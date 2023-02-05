Draymond Green Is Closing In On Golden State Warriors History

Draymond Green is on the verge of Golden State Warriors franchise history.

Draymond Green has been one of the most critical players on the Golden State Warriors since he was drafted out of Michigan State as the 35th overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.

The 32-year-old is in his 11th season in the NBA (all with the Warriors) and has helped lead them to four titles in the previous eight seasons.

Right now, Green is closing in on making Warriors franchise history, as he can move to sixth on their all-time list for three-pointers made.

The former Defensive Player of The Year came into the night with 598 career three-pointers, which had him just five away from passing Tim Hardaway (602).

During Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks, Green has gone 3/5 from downtown (he started out a perfect 3/3), so he is just one away from tying Hardaway (and two away from passing him).

Even if he doesn't pass Hardaway on Saturday, he will likely move up on the list at some point in the next few games.

Green has always been a player who can do a little bit of everything.

He is the best defender on the team and also one of their top playmakers.

Currently, the four-time NBA All-Star is averaging 7.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists per contest (while shooting 51.4% from the field).

The Warriors came into the matchup tied for the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 26-26 record in 52 games.

Last season, they beat the Mavs in the Conference Finals.