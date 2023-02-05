Read full article on original website
East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment fire, continues to worsen. *update*Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
The "controlled release" of chemicals, at the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment, went as planned.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
As an Ohio train burns days after derailing, evacuations are required amid concerns of an explosion.Malek SherifEast Palestine, OH
Days after derailing, a train in Ohio is still on fireAFmitrynewsEast Palestine, OH
A train derailed in northeast Ohio, sparking a huge fire.Sherif SaadEast Palestine, OH
Trucks crash at Mahoning County roundabout
The area is still closed and crews are at the scene.
WFMJ.com
Tuesday afternoon update planned on East Palestine derailment
Hundreds of people forced out of their homes and businesses in East Palestine are hoping a media briefing set for Tuesday afternoon will provide more information about when things will return to normal. Authorities will provide a media update at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the East Palestine Elementary School Gymnasium...
27 First News
Betty A. Farley, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Farley, 82, is safely home at last after a courageous battle with cancer. She entered Heaven’s gates peacefully on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born September 20, 1940, in Hinton, West Virginia, a daughter of William and...
27 First News
Charlene Ann Platt, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlene Ann Platt (Burley) peacefully left this earth on Saturday, February 4, 2023. She was 74. Born February 19, 1948, Charlene graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1966. She spent her entire working career with Ohio Bell, later AT & T, retiring after 30...
27 First News
Bernie Gunter, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bernie Gunter, 89 of Canfield, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Hospice House in Boardman surrounded by family and friends. He was born in Pineville, West Virginia, son of Clayton and Lulu (Halsey) Gunter. He grew up in Mullensville, West Virginia on the Guyandotte River.
27 First News
James Henry Sutton, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. James Henry Sutton will be held Friday, February 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. James Henry Sutton, 80 of Youngstown passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 31,...
Crews called to fire in Trumbull County
Crews were called to the 3100 block of Bushnell Campbell Road shortly before 9 a.m.
Driver taken to hospital after hitting pole in Warren
Police were called to the intersection of Parkman Road and Coits Drive in Warren around 6 a.m.
27 First News
Mark A. Fry, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark A. Fry, 57, died Monday morning, January 31, 2023 at his home. He was born August 10, 1965 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of Peter O. and Mary Janice Chuey Fry. He was a 1983 graduate of Hubbard High School. Mr. Fry was a...
27 First News
Beverly Anne Baker Mills, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly Anne Baker Mills, 91, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023, surrounded by her family. Beverly was born on September 12, 1931 in Canton, Ohio, a daughter of the late Ida and Robert Baker. Although she was born and raised in Ohio, she moved with...
North Lima woman finds chickens dead Tuesday, questions chemical release from train
People across the Mahoning Valley -- including those who live in Mahoning and Trumbull counties -- reported smelling chlorine after Monday's controlled release in East Palestine. Officials said it wasn't dangerous, but one North Lima woman is skeptical about that statement.
27 First News
Storm with rain and gusty wind approaching
(WKBN) – The mild winter weather will continue this week with temperatures staying above normal. The next storm system is on the move and it will bring rain showers and the chance for a thunderstorm Thursday. The storm will also bring the potential for high wind into Thursday. When...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announces 'controlled release' at 3:30 p.m. amid explosion concerns at train derailment in Columbiana County
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — With concerns of a potential explosion connected to the train derailment in Columbiana County, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a plan to begin a "controlled release" around 3:30 p.m. Monday. It comes as Gov. DeWine said the contents of five rail cars are “currently unstable...
27 First News
Virginia F. Fortunato, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia F. Fortunato, 77, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 3, 2023. Virginia was born April 20, 1945 in Youngstown, the daughter of James P. and Veronica M. Barbato DeSimone. She graduated from Liberty High School, Lewis, Wineberger & Hill Beauty Academy and Youngstown State...
27 First News
Eileen Necastro, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eileen Necastro, age 75, of Austintown, Ohio passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by love on Saturday, February 4. Born October 20, 1947, she was the daughter of Raymond and Jean Thomas Sturm. Eileen married Donald Necastro, in Lowellville, Ohio on November 15, 1975.
27 First News
Trevor Lee Reed, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Trevor Lee Reed, age 44, of Salem, died on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital due to injuries obtained in an automotive accident. He was born on June 13, 1978, in Steubenville, son of the Tinker and Barbara Snyder Reed.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Fire Department, Mahoning County HAZMAT team report safe air quality
Youngstown Fire Chief Barry Finsley sent a press release to update residents on the air quality of the city following the train derailment in East Palestine. According to the release, the Youngstown Fire Department has been in communication with the Mahoning County Hazardous Materials team, and is reporting safe air quality that poses no health hazards.
27 First News
Adam T. Spaid, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A funeral service will be on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown for Adam T. Spaid, 28, who passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023. Adam was born on December 13, 1994, in Youngstown, a...
Crews perform controlled chemical release at train derailment site
A fire is still burning at the site of a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, near the Pennsylvania border.
27 First News
Margaret H. Brocken, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret H. Brocken a respected Trumbull County educator passed away Saturday morning, February 4, 2023 at age 101. Margaret was born in Millvale, Pennsylvania to Robert and Margaret Hoffman. She was a 1939 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School. She received a Bachelor of...
