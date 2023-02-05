Vehicle crashes into water near Jefferson Ave. in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A vehicle crashed into a body of water Thursday in Newport News.
According to a Facebook post from the Newport News Fire Department, the vehicle crashed into a bottle of water near the 1300 block of Jefferson Ave.
Photos obtained by NNFD show the vehicle almost completely submerged under the water. Officials say the occupant of the vehicle was unharmed.
