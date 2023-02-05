ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

Police Investigating after robbery at Decatur gas station

By Taylor Mitchell
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The Decatur Police Department (DPD) is investigating after a robbery at a local gas station Saturday afternoon.

DPD said that at around 5 p.m., officers were dispatched to a robbery call at the Marathon gas station at 2901 Highway 31 south.

The department said that no one was injured during the incident but that it remains under investigation by the DPD’s Criminal Investigation Division.

DPD said that more information will be released as it becomes available.

The department is asking anyone with any information about the incident to call the Decatur Police Department at 256-341-4660. Residents can also make an anonymous tip by calling 256-341-4636.

