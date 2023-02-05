Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Fire reported at vacant home
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An off-duty EMS worker called 911 after seeing a fire at a house in Huntington. Dispatchers got the call around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday. Firefighters said no one lived in the home in the 2100 block of Madison Avenue near W. 21st Street. Huntington fire crews were...
WSAZ
Temporary lane closures due to Hal Greer Boulevard renovation project
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers, temporary lane closures on Hal Greer Boulevard are expected next week due to a renovation project. According to WV Division of Highways, there will be temporary lane closures on Hal Greer Boulevard between 3rd Avenue and Washington Boulevard at 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Monday, February 13, 2023.
WSAZ
Deputies searching for wrong-way driver
ALUM CREEK, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wrong-way driver accused of causing a crash. The sheriff’s office has released surveillance video of the crash that happened at 1080 Childress Road in Alum Creek, Kanawha County on Thursday, February 2, 2023, around 11:15 a.m.
At least 1 taken to hospital after crash in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County dispatchers confirmed a two-vehicle crash on the 2200 block of WV 152 near the Speedway on the Cabell-Wayne line at around 11:30 a.m. Dispatchers say that at least one person was taken to the hospital. The severity of any injuries is unknown at this time. HPD and Cabell Co […]
WSAZ
Crews rush to scene of house fire
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Firefighters in Charleston battled an early morning house fire Wednesday. The fire broke out just before 3:45 a.m. in the 1500 block of 6th Avenue near Bream Street. That’s on the city’s west side. Heavy smoke filled the Charleston sky. Several crews could be...
Metro News
1 dead after crash along Wayne-Cabell County line
WAYNE, W.Va. — One person is dead following a crash on state Route 152 between the Wayne and Cabell County line. The crash happened just after 8 p.m. Saturday. Part of the road had to be to be shut down at the time of the wreck. The name of...
WSAZ
WSAZ Investigates | Residents concerned about road problems
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For residents on Laurel Creek Road in East Lynn, a simple trip away from home has turned into a major hassle. The only way out is littered with potholes and cracks in the road, a bridge they say they’re hesitant to cross in fear it will collapse.
WSAZ
Woman mourned after fatal house fire
WSAZ Investigates | Neighbors concerned about bridge in Wayne County. In our latest WSAZ Investigates, we look into neighbors' concerns about a bridge in rural Wayne County. Homeland Security partnership aims to put Marshall students into state jobs. Updated: 4 hours ago. A new partnership between the West Virginia Department...
wchsnetwork.com
Deputies seek publics help finding vehicle, driver who forced accident
Alum Creek, W.Va. — Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office wants the publics help finding a vehicle and identifying its driver who was involved in a crash in Alum Creek. A Kanawha County deputy was investigating the crash last Thursday on Childress Road just before noon. Video surveillance showed a...
WSAZ
National Inventors’ Day with Cabell County Schools
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Valentine’s Day is on everyone’s mind right now, but a different holiday is coming up. Dr. Ashley Stephens with Cabell County Schools stopped by First Look at Four to talk about National Inventors’ Day, and she brought some friends from RCBI with her.
2 arrested in Kanawha County, West Virginia, after stolen handgun, loaded shotgun found in vehicle
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Two men were arrested in St. Albans on Monday for having a stolen handgun and a loaded shotgun in a vehicle. A criminal complaint says that police stopped a vehicle on MacCorkle Avenue in St. Albans on Monday just before 4 p.m. It says the registration did not match the […]
West Virginia authorities find boot in pond man fell into
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller says authorities found a boot in the pond a man fell into last week in Gallipolis Ferry. According to Sheriff Miller, the man fell into contaminated water at the ICL production plant Friday evening. Sheriff Miller says further search efforts will take about a week […]
WSAZ
Aerial view | Search for missing contractor underway at chemical plant
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The search for a missing contractor at the ICL facility in Gallipolis Ferry entered its fifth day Tuesday. Monday, the Mason County Sheriff confirmed the man fell into a pond onsite at the plant in Mason County. The following statement was released Tuesday on...
Injured man rescued from mountainside in Logan County, West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has been rescued after falling in a mountainous area in Logan County. According to the City of Logan Fire Department, the crews responded to the call around 12:06 p.m. regarding a 72-year-old man who was injured while out hunting for deer antlers along Route 17 near Ethel. Logan […]
WSAZ
Sheriff | Search team finds boot of missing contractor
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Search teams looking for a contractor who went missing after falling into pond at the ICL facility in Gallipolis Ferry has recovered a boot, according to the Mason County Sheriff. Sheriff Miller tells WSAZ.com excavators are at the plant in Mason County Wednesday. The...
WSAZ
Investigators: Man wanted for defrauding victims out of thousands
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies in Kanawha County need your help finding a man who they say has defrauded victims out of several thousands of dollars. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, John Bragg II, 45, is wanted for questioning and believed to be in the area.
WSAZ
AirTag helps deputies recover $4k+ worth of stolen tools
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WSAZ) – An Apple AirTag helped deputies track down roughly $4,600 worth of stolen tools on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, an overnight breaking and entering was reported at Xpec Power Inc. on Elk River Road in Kanawha County. Deputies...
WSAZ
Drug trafficking investigation ends in two arrests
ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ) – A drug distribution investigation ended Monday with the arrest of two people in Ashland, Kentucky. According to the Northeast Kentucky Drug Task Force, Brandon Caudill, 25, and Shelbi Gentry, 22, of Ashland, have been the targets of a fentanyl distribution network since 2022. A search...
WSAZ
Crews search for missing contractor at chemical plant
An official with the water company says Milton's systems are in "dire need of development." Search for Indiana man wanted for fraud reaches Kanawha County, West Virginia. John Bragg II may have schemed at least 30 people out of at least $300,000 across several states. KINSEY ON WEST LIST. Updated:...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
DHHR: Jackson County man reported dead from COVID-19
CHARLESTON — One death from the COVID-19 coronavirus in Jackson County was reported Tuesday morning by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The 70-year-old man from Jackson County was the only death between Monday and Tuesday, the department said. The death toll from the virus since...
