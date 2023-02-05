ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, WV

Comments / 4

Related
WSAZ

Fire reported at vacant home

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An off-duty EMS worker called 911 after seeing a fire at a house in Huntington. Dispatchers got the call around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday. Firefighters said no one lived in the home in the 2100 block of Madison Avenue near W. 21st Street. Huntington fire crews were...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Temporary lane closures due to Hal Greer Boulevard renovation project

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers, temporary lane closures on Hal Greer Boulevard are expected next week due to a renovation project. According to WV Division of Highways, there will be temporary lane closures on Hal Greer Boulevard between 3rd Avenue and Washington Boulevard at 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Monday, February 13, 2023.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Deputies searching for wrong-way driver

ALUM CREEK, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wrong-way driver accused of causing a crash. The sheriff’s office has released surveillance video of the crash that happened at 1080 Childress Road in Alum Creek, Kanawha County on Thursday, February 2, 2023, around 11:15 a.m.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Crews rush to scene of house fire

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Firefighters in Charleston battled an early morning house fire Wednesday. The fire broke out just before 3:45 a.m. in the 1500 block of 6th Avenue near Bream Street. That’s on the city’s west side. Heavy smoke filled the Charleston sky. Several crews could be...
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

1 dead after crash along Wayne-Cabell County line

WAYNE, W.Va. — One person is dead following a crash on state Route 152 between the Wayne and Cabell County line. The crash happened just after 8 p.m. Saturday. Part of the road had to be to be shut down at the time of the wreck. The name of...
WAYNE, WV
WSAZ

WSAZ Investigates | Residents concerned about road problems

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For residents on Laurel Creek Road in East Lynn, a simple trip away from home has turned into a major hassle. The only way out is littered with potholes and cracks in the road, a bridge they say they’re hesitant to cross in fear it will collapse.
EAST LYNN, WV
WSAZ

Woman mourned after fatal house fire

WSAZ Investigates | Neighbors concerned about bridge in Wayne County. In our latest WSAZ Investigates, we look into neighbors' concerns about a bridge in rural Wayne County. Homeland Security partnership aims to put Marshall students into state jobs. Updated: 4 hours ago. A new partnership between the West Virginia Department...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

National Inventors’ Day with Cabell County Schools

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Valentine’s Day is on everyone’s mind right now, but a different holiday is coming up. Dr. Ashley Stephens with Cabell County Schools stopped by First Look at Four to talk about National Inventors’ Day, and she brought some friends from RCBI with her.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia authorities find boot in pond man fell into

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller says authorities found a boot in the pond a man fell into last week in Gallipolis Ferry. According to Sheriff Miller, the man fell into contaminated water at the ICL production plant Friday evening. Sheriff Miller says further search efforts will take about a week […]
GALLIPOLIS FERRY, WV
WSAZ

Sheriff | Search team finds boot of missing contractor

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Search teams looking for a contractor who went missing after falling into pond at the ICL facility in Gallipolis Ferry has recovered a boot, according to the Mason County Sheriff. Sheriff Miller tells WSAZ.com excavators are at the plant in Mason County Wednesday. The...
GALLIPOLIS FERRY, WV
WSAZ

AirTag helps deputies recover $4k+ worth of stolen tools

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WSAZ) – An Apple AirTag helped deputies track down roughly $4,600 worth of stolen tools on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, an overnight breaking and entering was reported at Xpec Power Inc. on Elk River Road in Kanawha County. Deputies...
ELKVIEW, WV
WSAZ

Drug trafficking investigation ends in two arrests

ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ) – A drug distribution investigation ended Monday with the arrest of two people in Ashland, Kentucky. According to the Northeast Kentucky Drug Task Force, Brandon Caudill, 25, and Shelbi Gentry, 22, of Ashland, have been the targets of a fentanyl distribution network since 2022. A search...
ASHLAND, KY
WSAZ

Crews search for missing contractor at chemical plant

An official with the water company says Milton's systems are in "dire need of development." Search for Indiana man wanted for fraud reaches Kanawha County, West Virginia. John Bragg II may have schemed at least 30 people out of at least $300,000 across several states. KINSEY ON WEST LIST. Updated:...
MILTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

DHHR: Jackson County man reported dead from COVID-19

CHARLESTON — One death from the COVID-19 coronavirus in Jackson County was reported Tuesday morning by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The 70-year-old man from Jackson County was the only death between Monday and Tuesday, the department said. The death toll from the virus since...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy