Mount Pleasant, SC

live5news.com

Investigators respond to Colleton Co. storage building fire, collapse

COTTAGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a large storage building in Cottageville. Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded at approximately 7:30 a.m. Monday to a 911 call about a building on fire on Cone Court just off Highway 17A.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Charleston County deputy involved in crash on Highway 17

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston County deputy’s vehicle crashed early Wednesday morning with a tractor-trailer on Savannah Highway. The crash was reported at 6:30 a.m. in the 5200 block of Highway 17, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said. EMS took the truck driver to an area hospital...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Progress underway for Park Circle revamp in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews are hard at work redeveloping North Charleston’s Park Circle after breaking ground last summer. North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey says the project is on track to be completed in November. “They’re putting the slab in for the building. They are already clearing for...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WRDW-TV

Bomb threat causes Colleton County courthouse to evacuate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Alex Murdaugh trial has been placed on temporary hold due to an evacuation at the Colleton County courthouse. According to authorities, a bomb threat was received by Colleton County courthouse personnel on Wednesday. The building has been evacuated and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division along...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in Charleston crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the 65-year-old pedestrian killed in a crash last week. Gregory Liles, 65, of Charleston, was killed in a crash involving a vehicle on Spring Street Friday morning, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. Liles was taken to MUSC where he died from his injuries sustained in the crash, O’Neal said.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

live5news.com

Crash on Don Holt Bridge cleared

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say all westbound lanes of I-526 on the Don Holt Bridge have reopened to traffic. A crash reported at 7:38 a.m. that appeared to involve at least three vehicles blocked two of the westbound lanes. The crash involved injuries but it was not clear...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs 77-year-old killed in Berkeley Co. crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified the man who died in a Monday afternoon crash near Summerville. Thomas Gary Martin, 77, from Charleston, died on the scene, according to Coroner Darnell Hartwell. It happened around 5 p.m. on Farmington Road near Tomaka Road. The...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

SWAT attempting to contact barricaded man in Ravenel, deputies say

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say they are on the scene of a possible standoff in the Ravenel area where a man is barricaded inside a home. Deputies responded to a domestic violence call on Highway 165 near Savannah Highway at approximately 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Request for West Ashley home demolition sparks debate over suburban preservation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston Design Review Board denied the request for the demolition of a home in West Ashley. Located at 1731 Savannah Hwy., the home dates back to at least 1940, but today it’s used as a commercial building. Advocates say the building’s stone represents the last remaining structure from the time period on Savannah Highway. They say it represents the Stono Park neighborhood’s history.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Missing Pawleys Island teen found in NC, deputies say

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a teenager who disappeared Monday night has been located in North Carolina. The 15-year-old boy’s mother told deputies her son had last been seen at approximately 9 p.m. Monday. Deputies canvassed the Pawleys Island neighborhood around the family’s home but could find no sign of him.
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
live5news.com

Officials: Jeep engine ejected in I-95 crash, hits 2nd vehicle

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash in Colleton County. Officials with Colleton County Fire-Rescue said the crash happened near mile marker 42 on I-95 just before 4 p.m. Monday. Investigators said a Jeep Renegade was heading south when it left the...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

live5news.com

1 dead, 4 injured in Berkeley Co. crash, troopers say

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Berkeley County. The crash happened around 5 p.m. Monday on Farmington Road near Tomaka Road, approximately one mile east of Summerville, according to Master Trooper James Miller. The highway patrol says a 2011 Chevy...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Police pull body from pond in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - An investigation is underway after a body was pulled from a pond in Summerville Sunday. Officers with the Summerville Police Department responded to Wynfield Forest at approximately 12:15 p.m. in reference to a report of a body in a retention pond, according to a press release.
SUMMERVILLE, SC

