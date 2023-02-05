ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Luedtke, Stenson combine for 48 as Dogs ground Eagles

Butte High's Jonas Sherman goes up for a layup against Missoula Big Sky, Sherman had 8 points in the Bulldogs win. (Photo by John Robbins of Butte Sports.) Butte High Bulldogs (6-4/7-7) 87 VS Big Sky Eagles (6-4/7-7) 78. In another high scoring affair, the Bulldogs did not need overtime...
BUTTE, MT
Bears Stop Orediggers in Fourth 59-54

BUTTE, Mont. – Montana Tech had the upset within reach, but No. 22 Rocky Mountain battled back in the fourth taking the game 59-54. The Orediggers (7-15, 3-9) held a three-point lead going into the final frame 44-41. Tech extended the margin to as many as six points in the last quarter. But the Battlin’ Bears clawed their way back to the top.
BUTTE, MT
These 3 Outstanding Montana Businesses Are Getting National Love

Three popular Montana businesses recently were mentioned in a national publication, and the reason might surprise you. Food & Wine just released an article highlighting the best pie in every state. For Montana, they apparently couldn't pick a clear favorite, as two places were mentioned. The article mainly focuses on...
MONTANA STATE
Elk captured in Pioneer Mountains test negative for brucellosis

DILLON – As part of a multi-year Targeted Elk Brucellosis Surveillance Project, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) staff recently captured elk in the Pioneer Mountains northwest of Dillon. All 149 blood samples collected from captured elk tested negative for brucellosis. Capture operations were conducted in January along the...
DILLON, MT
Semi-truck carrying cattle rolls over on I-90 near Manhattan

BOZEMAN, Mont. - A semi-truck rollover had part of I-90 between Logan and Manhattan closed Friday. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports dispatch received a report of the rollover near mile marker 284 around 10:45 am. Traffic heading east was partially blocked by the truck which was carrying a load...
MANHATTAN, MT
State extends recommendation to cancel equine events in Flathead Co.

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana's Department of Livestock extended its recommendation for the cancellation of equine events in Flathead County through Feb. 17. The state quarantined an equine event and boarding facility in response to the diagnosis of a fourth premises with equine herpes virus in Flathead County. Horses at...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Rental car with California plates spotted in Kalispell, MT with sign informing locals they’re not actually from California

“Don’t California my Montana,” implies Kalispell, Montanan. A local Montanan driving through Kalispell shared a sign they saw on the back of a rental Toyota to the “Useless, Unsuccessful, and/or Unpopular Signage” Facebook group informing locals that, although the Toyota they’re driving has California plates, they themselves aren’t Californians moving into town.
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead County Commission’s response to homelessness was shocking, appalling

The recent letter issued by the Flathead County Commissioners caught me completely flat footed. Surely, I thought, this is satire, possibly pulled from the pages of “The Onion.” No, it appears our esteemed commissioners have delivered one of the most ignorant, misguided and repugnant statements conceivable. Devoid of any supporting data or facts, or slightest […] The post Flathead County Commission’s response to homelessness was shocking, appalling appeared first on Daily Montanan.
KALISPELL, MT

