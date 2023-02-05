CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston Design Review Board denied the request for the demolition of a home in West Ashley. Located at 1731 Savannah Hwy., the home dates back to at least 1940, but today it’s used as a commercial building. Advocates say the building’s stone represents the last remaining structure from the time period on Savannah Highway. They say it represents the Stono Park neighborhood’s history.

