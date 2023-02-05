Cheer champs: 4 Northeast Florida teams win 2023 FHSAA cheerleading titles

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Clayton Freeman, Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
Make it nine in a row in Callahan.

West Nassau's cheerleading dynasty soared to its latest title and three more Northeast Florida schools earned state trophies at the Florida High School Athletic Association cheerleading championships inside the O'Connell Center in Gainesville.

The Warriors, 12-time state champions, rank first in Northeast Florida history at the state finals and move into a tie with Orlando Bishop Moore for the most FHSAA cheer titles all-time.

More than 100 schools across Class 1A and Class 2A competed at the 2022-2023 championships, which followed the regional rounds earlier in the winter.

West Nassau extends streak

West Nassau, winner in 2011, 2012, 2013 and every year since 2015, finished on top of a gripping contest against Bishop Snyder in the small non-tumbling division with 94.10 points. Bishop Snyder, state champion in 2020, 2021 and 2022 before realignment brought the Cardinals and Warriors into the same division, came in a close second with 93.40.

Ponte Vedra chomps to title

Ponte Vedra also repeated as state champion in the Class 1A extra large division, earning 76.70 points to continue their rise to the top after second-place finishes in 2012 and 2020.

Providence back on top

Providence won the Class 1A medium division with 82.50 points, edging out all-time state championship leader Bishop Moore of Orlando, while Yulee placed third. The Stallions' championship joins previous triumphs in 2013 and 2021.

Bartram Trail wins fourth straight

In Saturday night's Class 2A competition, Bartram Trail extended its winning run in the large division with 87.95 points, leading Creekside in a St. Johns County 1-2 finish. The Bears also lifted the trophy in 2008, 2015, 2017, 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Baldwin finished second in Class 1A large non-tumbling with 86.60 points, narrowly edged out by a tenth of a point by Winter Garden Foundation Academy.

In Class 1A, Baker County came in second in the small division, Bishop Kenny placed third in medium non-tumbling, Beachside took third in Class 1A large and Clay and Fleming Island earned second and third in the medium co-ed division.

St. Augustine placed second in the Class 2A small co-ed division, with Atlantic Coast taking third place.

