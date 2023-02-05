Vehicle crashes into water near Jefferson Ave. in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A vehicle crashed into a body of water Thursday in Newport News.

According to a Facebook post from the Newport News Fire Department, the vehicle crashed into a bottle of water near the 1300 block of Jefferson Ave.

Photo Courtesy: Newport News Fire Department Photo Courtesy: Newport News Fire Department Photo Courtesy: Newport News Fire Department

Photos obtained by NNFD show the vehicle almost completely submerged under the water. Officials say the occupant of the vehicle was unharmed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.