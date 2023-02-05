ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WTAP

Humane Society of the Ohio Valley plans annual fundraisers

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - We Lov Pets in Marietta is hosting a free vaccine clinic to support The Humane Society of the Ohio Valley. The vaccines administered are for dogs and cats. The event is February 11th from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. An adopt-a-thon will immediately follow the clinic featuring select pets from the humane society. Persons with an appropriate adoption application can leave the same day with their pet.
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Local florist sees increase with Valentine’s day coming up

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sandy’s florist is expecting to see an increase of business as we get closer to Valentines day. “Valentine’s day is by far our busiest day. Mother’s day is usually an entire week but Valentine’s day we get one big rush for the day,” Owner, Joe Flaherty said.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Ground search for Gretchen Fleming takes place at Mountwood Park

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - “We initially called for three hundred. Just for concerns of the safety of the searchers,” says Parkersburg Police chief, Matt Board. “But we were able to facilitate enough group leaders through the help of the community with that as well and covering a few areas as well. So, it was tremendous.”
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Businesses and good Samaritans donate to Gretchen Fleming ground search

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - There was a significant turnout at the Gretchen Fleming ground search on Saturday. There were volunteers and businesses who wanted to help. Before the day of the search, Parkersburg police said that they expected many people. Parkersburg police chief Matt Board said he didn’t know if there could be anywhere from 150 to 15 hundred.
PARKERSBURG, WV
lootpress.com

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha County, Pocahontas County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia authorities find boot in pond man fell into

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller says authorities found a boot in the pond a man fell into last week in Gallipolis Ferry. According to Sheriff Miller, the man fell into contaminated water at the ICL production plant Friday evening. Sheriff Miller says further search efforts will take about a week […]
GALLIPOLIS FERRY, WV
WTAP

Pleasants Power Station community still looking for long-term owner

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - After Energy Transition and Environmental Management took over the Pleasants Power Station, the community is still looking for a long-term partner. The coal-fired plant is currently being leased by E.T.E.M. and still being operated by Energy Harbor -- who are the previous owners. Pleasants County...
PLEASANTS COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Belmont County fire death details are not being revealed

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) Officials are still releasing no information about the fatal explosion and fire in St. Clairsville on Saturday. The call came in at approximately 5 p.m. Saturday reporting a fire and explosion at 101 Woodrow Avenue. Unofficial sources have told 7News the victim was a woman in...
SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, OH
PhillyBite

8 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia

- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Local business owner proves life is what you BAKE it

NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Icing, sprinkles, and decorations go a long way when it comes to Bre’s Cupcakin’ Around – and by a long way, I mean over $30,000 raised for members of her own company. 19-year-old Breanna Herrick is a freshman at Marietta College,...
NEW MARTINSVILLE, WV
WTAP

Glenville State leader receives high honor from the state

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - One leader at Glenville State University has joined several others from around the Mountain State in receiving a high honor from the state. Dr. Gary Morris, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Glenville State University, has accepted an invitation to participate in the 2023 Class of Leadership West Virginia (LWV).
GLENVILLE, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy