ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Knicks’ rally falls short in crushing overtime loss to Clippers

By Zach Braziller
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Just add it to the ever-growing list. Tack it on near the top. Another mind-numbing loss at the Garden, the Knicks’ 10th by single-digits already this season.

This was one of the worst ones yet, because of what a feel-good win it would’ve been for the Knicks, who were down 17 to the Clippers in the fourth quarter, but rallied to take a three-point lead in the final seconds of regulation.

All that was needed was a defensive rebound or using the foul they still had to give. But the Knicks couldn’t execute either, Nicolas Batum sank a 3-pointer at the horn and the Clippers predictably overpowered them in overtime for a 134-128 victory at the Garden.

“It sucks, point-blank,” Jalen Brunson said.

Said coach Tom Thibodeau: “We should’ve been aware [to foul]. … It’s a shame to lose the game because of the fight. The comeback was great, we were in position to win. You’re one rebound away from the win. We’ve got to come up with that. We’ve got to put our bodies on people.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cCwLF_0kctwpUh00
Kawhi Leonard, who scored a team-high 35 points, shoots over RJ Barrett during the Knicks’ 134-128 loss to the Clippers.
NBAE via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DoH8e_0kctwpUh00
Clippers’ Nicolas Batum (right) hits the game-tying 3-pointer at the end of regulation in the Knicks’ overtime loss.
NBAE via Getty Images

The Knicks wasted a brilliant 41-point, seven-assist, one-turnover performance from Brunson, two days after his All-Star snub. They also squandered a fantastic fourth quarter, in which they outscored the Clippers 34-19. But they didn’t have much left in the extra session. They committed four turnovers in the final five minutes and didn’t make a field goal over the first four minutes.

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard combined for 65 points for the Clippers, underscoring just how badly the Knicks (28-26) need wing help at the trade deadline. The Clippers (30-26) also went 16-for-37 from 3-point range, with the last one of regulation the crusher.

After Brunson scored to give the Knicks a three-point lead with 18.2 seconds to go, the Clippers didn’t call a timeout. George missed a 3-pointer and Ivica Zubac retrieved the carom with 3.1 seconds left. He found Leonard along the left wing, close to the sideline. Brunson felt the Knicks had him trapped, but Leonard quickly moved the ball to the top of the key, and George found an open Batum on the right wing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FZhUr_0kctwpUh00
Julius Randle, who scored 28 points, slams home a dunk during the Knicks’ loss.
Robert Sabo for NY Post
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X3oFG_0kctwpUh00
Tom Thibodeau argues with an official during the Knicks’ loss.
Robert Sabo for NY Post

“I just thought that he had nowhere to go, and then he found a way to make a pass, and then obviously they skipped it across the court and then made a 3,” Brunson said. “It crossed my mind [to foul] but I mean, it happened so fast that sometimes you just go off instinct.”

Julius Randle finished with 28 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Knicks and RJ Barrett had 14 points in a dreadful 6-for-21 shooting performance.

The Knicks trailed by 17 at one point early in the fourth quarter, before the second unit sparked momentum. They reeled off a 13-2 run early in the stanza, slicing the lead to six.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BKSqq_0kctwpUh00
Jalen Brunson, who scored a game-high 41 points, shoots a floater during the Knicks’ loss.
NBAE via Getty Images

With 1:50 left, they cut the Clippers’ lead to four after an Isaiah Hartenstein slam, and then went ahead on Quentin Grimes’ 3-pointer with 52 seconds left. When George missed a 3-pointer on the other end, it looked like the game was over. But Zubac’s offensive rebound enabled Batum to force overtime with his buzzer-beating 3-pointer that stunned the once-delirious crowd.

Before the game, Thibodeau said he felt his offense was in a good place, but his team had to tighten up on the other end of the floor. The first 36 minutes illustrated exactly that. The comeback nearly camouflaged the defensive issues, but had the Knicks been better defensively over the first three quarters, maybe they would have prevailed in regulation.

“It’s on us,” Brunson said. “If we don’t start the game the way we did in the first quarter as a team and we play Knicks basketball, sound basketball, [from the beginning] we aren’t in this position.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Nets' Ben Simmons involved in trade talks ahead of deadline

Enigmatic former All-Star Ben Simmons is currently sidelined with a knee injury as his Brooklyn Nets look to navigate the post-Kyrie Irving era. Simmons has sat out each of the past five games and is considered day-to-day. The backdrop here is Thursday’s NBA trade deadline and Brooklyn’s trade of Irving...
BROOKLYN, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Cavaliers make big decision with Kevin Love

The Cleveland Cavaliers have made a big decision regarding Kevin Love. Love did not play in the Cavaliers’ 122-103 win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. He was listed as a DNP-Coach’s Decision in the boxscore. When asked via Twitter Sunday what the story was with Love’s “did not play” designation, Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor said... The post Cavaliers make big decision with Kevin Love appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move

Kyrie Irving terrorized Joe Tsai’s Brooklyn Nets for nearly four seasons, and it sounds like the Nets owner got the last laugh with the problematic guard. On Friday we learned that Irving wanted to be traded by the Nets ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Immediately, there was speculation that Irving would end up with the Los... The post Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Why a Kevin Durant deal to Knicks makes sense

After reports circulated Sunday of the Kyrie Irving-to-Dallas deal, much of the basketball world wondered if superstar Kevin Durant could be dealt next. Durant requested a trade from Brooklyn last summer but backed off, in part, because Irving opted into his player option for the 2022-23 season. Now that Irving is gone, it seems Durant could follow him out of Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Isiah Thomas lands prominent job with NBA contender

Isiah Thomas has officially returned to the NBA ranks. Chris Haynes of TNT reported on Tuesday that the Phoenix Suns and their new owner Mat Ishbia intend to hire the retired Hall of Fame point guard Thomas. Haynes adds that Thomas will have a “prominent” role in the Phoenix front office alongside general manager James... The post Isiah Thomas lands prominent job with NBA contender appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ILLINOIS STATE
New York Post

Knicks’ trade deadline need could be solved with Miles McBride

ORLANDO – As the Knicks assess their needs ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, perhaps they already are developing an emerging perimeter player who can help them from within. Second-year point guard Miles McBride was an astounding plus-34 over 23 minutes off the bench Sunday night, matching his season-high with 14 points in the shorthanded Knicks’ home win over the 76ers. McBride, who entered the game averaging about 13 minutes per game this season, also played the entire fourth quarter alongside Jalen Brunson with Immanuel Quickley “nicked up,” according to coach Tom Thibodeau, and starter RJ Barrett sidelined with a non-COVID illness. “It feels...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Russell Westbrook, Darvin Ham had ‘heated’ locker room exchange with trade deadline looming

The coronation of new all-time NBA scoring champ LeBron James on Tuesday night wasn’t without its share of back-room drama. Crypto .com arena is just down the road from Hollywood, after all. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers’ volatile guard Russell Westbrook and coach Darvin Ham got into a “heated verbal exchange” in the locker room during halftime against Oklahoma City. Though the tense exchange was reportedly brief, Ham was apparently annoyed with Westbrook’s lingering on the floor after getting subbed late in the second quarter. Voices were raised, according to the report, with talk eventually turning back to the game...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Heat open to trading notable veteran

The Miami Heat could be willing to trade a notable veteran player ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline. The Heat are willing to listen to offers for guard Kyle Lowry, according to Barry Jackson and Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. The team was initially opposed to trading Lowry, but their stance has softened recently, and... The post Report: Heat open to trading notable veteran appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MIAMI, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Teams reluctant to trade with Nets for 1 reason

The Brooklyn Nets have been informing teams that they do not plan to trade Kevin Durant ahead of Thursday’s deadline, but they may also have a difficult time making moves to improve the roster around him. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on his “Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective” podcast this week (via Bleacher Report’s Mike... The post Report: Teams reluctant to trade with Nets for 1 reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BROOKLYN, NY
FanSided

NBA Trade Deadline Tracker: Live updates on every transaction

Nets receive: – San Antonio Spurs acquire Dewayne Dedmon. Nets receive: Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, 2029 unprotected first-round pick, 2 second-round picks. “Having Doncic and Irving pair alongside each other could be huge for the team down the stretch for this season. Getting a star like Irving is huge, but with him, there is going to be some drama the team will have to deal with.”
The Game Haus

2023 NBA Mock Draft February 7

The 2022-2023 NBA season is in full swing. Here is the 2023 NBA Mock Draft February 7. There may not be as hyped of a draft prospect since LeBron James. Wembanyama is over 7-foot, but has the skills of a guard. Whoever is picking first will take him. 2. Detroit...
OREGON STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
186K+
Followers
78K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy