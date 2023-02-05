How deep is Hartland wrestling? Backup Eagle wins KLAA championship

HOWELL — It’s a test of patience for a wrestler when he’s stuck backing up a state runner-up his first two years and a two-time all-stater his third.

All the while, Hartland junior Jacob Pretzel prepared like everyone else in one of Michigan’s premier programs, even with no guarantee his moment would come until maybe next season.

When Pretzel’s opportunity finally came Saturday, he was ready to seize it.

In a testament to the depth of Hartland’s team and Pretzel’s perseverance, he went from junior varsity kid who was a backup on the varsity to conference champion in the Kensington Lakes Activities Association tournament at Howell High School.

Pretzel won the 215-pound championship by pinning Brighton’s Sean O’Keefe in 4 minutes, 28 seconds.

“It’s definitely been a little tough waiting my turn, waiting for these opportunities,” Pretzel said. “I’m grateful that they came. I hope they keep coming.”

Pretzel is no ordinary backup wrestler. Despite wrestling primarily in JV and B matches, he is ranked 11th in Division 1 at 215 by MichiganGrappler.com.

It’s just that the wrestlers he’s backed up have been extraordinary. For his first two seasons, Pretzel was behind Avery Dickerson in the Hartland lineup. Dickerson was 77-3 those two seasons, finishing second in the state last year.

Then senior Chase Kern moved up to 215 this season after placing fourth and sixth in the last two state tournaments. With Kern unable to wrestle the past two weeks, Pretzel has slid seamlessly into a varsity spot on the second-ranked team in Division 1.

“The kids in our room, we’re working extra hard,” Pretzel said. “I believe we’re the hardest working room in the state. We’re definitely pushed to be prepared to go in these positions, so we can perform when we get in these unlikely positions.”

Pretzel led 5-0 against O’Keefe when he survived a scare late in the second period. O’Keefe, ranked No. 12 in Division 1, nearly pinned Pretzel, cutting the score to 5-4 entering the third. Pretzel recovered to pin O’Keefe for the second time in 11 days.

“That doesn’t happen too much to me,” Pretzel said. “I’m usually able to keep control when I’m on top and in neutral positions. He got me there for a second. Luckily for me, I was able to recover.”

Pretzel went 3-0, winning all his matches by pins, to improve his record to 20-2.

“To come basically from being on the bench to making a statement and doing what he did, it’s something to be proud of,” Hartland coach Kyle Summerfield said. “That’s how we do things at Hartland. We like to be two, three deep everywhere. The way I look at it, it’s reload, repeat. If one kid gets nicked up, we have two, three more ready to go. It’s all moving forward; that’s how we go.”

Pretzel was one of six KLAA champions for Hartland, which won the 16-team event by a 273-196 margin over 10th-ranked Westland John Glenn.

Two freshmen won titles for the Eagles — Bohdan Abbey at 113 and Dallas Korponic at 120. Korponic, ranked ninth at 120, trailed 3-2 until scoring two points for a near fall with 16 seconds left to win 4-3 over Brighton’s Jackson Johnson, the No. 3-ranked wrestler at 126.

Also winning for Hartland were Gabe Cappellano at 150, Vinnie Abbey at 157 and Nick Rochowiak at 165.

Abbey, ranked No. 2 at 157, won 9-7 over third-ranked Zak Knapp of Brighton by getting a takedown with 40 seconds left from the bottom position.

Third-ranked Rochowiak pinned sixth-ranked Connor Williams of Belleville in 1:28.

“I’m very happy with the way the guys performed,” Summerfield said. “As a whole, top to bottom, guys did what we worked on in the room every day and got better. There are areas we can continue to work on, but as a whole I’m proud of the group.”

Brayden Bobo took second at 175. Placing third for the Eagles were Liam Wiitanen at 138, James Butzier at 165 and Vincent Cox at 285.

Brighton, which was third with 188 points, had runner-up finishes from Johnson, Easton Hardesty (126), Knapp and O’Keefe. Ethan Smith was third at 106 for the Bulldogs.

Howell put two wrestlers in the finals, with Drake Blazevski (144) and Gavin Holbrook (190) taking second. The Highlanders were sixth as a team.

KLAA wrestling tournament

Team scoring

1. Hartland 273; 2. Westland John Glenn 196; 3. Brighton 188; 4. Belleville 164; 5. Livonia Franklin 150; 6. Howell 126; 7. Livonia Stevenson 115; 8. Dearborn Fordson 89.5; 9. Northville 79; 10. Plymouth 69; 11. Dearborn 65; 12. Salem 53.5; 13. Livonia Churchill 49; 14. Novi 39; 15. Canton 8; 16. Wayne Memorial 3.

Championship matches

106 — Logan O’Connors (John Glenn) d. NaKayla Dawson (John Glenn) forfeit; 113 — Bohdan Abbey (Hartland) d. Tyler Lenhardt (Franklin) medical forfeit; 120 — Dallas Korponic (Hartland) d. Jackson Johnson (Brighton) 4-3; 126 — Gino DiPonio (Franklin) d. Easton Hardesty (Brighton) 8-4; 132 — Zephan Catalina (Northville) d. Abdullah Yafai (Fordson) 1:51; 138 — Tyler Garrett (Franklin) d. Matt Irwin (John Glenn) 5-2; 144 — Kamden Hood (John Glenn) d. Drake Blazevski (Howell) 5-1; 150 — Gabe Cappellano (Hartland) d. Mohamed Hossein (Dearborn) 11-5; 157 — Vinnie Abbey (Hartland) d. Zak Knapp (Brighton) 9-7; 165 — Nick Rochowiak (Hartland) d. Connor Williams (Belleville) 1:28; 175 — Bernard Harrison (Belleville) d. Brayden Bobo (Hartland) 11-3; 190 — Demond Harrison (Belleville) d. Gavin Holbrook (Howell) 1:29; 215 — Jacob Pretzel (Hartland) d. Sean O’Keefe (Brighton) 4:28; 285 — Owen Hawley (Franklin) d. Richardo Wourman (Livonia Stevenson) 3:35.

