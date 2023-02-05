ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Vehicle crashes into water near Jefferson Ave. in Newport News

By Courtney Ingalls
 3 days ago

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A vehicle crashed into a body of water Thursday in Newport News.

According to a Facebook post from the Newport News Fire Department, the vehicle crashed into a bottle of water near the 1300 block of Jefferson Ave.

Photo Courtesy: Newport News Fire Department
Photo Courtesy: Newport News Fire Department

Photos obtained by NNFD show the vehicle almost completely submerged under the water. Officials say the occupant of the vehicle was unharmed.

Comments

Carin Knopfer
3d ago

That is one big bottle of water. You know how many times I have gone down Jefferson Ave and never once seen that bottle of water?? I mean did the vehicle take the cap off or was the cap off already?

Reply(5)
12
 

