Former Bank Teller Going to Federal Prison For Fraud CrimesTaxBuzzMarrero, LA
Superstar QB to Meet with New Orleans SaintsOnlyHomers
LSAT still required for law school, American Bar Association decides in New OrleansBrenna Temple
The Delta Queen Steamboat Said to Be Haunted by Former Lady CaptainZoe DixonDelta, LA
This 137 Years Old Landmark Hotel In New Orleans is One Of The Oldest Family-Owned And Operated Hotels In The U.SMadocNew Orleans, LA
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Michael Irvin Sent Home From Super Bowl By NFL Network After Odd Incident
NFL Network sent home analyst Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl LVII coverage after a bizarre incident at a hotel in Arizona. Not many details have been provided, but the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver was willing to talk about the situation on a radio program. According to the New...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Lil Wayne Shocked By Colorado University Football Locker Room During Deion Sanders Visit
Lil Wayne is a known football fan, so the fact that he paid a visit to the University of Colorado football facilities, especially now that Deion Sanders has taken over as head coach, came as no surprise. The shock came when the 40-year-old saw the players’ locker rooms. “Oh, this the locker room? This the f**king locker room? C’mon man,” Weezy F Baby said in an Instagram video posted by the two-time Super Bowl champion on Wednesday (Feb. 1). The New Orleans, La. rapper can be seen dumbfoundedly looking around the large, exquisite space. More from VIBE.comQueen Latifah, Method Man,...
Tom Brady Rumors: How Gisele Factored Into QB’s Retirement
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen almost certainly had multiple conversations before the legendary quarterback announced his retirement in February 2022. The same course apparently was followed before Brady’s latest decision about his NFL career, even though he’s no longer married to the Brazilian supermodel. Brady last week...
Former Cincinnati Bengal Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson engaged to ‘Selling Tampa’ star
Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson got down on one knee Saturday evening and is now engaged to his girlfriend, Sharelle Rosado. The pair got engaged in Miami in front of their “close family and friends,” a representative for Rosado confirmed with a TODAY show reporter. The surprising, yet...
CBS Sports
49ers legend Joe Montana says Jimmy Garoppolo should be San Francisco's starting QB in 2023
San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is becoming a free agent on March 16, and it seems very unlikely he returns to the 49ers next season. The organization seems to have accepted his potential departure, but legendary 49ers quarterback Joe Montana made it clear he thinks Garoppolo is still be the best option for the team's offense.
NFL Rookie Running Back Hit Massive Las Vegas Jackpot
Los Angeles Rams running back Ronnie Rivers is living the good life. While hanging out in Las Vegas this past... The post NFL Rookie Running Back Hit Massive Las Vegas Jackpot appeared first on Outsider.
Jimmy Johnson Weighs in on Dallas Cowboys Decision to Stick with Mike McCarthy
Jimmy Johnson is weighing the Dallas Cowboys decision to stick with Mike McCarthy over replacing him with Sean Payton. The legendary Cowboys coach got to know Payton over their time together at FOX in 2022. He respects the former New Orleans Saints leader. However, he doesn’t believe the freshly-minted Denver Broncos coach would’ve been a huge upgrade over McCarthy.
Peyton Manning Fuming Over Ending of Pro Bowl Games
The Hall of Fame quarterback was not happy with the officials during the last of Sunday’s three flag football games.
Super Bowl 57 updates: Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles prop bets, odds abound
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are preparing for Super Bowl 57 in Arizona on Sunday. Follow our updates on their preparations and the preparations for the game. Super Bowl prop bets abound for Chiefs vs. Eagles game ...
TMZ.com
Comedian Gary Owen Wants Joe Burrow To Sleep With His Relatives, 'He's The Best'
Bengals super fan Gary Owen REALLY loves Joe Burrow ... so much so, that the comedian tells TMZ Sports he'd be thrilled if the Cincinnati quarterback ever wanted to hook up with his family members!!. Let's be honest -- the thought of relatives getting freaky in the sheets is enough...
Terry Bradshaw Reveals Why Sean Payton Took Denver Broncos Coaching Job
Terry Bradshaw dropped some details as to why the Broncos landed Sean Payton and the reason the coach turned down... The post Terry Bradshaw Reveals Why Sean Payton Took Denver Broncos Coaching Job appeared first on Outsider.
NOLA.com
The Saints have reportedly found their new defensive coordinator
Dennis Allen is reshaping his coaching staff with the New Orleans Saints, and the latest addition will reunite him with one of his staff members from his days with the Oakland Raiders. According to an ESPN report, the Saints are poised to hire Joe Woods as their defensive coordinator for...
Prominent NFL Quarterback Could Reportedly Get Cut
A former top NFL Draft pick could reportedly be hitting the market this offseason. According to The Athletic, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky was unhappy with how things played out this season. Trubisky could reportedly be cut this offseason as a result of that and his contract ...
Jalen Hurts went to FoodChasers' Kitchen. Now, the owners' lives are a "dream"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Twin sisters in a Philadelphia neighborhood are calling it "The Jalen Effect." Jalen Hurts, the Eagles' starting quarterback, is giving a small, Black-owned business a boost ever since he tried his hand at making a Philadelphia staple.FoodChasers' Kitchen in Elkins Park started off small. Twin sisters, Maya and Kala Johnstone, built it from the bottom up.When Hurts walked into their lives, the sisters say their lives became like a "movie.""Can someone call Tyler Perry?" Kala said. "Our life is a dream. I'm telling you, it's a movie."The Johnstone twins are selling out of the "Jalen Special," the restaurant's...
Longtime Buccaneers Player Could Reportedly Be Cut
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went all-in on signing Tom Brady and surrounding him with talent in 2020. And while it got them a second Lombardi Trophy for the display case, they now find themselves in a position to potentially axe one of their veteran stars. According to Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud ...
WATCH: Patrick Mahomes Responds to Grilling about his ‘Kermit’ Voice
Patrick Mahomes is well aware of what we’ve all noticed about his voice. Yes, it sounds a bit like Kermit... The post WATCH: Patrick Mahomes Responds to Grilling about his ‘Kermit’ Voice appeared first on Outsider.
atozsports.com
Sean Payton gives huge praise to one part of the Saints’ organization
The New Orleans Saints and fans will miss Sean Payton, for the most part. He brought the franchise out of a dark place when the city needed it most. He helped the community in so many ways and was a staple of the city. He brought a championship to the...
Outsider.com
