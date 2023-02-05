ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WFMJ.com

Tuesday afternoon update planned on East Palestine derailment

Hundreds of people forced out of their homes and businesses in East Palestine are hoping a media briefing set for Tuesday afternoon will provide more information about when things will return to normal. Authorities will provide a media update at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the East Palestine Elementary School Gymnasium...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
27 First News

Betty A. Farley, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Farley, 82, is safely home at last after a courageous battle with cancer. She entered Heaven’s gates peacefully on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born September 20, 1940, in Hinton, West Virginia, a daughter of William and...
POLAND, OH
27 First News

Charlene Ann Platt, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlene Ann Platt (Burley) peacefully left this earth on Saturday, February 4, 2023. She was 74. Born February 19, 1948, Charlene graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1966. She spent her entire working career with Ohio Bell, later AT & T, retiring after 30...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
27 First News

Bernie Gunter, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bernie Gunter, 89 of Canfield, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Hospice House in Boardman surrounded by family and friends. He was born in Pineville, West Virginia, son of Clayton and Lulu (Halsey) Gunter. He grew up in Mullensville, West Virginia on the Guyandotte River.
CANFIELD, OH
27 First News

James Henry Sutton, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. James Henry Sutton will be held Friday, February 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. James Henry Sutton, 80 of Youngstown passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 31,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Mark A. Fry, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark A. Fry, 57, died Monday morning, January 31, 2023 at his home. He was born August 10, 1965 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of Peter O. and Mary Janice Chuey Fry. He was a 1983 graduate of Hubbard High School. Mr. Fry was a...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Beverly Anne Baker Mills, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly Anne Baker Mills, 91, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023, surrounded by her family. Beverly was born on September 12, 1931 in Canton, Ohio, a daughter of the late Ida and Robert Baker. Although she was born and raised in Ohio, she moved with...
CORTLAND, OH
27 First News

Storm with rain and gusty wind approaching

(WKBN) – The mild winter weather will continue this week with temperatures staying above normal. The next storm system is on the move and it will bring rain showers and the chance for a thunderstorm Thursday. The storm will also bring the potential for high wind into Thursday. When...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Virginia F. Fortunato, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia F. Fortunato, 77, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 3, 2023. Virginia was born April 20, 1945 in Youngstown, the daughter of James P. and Veronica M. Barbato DeSimone. She graduated from Liberty High School, Lewis, Wineberger & Hill Beauty Academy and Youngstown State...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Eileen Necastro, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eileen Necastro, age 75, of Austintown, Ohio passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by love on Saturday, February 4. Born October 20, 1947, she was the daughter of Raymond and Jean Thomas Sturm. Eileen married Donald Necastro, in Lowellville, Ohio on November 15, 1975.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
27 First News

Trevor Lee Reed, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Trevor Lee Reed, age 44, of Salem, died on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital due to injuries obtained in an automotive accident. He was born on June 13, 1978, in Steubenville, son of the Tinker and Barbara Snyder Reed.
SALEM, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown Fire Department, Mahoning County HAZMAT team report safe air quality

Youngstown Fire Chief Barry Finsley sent a press release to update residents on the air quality of the city following the train derailment in East Palestine. According to the release, the Youngstown Fire Department has been in communication with the Mahoning County Hazardous Materials team, and is reporting safe air quality that poses no health hazards.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Adam T. Spaid, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A funeral service will be on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown for Adam T. Spaid, 28, who passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023. Adam was born on December 13, 1994, in Youngstown, a...
NEW MIDDLETOWN, OH
27 First News

Margaret H. Brocken, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret H. Brocken a respected Trumbull County educator passed away Saturday morning, February 4, 2023 at age 101. Margaret was born in Millvale, Pennsylvania to Robert and Margaret Hoffman. She was a 1939 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School. She received a Bachelor of...
WARREN, OH

