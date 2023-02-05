ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scituate, MA

HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Scituate boys hockey skates past Bridgewater-Raynham

By Chris McDaniel, The Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
 3 days ago

The Scituate High boys hockey team picked up a non-league victory with a 3-2 win over Bridgewater-Raynham on Saturday.

James Sullivan scored two goals and assisted on a goal from Teagan Pratt.

More: Breakout stars Jacob Briggs, Matt Youngquist driving Middleboro boys hoops to hot stretch

Thomas McMellen played well in net in the win. Timmy Lochiatto also played well in the win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=096vOV_0kctvgpb00

In other high school action on Saturday:

B OYS HOCKEY

Taunton 4, Stoughton/Brockton 2: Charlie Caputo and Colby Strunk scored in the loss. Dmytro Yakovenko played well in net.

More: Lamp-lighters and more: Vote for the High School Boys Hockey Player of the Week

Hingham 4, Pope Francis 1: Aiden Brazel, Brady Gannon, Billy Jacobus and Joe Hennessy scored in the win.

North Attleboro 5, Oliver Ames 3: The Tigers dropped the Hockomock League game.

More: Once a standout goalie, Jimmy Tierney now hopes to build OA hockey back into a winner

Pembroke 2, Silver Lake 0: Brendan Abban and Trevor Trevor VanDerMolen scored for the Titans and James Stone recorded a shutout. Brandon Perry has two assists.

Norwell 10, Middleboro 1: Timmy Ward had two goals and two assists for the Clippers (15-1). Patrick Brennan and Connor Vinton scored their first varsity goals.

Needham 2, Braintree 1: The Wamps dropped the Bay State Conference game.

Rockland 4, Cohasset/Hull 1: Joey Salamone, Bryce Marrero and Shane Kimball all had a goal and an assist in the win. Joey Dow made 23 saves and Cooper Larouco scored the other goal.

Plymouth North 3, Hanover 2: Josh Bates scored two goals for the Blue Eagles and Kaden Bono was strong in net. Sean Hallissey scored a goal and handed out two assists and Aidan Kelly added two assists. Ryan Coutts and Cam Scott scored for the Hawks.

Walpole 2, Milton 1 (OT): Cameron McDonough scored for the Wildcats.

More: One-loss Hingham is No. 1 in latest South Shore high school boys hockey Top 10 ranking

Marshfield 1, Plymouth South 0: Brady Quackenbush recorded the shutout in the win.

South Shore Tech 6, Tri-County 1: The Vikings won the Mayflower League game.

Archbishop Williams 6, Bishop Fenwick 4: Ryan Beardsley and Ben Sylvester both had two-goal games in the win for the Bishops.

Southeastern/Bristol-Plymouth 4, Blue Hills 1: Cam Wilbur scored a pair of goals for the Hawks (7-3-1). John Whalen and Dalton Ghelfi each scored a goal and an assist while Colin Wilbur chipped in a pair of assists.

Duxbury 6, North Quincy 1: The win was No. 200 for Duxbury coach Mike Flaherty.

Abington 9, West Bridgewater/East Bridgewater 1: Sam McDonald starred with three goals and two assists in the win. Evan St. Martin (two goals, assists) and Jonathan Halpin (goal, two assists) had three-point days.

Whitman-Hanson 6, Quincy 6: Will Martin (two goals, assists), Teddy Lynch (two goals, assists) and Lincoln Hennessy (goal, two assists) all had three-point games for the Presidents.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Norwell 1, Plymouth North/Plymouth South 1: Callie Pineau scored the lone goal unassisted for Norwell while Nicole Prescott made 44 saves during regulation.

Leominster 4, West Bridgewater/East Bridgewater 1: Lauren McPherson scored the lone goal for WEB off a feed from Brooke Lydon. Riley Bain also played well.

Old Rochester 7, Stoughton 1: Ava Buckley scored a goal in the loss.

Needham 3, Braintree 1: The Wamps dropped the Bay State Conference game.

Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake 3, Hanover 2: Jules Connor (two) and Chloe Duff scored for WHSL (9-4).

More: Unbeaten heavyweights on the rise: South Shore high school girls hockey Top 10 ranking

Marshfield 5, Scituate 2: Camryn Jordan, Maija Kastrud, Sarah McIntyre, Arielle Comer and Addison Brown scored in the win.

Milton 2, Walpole 0: Lila Chamon stopped 29 shots in a shutout effort while Molly Murphy and Maggie Mullen scored for the Wildcats (12-1-3).

Wellesley 5, Weymouth 1: Mary Sargent scored in the loss.

Duxbury 4, Archbishop Williams 1: The Dragons won the battle between the top two ranked teams in Division 2.

WRESTLING

Bridgewater-Raynham sweeps: The Trojans improved to 23-1-1 on the season with wins over Hingham (48-25), Scituate (48-10) and Mansfield (42-21). Brent von Magnus, Brendan Rosher, Charlie Swenson, Christian Curley, Chris Hogg, Nathan Leach, Declan Fahy and Cam Davidson were undefeated on the day.

Whitman-Hanson goes 2-1: The Panthers defeated Bristol-Plymouth (45-31) and Weymouth (45-31) and lost to Norwood (43-36). PJ Katz, Charlie Lussier, Braden Kain, Cooper Lussier and Maddox Colclough all went undefeated on the day.

GYMNASTICS

Bridgewater-Raynham/West Bridgewater 142.5, Oliver Ames 137.4: B-R/WB improved to 8-0 as Katie Russo won the vault and Cecillia Meoli won the beam.

BOYS SWIMMING

Bridgewater-Raynham wins SEC Championships: The Trojans won the Southeast Conference Championship Meet with 87 points to finish off an undefeated season. Cam Hogg continued his undefeated season by winning the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke. He also joined Dante Kirika, Jack Werb and Cole Bridges on the winning 200 medley relay.

Other winners from B-R included: Cooper Hammond (200 freestyle), 500 freestyle (Werb), 100 backstroke (Kirika) and the 200 freestyle relay of Werb, Hogg, Hammond and Bridges.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Bridgewater-Raynham second at SEC Championships: The Trojans were the runner-up behind New Bedford. B-R's Jessie McNeil won the 200 IM and 500 free. Eva Chaves took second in the 100 free and 100 backstroke.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Scituate boys hockey skates past Bridgewater-Raynham

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

2024 QB Henry Hasselbeck picks up first two football offers

Westwood (Mass.) Xaverian Brothers quarterback Henry Hasselbeck has recently received his first two football offers. He committed to Maryland for lacrosse in December, but that hasn't stopped football programs from recruiting the 6-foot-3, 170-pound junior. "It was a dream come true when I got my first football offer from UAB,"...
WESTWOOD, MA
MassLive.com

Funeral honors slain Duxbury children as mother Lindsay Clancy faces charges

The lives of the three Duxbury children who were allegedly slain by their mother last month were honored at a funeral service Friday, news outlets reported. The private funeral for 5-year-old Cora Clancy, 3-year-old Dawson Clancy and 7-month-old Callan Clancy was held at St. Mary of the Nativity in Scituate on Friday, WCVB reported. The service was co-led by Rev. Bob Deehan, who baptized the youngest boy, Callan Clancy, in October of last year, according to the Boston Herald.
DUXBURY, MA
CBS Boston

45th anniversary of Blizzard of '78 brings back vivid memories in New England

BOSTON - It's been 45 years since the benchmark of winter storms hit New England - the Blizzard of '78.It was the big one, the one not many were prepared for, the one that stranded people at work, at home and in their cars. It brought mountains of snow drifts to neighborhoods and brought some of the worst coastal flooding some communities had ever experienced. It brought the region to a standstill for weeks, but it also brought people together.There was no internet in 1978, there were no cell phones, no quick way to share developing information or changes to...
BOSTON, MA
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Bakeries in Boston

BOSTON -When it comes to baked goods, there are several options in Boston, but these eight bakeries stand out among the rest. They are known for their unique treats, talented chefs, and creative flavors. Their extensive menus will satisfy any sweet tooth. From traditional favorites to modern twists on old favorites, these bakeries have a little something for every type of sweet tooth. Find your favorite bakeshop, and you'll soon be back for more!
BOSTON, MA
WSBS

A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!

Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Parents upset Billerica schools invited indicted activist to give speech

BILLERICA - Some Billerica parents are sounding off after an activist who is facing federal fraud charges was invited and paid to speak to students at the high school in honor of Black History Month. Monica Cannon-Grant is a well-known racial justice activist who organized a rally of thousands after the murder of George Floyd. Last year, she was indicted on 18 counts of fraud for allegedly stealing money donated to her non-profit, Violence in Boston. Parents say they were not informed that Cannon-Grant was invited to speak to students. "As a parent, I just feel like it's not...
BILLERICA, MA
WSBS

This Is The Richest Town In Massachusetts

All this talk of Mega Millions consecutive jackpot winnings in Massachusetts has got money on my brain. Money. A societal construct that replaced the old trade and barter system of the cavemen. I think I have that right. 😀. The class your born into largely predicts the class you'll end...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed Most Dangerous in the State

As we have discussed in previous articles, Massachusetts has a fair share of attractions that inspire families to visit our great state. Whether it's going to see a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, bringing the kids to the New England Aquarium also in Boston, experiencing a concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, touring the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, viewing the 4th of July Parade in Pittsfield or checking out the many antique shops in the southern Berkshires (plus many many more examples, too many to name here), there are plenty of reasons people not only want to visit Massachusetts but they want to make the Bay State their home. In addition, Massachusetts is one of the safest states in America which you can read more about by going here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecod.com

Updated: Blaze in Wareham escalates to 3 alarms

WAREHAM – From Wareham Fire: On Saturday, February 4th, shortly after 3:00 PM, the Wareham Fire Department responded to 11 Knowles Avenue for a report of smoke coming from the house. Assistant Chief Mark Rogers arrived on scene and declared a working fire, after seeing heavy smoke and fire...
WAREHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Bridgewater State University college student seriously injured after being hit by train

A Bridgewater State University student has suffered multiple serious injuries after being hit by an MBTA train recently. On the night of Friday January 27th, rescue crews responded for a person underneath the Green Line Trolley at the Boston University Central Station. Several agencies from Boston successfully rescued 20-year-old Ava Harlow, however, she suffered injuries including a fractured arm, crushed pelvis, a fractured skull, and a partial leg amputation.
BRIDGEWATER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police, local fire and police rescue suicidal woman after bridge jump

A suicidal woman was rescued by multiple agencies including Massachusetts State Police after a suicide attempt. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 9:45 p.m. last night the Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit and Troop H patrols, along with Boston Fire and Boston Police were notified that a woman was in the ocean off the North Washington Street Bridge.
BOSTON, MA
Patriot Ledger

Patriot Ledger

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
986K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Quincy, MA from The Patriot Ledger.

 http://patriotledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy