CBS Sports
Cardinals' Anthony Misiewicz: Dealt to Cardinals
The Cardinals acquired Misiewicz from the Royals on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations. In 32 appearances last season between Seattle and Kansas City, Misiewicz pitched to a 4.34 ERA and 27:10 K:BB over 29 innings. The lefty is expected to compete for a middle-relief role in St. Louis' bullpen during spring training.
CBS Sports
Mets' Steve Cohen on MLB owners questioning his spending habits: 'They set the rules down, I'm following them'
Entering the 2023 season, the New York Mets have a $335 million payroll, which is the highest in Major League Baseball. Because of the team's spending habits, team owner Steve Cohen has drawn the ire of several other owners from around the league. He's not losing sleep over what other...
CBS Sports
Brewers' Aaron Ashby: Dealing with shoulder fatigue
General manager Matt Arnold said Wednesday that Ashby will be behind the Brewers' other starting pitchers in camp while he contends with left shoulder fatigue, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. The Brewers are going to take things easy with Ashby to start spring training, an approach that makes sense given...
CBS Sports
Astros' Framber Valdez: Skipping WBC
Astros general manager Dana Brown announced Wednesday that Valdez won't pitch for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Valdez and the Astros agreed to have the southpaw sit out the WBC after he pitched a career-high 201.1 innings in 2022, nearly...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' James Naile: Removed from 40-man roster
The Cardinals designated Naile for assignment Wednesday. Naile loses his roster spot to make room for newly acquired Anthony Misiewicz, whom the Cardinals traded for Wednesday. With a 5.00 ERA across nine innings in his debut season in 2022, Naile could earn a call-up at some point during the 2023 campaign.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
CBS Sports
Boxing news, rumors: Anthony Joshua set for return in April, Roy Jones Jr. to face MMA star Anthony Pettis
Two-time former heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua is set for a return to the ring for the first time since losing back-to-back fights to Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua will face Jermaine Franklin in an April 1 showdown in London. After starting his career 22-0 and unifying three of boxing's four recognized...
CBS Sports
WNBA star Candace Parker will be first woman to call NBA All-Star game
WNBA star Candace Parker will be the first female in-game color commentator to call the NBA All-Star game during the 72nd edition of the event later this month. The game will take place in Salt Lake City's Vivint Arena on Feb. 19. "I'm a fan first and foremost of the...
CBS Sports
Nets' Dinwiddie jokes at trade deadline: 'We may not be the best trade package, but we're the best looking'
NEW YORK -- Spencer Dinwiddie didn't say exactly how he found out he was returning to the Brooklyn Nets, where he played from 2016 until 2021, but he said he was reading the tea leaves. It was "not like a secret or anything" that the Dallas Mavericks wanted to add star talent, and usually "that involves picks and that involves a player or two or three that people find valuable around the league." Once Kyrie Irving demanded a trade, Dinwiddie's agent stayed on top of things. And Dinwiddie said he understood what the Nets needed.
CBS Sports
Mets' Khalil Lee: Designated for assignment
Lee was designated for assignment on Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Lee is removed from the 40-man roster to make room for Sam Coonrod after Coonrod was claimed off waivers from the Phillies. The outfielder is currently under investigation from a lawsuit that accuses him of domestic violence. He made just two appearances with the Mets in 2022 while going 1-for-2, and he registered a .699 OPS with 10 homers and 14 stolen bases in 100 games with Triple-A Syracuse.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Should be ready for Thursday
Barkov (undisclosed) is expected to be available for Thursday's matchup with San Jose, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports. Barkov left Monday's game against Tampa Bay after blocking a shot in the second period. Coach Paul Maurice said following the contest that the injury was not believed to be serious. Barkov is expected to return to the ice for Wednesday's practice after he skipped Tuesday's session. The Panthers captain has racked up 14 goals, 47 points and 128 shots on net in 43 games this season.
CBS Sports
2023 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Breakouts 1.0 for Scott White, featuring Vinnie Pasquantino, Vaughn Grissom
There are sleepers, and there are breakouts. So what's the difference?. Sleepers might be slipping through the cracks a little more, going later in drafts on average. Their defining characteristic is that they're underappreciated. Breakouts are more widely known but still harboring untapped upside. They may also be underappreciated, but their defining characteristic is that they're about to be better than they've ever been before.
CBS Sports
Kansas gets huge win in Big 12 showdown, plus explaining the drama surrounding Manchester City
Good morning to everyone but especially to... It's nice to get a little bit of help from your friends. Two days after Jalen Wilson scored nearly half of his team's points in a blowout loss, No. 9 Kansas used a much more balanced effort to earn a huge, 88-80 win over No. 5 Texas.
CBS Sports
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Not expected to play Tuesday
Toews (illness) is not expected to play Tuesday against Anaheim, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Toews did not practice Sunday and Monday due to a non-COVID illness. He has produced 14 goals and 14 assists in 46 games this season. Chicago is slated to get Tyler Johnson (ankle) back in the fold Tuesday versus the Ducks.
