweather’s NASCAR Team Selects Driver to Qualify for Daytona 500 appeared first on Outsider.
No. 10 Smithfield Ford Racing: Aric Almirola Daytona Speedweek Advance
● “I want the Harley J. Earl Trophy:” Aric Almirola has won races at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in NASCAR’s top two series, but the Daytona 500 has managed to elude him, once by just half a lap. ● History at Daytona: Almirola scored his first career...
Lofta Announces Sponsorship of Emerling-Gase Motorsports for Three NASCAR XFINITY Series Races
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- Lofta, the sleep wellness company redefining the path to diagnosis and treatment of sleep apnea, announced today the sponsorship of Joey Gase and the Emerling-Gase Motorsports team for three 2023 NASCAR XFINITY series races. Along with financial contributions, Lofta will support the Emerling-Gase pit crew team with an in-depth, at-home sleep study to optimize and help drive the team’s overall performance. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005252/en/ Lofta sponsors Emerling-Gase Motorsports for three NASCAR XFINITY Series races. Car #35 sporting Lofta Logo for first race on February 25 at AutoClub Speedway in Fontana, CA. (Photo: Business Wire)
racer.com
Harvick to join Fox booth alongside Joy and Bowyer from 2024
Kevin Harvick announced Saturday night at the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum that he will join the Fox Sports broadcast booth in 2024 after his final season as a NASCAR Cup Series driver. “I’m going to be along for the ride with you for a while,” Harvick said. “I’m...
LOOK: Ty Gibbs Takes Early Exit After Busch Light Clash Pileup
With just 69 laps to go in the race, Ty Gibbs was taken out early of the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum after Michael McDowell spun out. The Front Row Motorsports NASCAR driver got a little push from Christopher Bell and Gibbs caught a piece of it. The No....
Comments / 0