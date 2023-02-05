Read full article on original website
Related
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Ken Curtis Told ‘Gunsmoke’ Producer to Never Call Him Again After 2 Massive ‘Return to Dodge’ Disagreements
Festus Haggen actor Ken Curtis almost returned for 'Gunsmoke: Return to Dodge,' but it never happened because of a serious argument with the producer.
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
As Kanye West Was Finally Tracked Down By Lawyers, His L.A. Ranch Is Making Waves For Being An Abandoned Mess
Kanye West's lawyers track him down, as reports on the state of his L.A. ranch make the rounds.
Paramount Responds to ‘Yellowstone’ Cancellation & Kevin Costner Departure Rumors: Report
In a direct response to Outsider, Paramount has addressed the future of Yellowstone and what we can expect moving forward. On Monday, Deadline dropped a bombshell article citing everything from the ending of Yellowstone with Season 5 to a disgruntled Kevin Costner being replaced with Matthew McConaughey. As the biggest entertainment shocker to hit in recent memory, the report has spread like wildfire. But is any of it true?
Jeremy Renner Shares New Look at His Physical Therapy After Snowplow Accident
Jeremy Renner has shared the latest update on his recovery from his recent snowplow accident. On Sunday, the actor took to Instagram to post a photo of his "physical therapy Sunday", with a number of devices and exercise equipment he is using in the process. This comes after Renner had previously revealed on January 21st ...
Jennifer Lopez Caught on Camera in Heated Exchange with Her Husband, Ben Affleck at the 2023 Grammy Awards
Following the release of a curious video showing Jennifer Lopez and her husband, Ben Affleck, sharing an awkward moment at the 2023 Grammy Awards, the couple once more became the subject of conversation.
Comments / 0