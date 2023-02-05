HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Skateboarders and scooter riders now have a new place to test their skills. It comes in the form of a brand new, concrete skate park located near the entrance of Hurricane City Park. The city had an old skate park that was torn down years ago, but Mayor Scott Edwards says the new park has more to offer.

HURRICANE, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO