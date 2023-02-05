Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Night session of Par Mar Shootout features matchup of AA ranked teams
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -2nd Ranked Bluefield and 3rd ranked Chapmanville put on a good show on day two of the Par Mar Shootout at the Walker Convocation Center at West Virginia State. Chapmanville had a 2 point lead at halftime but the Beavers outscored the Tigers 22-13 in the 3rd...
WSAZ
GW wins big on day two of Par Mar Shootout
INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Tuesday afternoon of the Par Mar Shootout featured a huge win by GW and back to back games featuring Spring Valley and Parkersburg. Here’s the highlights from all three games as seen on WSAZ Sports Tuesday evening.
WSAZ
MU’s Kinsey named to Jerry West Award watch list
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Marshall University men’s basketball fifth-year senior Taevion Kinsey was named a top-10 candidate for the 2023 Jerry West Award on Tuesday. A native of Columbus, Ohio, Kinsey has been named the Sun Belt Men’s basketball player of the week three times this season as he ranks third in the nation in points (534) and is second in field goals made (215).
lootpress.com
Prep Basketball: Bluefield wins battle of Class AA titans
Institute – Bluefield stunned Chapmanville in their building last year to win the Region 3 co-final. The two Class AA titans could meet again this year in regional action or even in the boys state tournament in mid-March. Tuesday night, the No. 3 ranked Tigers and the No. 2...
Metro News
Jackson Smith scores 26 points as Parkersburg South bests Huntington, 98-84
INSTITIUTE, W.Va. — Highlights from Parkersburg South’s 98-84 win over Huntington in the Par Mar Shootout at West Virginia State University.
WSAZ
Hurricane celebrates brand new skate park
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Skateboarders and scooter riders now have a new place to test their skills. It comes in the form of a brand new, concrete skate park located near the entrance of Hurricane City Park. The city had an old skate park that was torn down years ago, but Mayor Scott Edwards says the new park has more to offer.
WSAZ
Cabell County Emergency Locks
It’s now been six days since a contractor went missing at the ICL facility in Gallipolis Ferry. Wayne High School biomedical program preparing students for college. For nearly a decade, Wayne County High School has offered a biomedical science program to juniors and seniors at the school. Changes coming...
WSAZ
Lawncare tips with Brown Landscape Management
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Brown Landscape Management stopped by First Look at Four with some lawn tips. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.
WSAZ
Jefferson Road potholes patched one week after WSAZ inquiry
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Last week, Herman Nicely, a South Charleston resident, reached out to WSAZ out of concern for a lack of light and a high number of potholes on Jefferson Road. WSAZ then reached out to the West Virginia Division of Highways, asking if there are plans...
WSAZ
Wayne High School biomedical program preparing students for college
Last week, a South Charleston resident reached out to WSAZ out of concern for a lack of light and a high number of potholes on Jefferson Road. he West Virginia Senate on Wednesday unanimously passed a tax cut plan that will next head to consideration from the House. City of...
Ironton Tribune
Manslaughter, murder counts among recent indictments
The most recent indictments handed down by the Lawrence County Grand Jury include two men are accused of murder and a woman and a man are accused of involuntary manslaughter. Dashawn L. Evans, 34, was indicted for the death of his neighbor, Sharmin M. McAllister, 33, at their 283 Private Drive 1831, Chesapeake apartment complex on Dec. 11.
West Virginia man turns himself in after allegedly punching student at basketball game
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A wanted suspect turned himself in on Friday in relation to a fight that happened at a high school basketball game on Jan. 31, court records say. Court records indicate that Carl Johnston turned himself in, in Jackson County, West Virginia. Johnston was charged with battery for allegedly punching a […]
WSAZ
First Warning Forecast
An official with the water company says Milton's systems are in "dire need of development." Search for Indiana man wanted for fraud reaches Kanawha County, West Virginia. John Bragg II may have schemed at least 30 people out of at least $300,000 across several states. KINSEY ON WEST LIST. Updated:...
Gallia County, Ohio, school on lockdown after alleged threat made on game system
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Green Elementary School is on lockdown Wednesday morning after the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office received information on an alleged threat made through a gaming system. According to Sheriff Champlin, authorities are investigating and believe there is no cause for concern at this time and deputies will remain at the school […]
mountain-topmedia.com
Feb. 21 meeting to discuss route of Salyersville-Prestonsburg segment of Mountain Parkway
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will conduct a Public Information Meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 21, in Salyersville regarding the Magoffin-Floyd section of the Mountain Parkway Expansion. The public meeting will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Magoffin County High School, 1100 Mountain Parkway in Salyersville. It...
Deputies search for missing teen in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen. KCSO says that 14-year-old Neveah Armatrout was last seen leaving her home in Cabin Creek to go to Riverside High School at around 8 a.m. on Tuesday. She is believed to be wearing black jeans with holes […]
WSAZ
City of Huntington set to vacate and secure abandoned sober living facility
For nearly a decade, Wayne County High School has offered a biomedical science program to juniors and seniors at the school. Changes coming to drug trafficking charges in Lawrence County, Ohio. Updated: 49 minutes ago. Charges are changing in Lawrence County to better hold drug traffickers accountable. Tony breaks down...
West Virginia one of the best places to have a wedding
Weddings can be an ordeal, but at least in these West Virginia cities, it's a little bit easier.
Parents react to school closing proposals in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Board of Education is considering closing three elementary schools and merging them with others. If approved, Grandview, Marmet and Weimer Elementary Schools would be closed. Grandview students would be split between Edgewood Elementary and Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary. Weimer Elementary students would be split between Bridgeview […]
West Virginia authorities find boot in pond man fell into
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller says authorities found a boot in the pond a man fell into last week in Gallipolis Ferry. According to Sheriff Miller, the man fell into contaminated water at the ICL production plant Friday evening. Sheriff Miller says further search efforts will take about a week […]
