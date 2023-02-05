Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
Yet Another Longstanding Red Lobster Location is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley Expected to Launch 2024 Presidential Campaign in Charleston on Feb. 15Matt O'HernCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley of South Carolina will launch the official 2024 mission and join Trump in the selection process.sarpathCharleston, SC
Related
live5news.com
Investigators respond to Colleton Co. storage building fire, collapse
COTTAGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a large storage building in Cottageville. Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded at approximately 7:30 a.m. Monday to a 911 call about a building on fire on Cone Court just off Highway 17A.
live5news.com
Charleston County deputy involved in crash on Highway 17
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston County deputy’s vehicle crashed early Wednesday morning with a tractor-trailer on Savannah Highway. The crash was reported at 6:30 a.m. in the 5200 block of Highway 17, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said. EMS took the truck driver to an area hospital...
live5news.com
Progress underway for Park Circle revamp in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews are hard at work redeveloping North Charleston’s Park Circle after breaking ground last summer. North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey says the project is on track to be completed in November. “They’re putting the slab in for the building. They are already clearing for...
WRDW-TV
Bomb threat causes Colleton County courthouse to evacuate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Alex Murdaugh trial has been placed on temporary hold due to an evacuation at the Colleton County courthouse. According to authorities, a bomb threat was received by Colleton County courthouse personnel on Wednesday. The building has been evacuated and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division along...
live5news.com
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in Charleston crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the 65-year-old pedestrian killed in a crash last week. Gregory Liles, 65, of Charleston, was killed in a crash involving a vehicle on Spring Street Friday morning, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. Liles was taken to MUSC where he died from his injuries sustained in the crash, O’Neal said.
Storage building collapses during fire in Cottageville
COTTAGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A large storage building collapsed after it was damaged during a Monday morning fire. Crews with Colleton County Fire Rescue responded to a property off Cone Court in the Cottageville area around 7:30 a.m. after a neighbor called 9-1-1 to report the fire. The caller told dispatchers that the building was […]
abcnews4.com
6 students, school bus driver taken to hospital after crash in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston police responded to a school bus crash in West Ashley shortly after 7 a.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of Orleans Road and Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, police say. Six students and the school bus driver were transported to local hospitals for "what appeared to...
live5news.com
Crash on Don Holt Bridge cleared
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say all westbound lanes of I-526 on the Don Holt Bridge have reopened to traffic. A crash reported at 7:38 a.m. that appeared to involve at least three vehicles blocked two of the westbound lanes. The crash involved injuries but it was not clear...
live5news.com
Coroner IDs 77-year-old killed in Berkeley Co. crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified the man who died in a Monday afternoon crash near Summerville. Thomas Gary Martin, 77, from Charleston, died on the scene, according to Coroner Darnell Hartwell. It happened around 5 p.m. on Farmington Road near Tomaka Road. The...
live5news.com
SWAT attempting to contact barricaded man in Ravenel, deputies say
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say they are on the scene of a possible standoff in the Ravenel area where a man is barricaded inside a home. Deputies responded to a domestic violence call on Highway 165 near Savannah Highway at approximately 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.
live5news.com
Police, citizens group to lay out expectations for Charleston traffic stops
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston’s Citizen Police Advisory Council will team up with the city police department to give drivers a look at what to expect if they are stopped by police. The meeting is set for Thursday night to serve as an overview of traffic stop procedures. They...
1 Killed, 4 Injured In Farmington Road Crash in Berkeley County
One person has died and four were others injured following a collision in Berkeley County on Monday evening. The post 1 Killed, 4 Injured In Farmington Road Crash in Berkeley County appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
live5news.com
Request for West Ashley home demolition sparks debate over suburban preservation
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston Design Review Board denied the request for the demolition of a home in West Ashley. Located at 1731 Savannah Hwy., the home dates back to at least 1940, but today it’s used as a commercial building. Advocates say the building’s stone represents the last remaining structure from the time period on Savannah Highway. They say it represents the Stono Park neighborhood’s history.
abcnews4.com
Whitesides Elementary trespasser entered school through unlocked door, official confirms
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County School District's head of security Michael Reidenbach confirmed to ABC News 4 on Tuesday that 22-year-old Telvin Bolger, the man seen roaming the halls of Whitesides Elementary School less than two weeks ago, gained entry to the school via an unlatched door.
live5news.com
Missing Pawleys Island teen found in NC, deputies say
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a teenager who disappeared Monday night has been located in North Carolina. The 15-year-old boy’s mother told deputies her son had last been seen at approximately 9 p.m. Monday. Deputies canvassed the Pawleys Island neighborhood around the family’s home but could find no sign of him.
live5news.com
Officials: Jeep engine ejected in I-95 crash, hits 2nd vehicle
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash in Colleton County. Officials with Colleton County Fire-Rescue said the crash happened near mile marker 42 on I-95 just before 4 p.m. Monday. Investigators said a Jeep Renegade was heading south when it left the...
One killed, four injured in Berkeley County crash Monday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a Monday evening crash that killed one person and left four other people injured in Berkeley County. The crash happened shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Farmington Road near Tomaka Drive, about one mile east of Summerville, according to SCHP. Master Trooper Gary Miller said […]
live5news.com
1 dead, 4 injured in Berkeley Co. crash, troopers say
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Berkeley County. The crash happened around 5 p.m. Monday on Farmington Road near Tomaka Road, approximately one mile east of Summerville, according to Master Trooper James Miller. The highway patrol says a 2011 Chevy...
live5news.com
Report: Suspects break through brick wall in Mt. Pleasant Costco theft
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police are investigating a Sunday theft after they say thousands of dollars worth of iPads were stolen from a Costco. Officers responded to 3525 Park Avenue Blvd. just before 1 a.m. in connection to a burglary alarm. While driving over, the alarm company...
live5news.com
Police pull body from pond in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - An investigation is underway after a body was pulled from a pond in Summerville Sunday. Officers with the Summerville Police Department responded to Wynfield Forest at approximately 12:15 p.m. in reference to a report of a body in a retention pond, according to a press release.
Comments / 0