Lafayette, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WSAZ

GW wins big on day two of Par Mar Shootout

INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Tuesday afternoon of the Par Mar Shootout featured a huge win by GW and back to back games featuring Spring Valley and Parkersburg. Here’s the highlights from all three games as seen on WSAZ Sports Tuesday evening.
INSTITUTE, WV
WSAZ

MU’s Kinsey named to Jerry West Award watch list

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Marshall University men’s basketball fifth-year senior Taevion Kinsey was named a top-10 candidate for the 2023 Jerry West Award on Tuesday. A native of Columbus, Ohio, Kinsey has been named the Sun Belt Men’s basketball player of the week three times this season as he ranks third in the nation in points (534) and is second in field goals made (215).
HUNTINGTON, WV
lootpress.com

Prep Basketball: Bluefield wins battle of Class AA titans

Institute – Bluefield stunned Chapmanville in their building last year to win the Region 3 co-final. The two Class AA titans could meet again this year in regional action or even in the boys state tournament in mid-March. Tuesday night, the No. 3 ranked Tigers and the No. 2...
BLUEFIELD, WV
WSAZ

Hurricane celebrates brand new skate park

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Skateboarders and scooter riders now have a new place to test their skills. It comes in the form of a brand new, concrete skate park located near the entrance of Hurricane City Park. The city had an old skate park that was torn down years ago, but Mayor Scott Edwards says the new park has more to offer.
HURRICANE, WV
WSAZ

Cabell County Emergency Locks

It’s now been six days since a contractor went missing at the ICL facility in Gallipolis Ferry. Wayne High School biomedical program preparing students for college. For nearly a decade, Wayne County High School has offered a biomedical science program to juniors and seniors at the school. Changes coming...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Lawncare tips with Brown Landscape Management

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Brown Landscape Management stopped by First Look at Four with some lawn tips. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Jefferson Road potholes patched one week after WSAZ inquiry

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Last week, Herman Nicely, a South Charleston resident, reached out to WSAZ out of concern for a lack of light and a high number of potholes on Jefferson Road. WSAZ then reached out to the West Virginia Division of Highways, asking if there are plans...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Wayne High School biomedical program preparing students for college

Last week, a South Charleston resident reached out to WSAZ out of concern for a lack of light and a high number of potholes on Jefferson Road. he West Virginia Senate on Wednesday unanimously passed a tax cut plan that will next head to consideration from the House. City of...
WAYNE, WV
Ironton Tribune

Manslaughter, murder counts among recent indictments

The most recent indictments handed down by the Lawrence County Grand Jury include two men are accused of murder and a woman and a man are accused of involuntary manslaughter. Dashawn L. Evans, 34, was indicted for the death of his neighbor, Sharmin M. McAllister, 33, at their 283 Private Drive 1831, Chesapeake apartment complex on Dec. 11.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

First Warning Forecast

An official with the water company says Milton's systems are in "dire need of development." Search for Indiana man wanted for fraud reaches Kanawha County, West Virginia. John Bragg II may have schemed at least 30 people out of at least $300,000 across several states. KINSEY ON WEST LIST. Updated:...
MILTON, WV
WSAZ

City of Huntington set to vacate and secure abandoned sober living facility

For nearly a decade, Wayne County High School has offered a biomedical science program to juniors and seniors at the school. Changes coming to drug trafficking charges in Lawrence County, Ohio. Updated: 49 minutes ago. Charges are changing in Lawrence County to better hold drug traffickers accountable. Tony breaks down...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Parents react to school closing proposals in Kanawha County, West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Board of Education is considering closing three elementary schools and merging them with others. If approved, Grandview, Marmet and Weimer Elementary Schools would be closed. Grandview students would be split between Edgewood Elementary and Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary. Weimer Elementary students would be split between Bridgeview […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia authorities find boot in pond man fell into

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller says authorities found a boot in the pond a man fell into last week in Gallipolis Ferry. According to Sheriff Miller, the man fell into contaminated water at the ICL production plant Friday evening. Sheriff Miller says further search efforts will take about a week […]
GALLIPOLIS FERRY, WV

