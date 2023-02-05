ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Wojcik scores 23, Brown knocks off Harvard 68-65

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PWl8d_0kcu0VHT00

BOSTON (AP) — Paxson Wojcik’s 23 points helped Brown defeat Harvard 68-65 on Saturday night.

Wojcik had eight rebounds for the Bears (12-10, 5-4 Ivy League). Kino Lilly Jr. shot 7 for 11 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to add 21 points. Nana Owusu-Anane was 5 of 9 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Chris Ledlum finished with 13 points and six rebounds for the Crimson (12-11, 3-6). Idan Tretout added 12 points for Harvard. In addition, Chisom Okpara finished with 11 points and eight rebounds.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPRI 12 News

Bryant preps for a pair on the road

SMITHFIELD (WPRI) – The Bryant men’s basketball team took care of business last week with a two-game sweep of Maine and New Hampshire at home. Now the Bulldogs will try to continue their strong play away from the Chace Athletic Center as they visit Albany on Wednesday night at UMBC on Saturday afternoon. 12 Sports […]
SMITHFIELD, RI
WPRI 12 News

Hometown Hero: Dani Ceseretti, Barrington

DEDHAM, MA (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Dani Ceseretti. An All-State pick as a Freshman at Barrington High School, the point guard is shining on the court in the NEPSAC for Northfield Mount Hermon.      “Her basketball really speaks for itself. She’s probably one of the best passers and best defenders […]
BARRINGTON, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI College Hoops Column: Taking stock in early February

Let’s not waste any time this week. Here’s the latest edition of the WPRI12 College Hoops Column. Thoughts and observations are below. You can always reach out with comments or questions via email mhershgordon@wpri.com or Twitter @MHershgordon. No. 17 Providence  Record: 17-6 (9-3 in Big East, tied for 3rd place) Last: 85-83 OT loss at Xavier This Week: Host […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

1-on-1 with Coach Cooley: PC uses bye week to rest

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) — After a bye weekend, Providence head coach Ed Cooley spent some time with 12 Sports Director Morey Hershgordon to discuss the most recent game against Xavier, his potential lineup adjustment, and his thoughts on this week’s games against Georgetown and St. John’s. For more coverage on the Friars, click here.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Polichetti, Benway lead Bay View past Ponaganset

East Providence, R.I. (WPRI) – On Monday night, there was a big crowd at Bay View as the Bengals hosted defending state champion Ponaganset. Amelia Polichetti led the Bengals with 17 points and Ahtiana Benway chipped in 14 as they defeated the Chieftans 47-41 for league win No. 11. Watch the video above for highlights […]
SCITUATE, RI
ABC6.com

Preparations for ‘historic’ Army-Navy game underway in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island leaders outlined plans Monday for Providence to serve as a hub for those travelling to the 2023 Army-Navy game at Gillette Stadium. The Rhode Island Convention Center will host at least 3,000 Navy Midshipmen overnight. Barrack-style bedding is expected. “We’ll have people from...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WCVB

Harvey Leonard reflects on the Blizzard of ‘78, the winter storm by which all others in New England are measured

NEEDHAM, Mass. — There was 27.1” of snow in Boston. And 27.6” of snow in Providence. Hurricane-force wind gusts producing drifts over 15 feet high! Approximately 3500 vehicles stuck along route 128. Fourteen of the many people trapped in those vehicles died, presumably from carbon monoxide poisoning, as they left their motors running to try to stay warm as snow piled up above the level of their exhaust systems. A total of 99 deaths were attributed to the storm in MA.. & R.I. There were massive power outages and record high tides with huge waves on top, crumbling sea walls and devastating coastal communities, leaving many homeless. The National Guard was called in to rescue folks and to help with the massive job of snow removal. Southern New England was shut down for a full week!
BOSTON, MA
rinewstoday.com

Providence College names inaugural Nursing Department Chair in new nursing school

Providence College (PC) announced today that it has selected Nancy Meedzan, DNP, RN, CNE, NEA-BC as the Inaugural Nursing Department Chair in the College’s new School of Nursing and Health Sciences. Dr. Meedzan, who is currently a professor and dean of the Cummings School of Nursing at Endicott College in Beverly, Massachusetts, will begin her tenure at PC on July 1. Dr. Meedzan will also be appointed to the faculty as a professor of nursing.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WCVB

Monday, February 6: New England Mainstays

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Tonight, we scale a Providence rooftop to get the story behind this I-95 icon. Meanwhile, Anthony Everett joins comic Lenny Clarke on the set of a commercial shoot forSamuel Adams Boston Lager in Southie. We play with puppies at the Lowell Humane Society, honoring its 150th anniversary in 2023. And Shayna Seymour is awful excited about the shake known as the Awful Awful on the menu of another New England mainstay, Newport Creamery.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WSBS

Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed Most Dangerous in the State

As we have discussed in previous articles, Massachusetts has a fair share of attractions that inspire families to visit our great state. Whether it's going to see a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, bringing the kids to the New England Aquarium also in Boston, experiencing a concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, touring the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, viewing the 4th of July Parade in Pittsfield or checking out the many antique shops in the southern Berkshires (plus many many more examples, too many to name here), there are plenty of reasons people not only want to visit Massachusetts but they want to make the Bay State their home. In addition, Massachusetts is one of the safest states in America which you can read more about by going here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
eastgreenwichnews.com

Blizzard of ’78: Memories & Reflections, Part 2

We asked readers for their stories about the Blizzard of 1978 – when Providence got a record 27.6 inches of snow between Monday, Feb. 6, and Tuesday, Feb. 7 – and readers came through! Here is a story from our sometime-correspondent and favorite curmudgeon, who provided his vintage illustrations to boot. If you missed the first installment, click HERE. Check back soon for Part 3. And, thanks to everyone who contributed.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WCVB

Rhode Island's iconic Big Blue Bug and Awful Awful are loved by locals and visitors alike

NEEDHAM, Mass. — A favorite highway sight in Providence, Rhode Island, was nearly a simple billboard. However, the owners of New England Pest Control (now known asBig Blue Bug Solutions) chose a giant termite, instead. "Nibbles Woodaway" started off purple because that’s the color of eastern subterranean termites when they’re under a microscope. However, the paint faded in the sun and the blue color stuck.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy