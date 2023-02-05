Read full article on original website
WISN
Women gather to brew 'Like a Girl IPA'
MILWAUKEE — Women across the state are behind a special brew at Third Space Brewing in Milwaukee. In a traditionally male-dominated industry, brewer Samantha Danen is shaking things up. "When I started brewing, there really weren't any other women, at least in Milwaukee, that were brewing at the time,...
This One Church in Wisconsin Heals and Haunts Thousands of People Every Year
Holy Hill in Wisconsin is the sight of beautiful views and a church rumored to perform true miracles, but legend says it has a dark, haunted side filled with terrifying creatures too. The Mysteries of Holy Hill. The area of Erin and Hubertus, Wisconsin is home to a breathtakingly gorgeous...
WATCH: Crazy Fight Breaks Out At Popular Wisconsin Bar
A crazy fight broke out at a popular Wisconsin bar the other night involving several people; fists were flying and bottles were being thrown. A video of the fight is making its rounds on social media and currently has over 500 comments on Reddit. The bar it happened at has a long history and has even changed names throughout the years.
wuwm.com
This Black-owned shop is keeping the art of shoe-shining alive in Milwaukee
This is part one in a four-part series called “Fixing Stuff,” in which WUWM’s Lina Tran brings stories of businesses that fix things. Charles Palmer brushed a black dress shoe gently, yet firmly, over and over. You can tell he’s been doing this for years. The motion is in his bones.
kenosha.com
Millie Bo Peep opening in downtown Kenosha
Kenosha.com is a local, digital media platform offering interesting, engaging content created by experienced journalists and local professionals. The platform features a wide range of content including news, features, profiles and reviews, showcasing Kenosha’s outstanding people, places and events. Millie Bo Peep, a new children’s boutique, will be holding...
wpr.org
Milwaukee police officer shot and killed on city's south side
A 36-year-old Milwaukee police officer was killed early Tuesday in a shootout with a robbery suspect on the city's south side. The suspect, a 19-year-old man, is also dead. According to a statement from the Milwaukee Police Department, the shooting occurred after Milwaukee police officers responded at 1:16 a.m. to the 2700 block of S. 14th St. in Milwaukee in search for a suspect in a robbery that occurred late Monday. The suspect ran away from the officers, according to police. When officers caught up to the suspect, "a struggle ensued."
CBS 58
'I just want them to be excited about the place they call home': Photographer builds following for breathtaking shots of Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Tajma Hall introduces local photographer Nate Vomhof. Vomhof has built an impressive following for his breathtaking images of the city but surprisingly, photography is not his day job. "Some people like to take pictures of people; some people like to take pictures of landscapes...I prefer cities,"...
Wisconsin police, lawmakers issue statements after Milwaukee cop killed on duty
Statements, prayers, condolences, and demands for change have begun flooding in after a Milwaukee Police officer was shot and killed Tuesday morning.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee's American Rescue Plan money: How will $92M be spent?
MILWAUKEE - It's your money: How should Milwaukee spend the remaining $92 million from the American Rescue Act (ARPA)? The Common Council is working on making those decisions and needs your opinions. Shy Mcelroy is not shy about sharing her thoughts on where the money should go. To her, the...
Do You Know What the ‘Recombobulation Area’ Is For At One Wisconsin Airport?
Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport in Wisconsin is the only airport in the World to feature "Recombobulation" Areas, but what the heck are they for?!?. I have flown out of Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport several times in my life, but I have never noticed these puzzling signs in the concourses before...
CBS 58
Dave Portnoy makes stops at pizza restaurants in Racine and Milwaukee
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The king of "one bite pizza reviews" made a few stops in Wisconsin this week to dish out a few reviews. One of those stops was in Racine. Dave Portnoy says he was in town for a business meeting and decided to make the most of his visit.
PLANetizen
‘Predatory’ Buyers Targeting Milwaukee’s Black Neighborhoods
A new report from the Lubar Center for Public Policy Research and Civic Education at Marquette University Law School suggests that real estate investors are targeting predominantly Black Milwaukee neighborhoods, buying up homes, then renting them out. According to an article by PrincessSafiya Byers in Urban Milwaukee, report author John D. Johnson “found that out-of-state landlords now own 23.4% of rental houses in majority Black wards, an 8.7 percentage point leap since 2018. Yet from 2018 through mid-2022, the number of out-of-state-owned houses in majority white neighborhoods fell by nearly 100, the report said.”
Milwaukee police officer, robbery suspect shot and killed in incident
A 37-year-old Milwaukee Police Officer with four years of service was shot and killed Tuesday morning when trying to arrest the suspect of an armed robbery.
On Milwaukee
Bakehouse 23 to bring whimsical treats to South Milwaukee starting Feb. 11
If it’s been a while since you ventured to South Milwaukee, you might want to make it a point to pay a visit. Recent years have brought numerous new businesses to Milwaukee Street, a growing Downtown strip which currently houses businesses including South Milwaukee Sausage and Meats, Immortal Toys & Collectables and Omen Subculture clothing stores along with longer term businesses like Avenue Coffeehouse.
WISN
Weather: Warm Wednesday to Messy Thursday
MILWAUKEE — Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions | Closings. Today highs are in the low to mid-40s. Rain arrives overnight. Thursday: Your morning commute will be wet. Rain flips to snow during the day with 0 to 6" of snow expected. This content is...
CBS 58
Milwaukee County Parks looking for seasonal workers, hourly rates up to $19.66
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Want to work for Milwaukee County Parks? Now is your chance!. An event to find seasonal workers will be hosted in West Allis on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the Greenfield Park Pavilion, located at 2028 South 124th Street. The event held from 2-6 p.m....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha backyard chicken ordinance ruffles feathers
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A backyard chicken ordinance in Waukesha has ruffled some feathers. The city wants to regulate owning backyard chickens. Waukesha has never had any rules in place before, and this has gotten a lot of attention from neighbors. On Monday night, Feb. 6, the Ordinance & License Committee...
WISN
Man caught inside stranger's car not charged
MILWAUKEE — A neighbor last month looked out from the Shorecrest Apartments on Summit Avenue to see two people breaking into a car and trying to steal it. The police arrived in minutes, but even caught in the act, one of them wasn't charged. "This is a huge deal...
Growing grocer expands with new location in Wisconsin
A growing grocery store chain recently opened its first location in Wisconsin. Read on to learn more. In late January 2023, Go Grocer, an Illinois-based grocery chain, opened its first Wisconsin store location in Milwaukee, according to local reports.
CBS 58
'I'm doing this because I feel there's a need for this': Milwaukee man provides home for senior dogs
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Michael Schlesinger meets Bjorn Olaf Nasett, a dog lover with a soft spot for senior canines. Nasset's gone from fostering several to providing a permanent home to six senior dogs in his Milwaukee home.
