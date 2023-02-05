ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISN

Women gather to brew 'Like a Girl IPA'

MILWAUKEE — Women across the state are behind a special brew at Third Space Brewing in Milwaukee. In a traditionally male-dominated industry, brewer Samantha Danen is shaking things up. "When I started brewing, there really weren't any other women, at least in Milwaukee, that were brewing at the time,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Kat Kountry 105

WATCH: Crazy Fight Breaks Out At Popular Wisconsin Bar

A crazy fight broke out at a popular Wisconsin bar the other night involving several people; fists were flying and bottles were being thrown. A video of the fight is making its rounds on social media and currently has over 500 comments on Reddit. The bar it happened at has a long history and has even changed names throughout the years.
MILWAUKEE, WI
kenosha.com

Millie Bo Peep opening in downtown Kenosha

Kenosha.com is a local, digital media platform offering interesting, engaging content created by experienced journalists and local professionals. The platform features a wide range of content including news, features, profiles and reviews, showcasing Kenosha’s outstanding people, places and events. Millie Bo Peep, a new children’s boutique, will be holding...
KENOSHA, WI
wpr.org

Milwaukee police officer shot and killed on city's south side

A 36-year-old Milwaukee police officer was killed early Tuesday in a shootout with a robbery suspect on the city's south side. The suspect, a 19-year-old man, is also dead. According to a statement from the Milwaukee Police Department, the shooting occurred after Milwaukee police officers responded at 1:16 a.m. to the 2700 block of S. 14th St. in Milwaukee in search for a suspect in a robbery that occurred late Monday. The suspect ran away from the officers, according to police. When officers caught up to the suspect, "a struggle ensued."
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee's American Rescue Plan money: How will $92M be spent?

MILWAUKEE - It's your money: How should Milwaukee spend the remaining $92 million from the American Rescue Act (ARPA)? The Common Council is working on making those decisions and needs your opinions. Shy Mcelroy is not shy about sharing her thoughts on where the money should go. To her, the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
PLANetizen

‘Predatory’ Buyers Targeting Milwaukee’s Black Neighborhoods

A new report from the Lubar Center for Public Policy Research and Civic Education at Marquette University Law School suggests that real estate investors are targeting predominantly Black Milwaukee neighborhoods, buying up homes, then renting them out. According to an article by PrincessSafiya Byers in Urban Milwaukee, report author John D. Johnson “found that out-of-state landlords now own 23.4% of rental houses in majority Black wards, an 8.7 percentage point leap since 2018. Yet from 2018 through mid-2022, the number of out-of-state-owned houses in majority white neighborhoods fell by nearly 100, the report said.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Bakehouse 23 to bring whimsical treats to South Milwaukee starting Feb. 11

If it’s been a while since you ventured to South Milwaukee, you might want to make it a point to pay a visit. Recent years have brought numerous new businesses to Milwaukee Street, a growing Downtown strip which currently houses businesses including South Milwaukee Sausage and Meats, Immortal Toys & Collectables and Omen Subculture clothing stores along with longer term businesses like Avenue Coffeehouse.
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Weather: Warm Wednesday to Messy Thursday

MILWAUKEE — Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions | Closings. Today highs are in the low to mid-40s. Rain arrives overnight. Thursday: Your morning commute will be wet. Rain flips to snow during the day with 0 to 6" of snow expected. This content is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha backyard chicken ordinance ruffles feathers

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A backyard chicken ordinance in Waukesha has ruffled some feathers. The city wants to regulate owning backyard chickens. Waukesha has never had any rules in place before, and this has gotten a lot of attention from neighbors. On Monday night, Feb. 6, the Ordinance & License Committee...
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

Man caught inside stranger's car not charged

MILWAUKEE — A neighbor last month looked out from the Shorecrest Apartments on Summit Avenue to see two people breaking into a car and trying to steal it. The police arrived in minutes, but even caught in the act, one of them wasn't charged. "This is a huge deal...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy