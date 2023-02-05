A 36-year-old Milwaukee police officer was killed early Tuesday in a shootout with a robbery suspect on the city's south side. The suspect, a 19-year-old man, is also dead. According to a statement from the Milwaukee Police Department, the shooting occurred after Milwaukee police officers responded at 1:16 a.m. to the 2700 block of S. 14th St. in Milwaukee in search for a suspect in a robbery that occurred late Monday. The suspect ran away from the officers, according to police. When officers caught up to the suspect, "a struggle ensued."

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO