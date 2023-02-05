Read full article on original website
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
DeVries scores 32 as Drake downs Murray State 92-68
MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Tucker DeVries' 32 points led Drake over Murray State 92-68 on Tuesday night. DeVries also contributed six rebounds for the Bulldogs (20-6, 11-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Roman Penn scored 18 points while going 7 of 12 and 4 of 5 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds. Garrett Sturtz finished 5 of 6 from the floor to finish with 10 points, while adding 11 rebounds. The Bulldogs picked up their sixth straight victory.
wpsdlocal6.com
Prohm: Murray State missing defensive identity
There's a lot more questions than answers after Murray State basketball's 43-point loss to Indiana State over the weekend. But as Steve Prohm alluded to, you have to be able to put those losses behind you in the Missouri Valley Conference. And with the top team in the conference coming...
whopam.com
Christian County Schools and University Heights Academy Address Game Altercation
HOPKINSVILLE, KY (February 6, 2023). Christian County Public Schools along with University Heights Academy has announced that the incident which occurred on February 4, 2023, during the CCHS/UHA Boys Basketball Game has been addressed by KHSAA. The individuals involved received disciplinary action from the KHSAA. Disciplinary action for the 10...
bestattractions.org
Things to do in Paducah, Kentucky
Discover the Charm and Culture of Paducah, Kentucky. Paducah, Kentucky, is a vibrant and historical city in the western part of the state. With its charming downtown, rich cultural heritage, and thriving arts scene, Paducah is a must-visit destination for anyone looking to experience the best of Kentucky. The city...
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with multiple western Ky. thefts
WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - A man wanted in connection with multiple thefts in western Kentucky is now in custody. Wayne L. Daugherty, 42, was arrested by the Ballard and Carlisle County Sheriff’s Offices over the weekend in Ballard County. According to a Facebook post by the Graves County Sheriff’s...
wpsdlocal6.com
Mercy Health seeking Hospice volunteers in 16-county region
PADUCAH, KY — If you have a desire to serve others through volunteer work, you may be a good fit the Mercy Health Hospice team. Mercy Health says hospice volunteers are vital to the community, serving as valuable resources to patients receiving end-of-life care — and their families.
radionwtn.com
Murray Women Arrested With Quarter Pound Raw Fentanyl Powder
Murray, Ky.–On February 6th, 2023 Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police and the DEA executed a search warrant on a residence in Murray, locating over a quarter pound of raw fentanyl powder. The amount of Fentanyl seized has the potential to kill approximately 57,000 people according to...
thunderboltradio.com
Congressman David Kustoff Mobile Office Hours in Northwest Tennessee
Tennessee U.S. Congressman David Kustoff will have mobile office hours in the area this week. On Tuesday, representatives for the Congressman will be at the Lake County Courthouse in Tiptonville from 9:00 until 11:00. From 1:00 until 3:00, the mobile office will be in Union City at the Obion County...
clarksvillenow.com
News in Clarksville: Winter storm, Roxy funding, Fort Campbell trial and other top stories this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Roxy theater funding safe, council postpones vote on parking passes: After weeks of discussion, the City Council voted to continue funding the Roxy Regional Theatre. Also, they postponed a vote requesting free downtown parking for themselves. READ MORE.
wpsdlocal6.com
Delay and funding issues for major public port project in Cairo, Illinois, cause concern
CAIRO, IL — Delays and funding issues surround a major public port project in our region. People are concerned about the project in Cairo, Illinois. In August of 2020, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a $40 million investment for the project. About two-and-a-half years later, there still hasn't been...
wpsdlocal6.com
WATCH: Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce Power in Partnership breakfast
PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting their February Power in Partnership breakfast after postponing it due to weather concerns last week. This month's speaker is Dr. Brian Clardy — Chair of the Board of the Kentucky Humanities Council and an associate professor of history at Murray State University.
KFVS12
Paducah man nationally received national recognition for work in speech and language pathology
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A speech and language pathologist from Paducah, Ky. is one of the 10 HomeCare Hero finalists in 2022 chosen to represent the best of the industry in the national HomeCare magazine. John Park has been a speech and language pathologist at Baptist Health and Home Care...
Marshall County Daily
Two Arrested Following Separate Drug Investigations
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested two individuals Monday. following the execution of two different search warrants pursuant to. illegal drug investigations in Paducah and McCracken, KY. On 02/06/2023 Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office. conducted an investigation into Cameron McElmurry trafficking. counterfeit pills containing Fentanyl. Detectives...
whopam.com
Man flown to Skyline hospital after Boulevard accident
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital following a single-vehicle accident Saturday night on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville. It happened about 11:20 p.m. near the Masonville Overpass and the report from Hopkinsville police says 44-year old Kyle Clark of Hopkinsville had been headed north when he went off the roadway and struck a guard rail, causing his car to overturn.
wkdzradio.com
Missing Christian County Man Found Deceased
A Greenville Road man that was reported missing was found deceased Thursday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say 64-year-old Wallace ” Wally” Hall was last seen at his home at the 10,000 block of Greenville Road around 11 pm Wednesday. He was found just before 10 am Thursday.
whvoradio.com
Gregory To Discuss Bell Witch With Trigg Historical Society
Author Rick Gregory will kick off a series of guest speakers that will visit the Trigg County Historical Society during the next few months. Historical Society member Bob Brame says Gregory will speak during the next meeting that will be held Tuesday, February 7, at 6:00 at the Trigg County History Museum on Jefferson Street.
KFVS12
Paducah man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after being an armed career criminal
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah, Ky. man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for possessing a firearm. This comes after being previously convicted of felony offenses and for being an armed career criminal. According to court documents, 33-year-old Demario Terrell Daniels was in possession of a pistol after...
KFVS12
Burglary suspect with several arrest warrants found in Ballard Co.
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Carlisle County deputies arrested a man with arrest warrants from several counties in southwest Kentucky. On February 3, Deputy Campbell and Deputy Rathman from Ballard Co. received an anonymous tip that a wanted man, Wayne Daugherty, 42, from Gulf Port, Miss., was staying at a location in the 3900 block of Mayfield Road.
whvoradio.com
Severe Weather Possible Early Thursday
The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Wind Advisory in effect from midnight to 3:00 Thursday afternoon. Sustained winds up to 25 MPH, with gusts up to 45 MPH are possible. The NWS warns of unsecured objects being blown around, tree limbs falling, and possibly some power outages....
Comments / 0