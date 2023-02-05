Read full article on original website
Blue Bloods Fans Are Thrilled To Finally See Mickey Patrick Return In Season 13
The thing that sets "Blue Bloods" apart from other police procedurals is the centering on family. The Reagan family, who have made it their mission to keep New York City safe from crime, find themselves in new situations every week. In many instances, the focus isn't necessarily on solving the case but on how the case will impact various members of the family. The Reagan brood knows one another inside and out, and every so often, someone from their past will enter the fold to show a different side of them.
Young Sheldon Star Raegan Revord Dreams Of Landing A Role In The MCU
In the wake of "The Big Bang Theory," "Young Sheldon" — an idea that sat in limbo since 2007 — burst onto the small screen in 2017 to keep its predecessor's fans entertained. Not only did it accomplish this goal with ease, but in time, it has managed to stand on its own two feet without having to rely on the name recognition of "The Big Bang Theory." The prequel program is already up to six seasons, and it isn't displaying any sign of ending as of yet, so expect to see more of Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) and the rest of the Cooper clan in the coming years.
NCIS: Hawaii Fans Are Ecstatic Over Lucy's Season 2 Return
Special Agent Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-Bustami) had been absent from "NCIS: Hawai'i" since Season 2, Episode 7 in the appropriately titled "Vanishing Act," and it's hard not to feel even the temporary loss of a character who has been there since the series pilot. Her absence has been especially felt as her lover Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson) has remained there to pine for her alongside the impatient fans, even as it was Kate who told her partner to take the job as agent afloat in the first place. Lucy is floating, both literally and figuratively, through the "NCIS" Universe, so she popped up for a crossover appearance on the Season 3 episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles," "A Long Time Coming." But, for weeks, she's been missed by fans on her home series of "Hawai'i."
Sean Murray Had To Assure NCIS Fans That His Weight Loss Was Totally Healthy
Networks and studios will always begin aping the ideas behind any major success in the television or film industry. Hence, after "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" blew up into a major hit, CBS wisely decided to make a couple of spin-offs of the series and also greenlit a similarly themed show with "NCIS" in 2003.
Modern Family's Nolan Gould Says It Was 'Strange' To Part Ways With Luke Dunphy After 11 Years
After so many critically acclaimed seasons (via Rotten Tomatoes) and a slew of top-rated episodes of "Modern Family," the ABC comedy eventually ended its successful run on the small screen, meaning its talented cast, including Nolan Gould, was forced to bid farewell to their onscreen counterparts, which was an odd endeavor for the person that played Luke Dunphy all those years.
Gold Rush Fans Are Heated Over The Fred And Clayton Debacle In Season 13 Episode 18
Although all of the cast members currently starring in Discovery's prolific reality series "Gold Rush" receive their fair share of criticism from fans online, the sheer level of hatred that miner Fred Lewis receives is shocking. Fans online don't hold anything back in their abject hatred of Lewis – belittling his intelligence, and sending him plenty of scathing messages due to his frequent failures as a gold miner.
Rick And Morty Were Almost Called Jerry And Billy
It's safe to say that when "Rick and Morty" first debuted in 2013, no one knew what a massive pop culture staple it would become. There had been adult-oriented animated sitcoms before, but "Rick and Morty" took it to the next level. The set-up follows an alcoholic mad scientist, Rick, who tries to get his grandson Morty to go on high-concept sci-fi adventures with him. Amongst all this, there's existential ennui as Rick realizes that being the smartest man in the universe doesn't necessarily correlate with happiness.
Harrison Ford Sometimes Tries To Change His Dialogue, But Not In 1923
As "Yellowstone" continues to grow, so does Taylor Sheridan's power to bring Hollywood A-listers into the franchise. While he got started with an excellent hand, as Kevin Costner was ready for a big TV comeback, adding Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford to "1923" solidified his place as an industry-leading showrunner. While the casting was surprising, to say the least, it paid off tenfold as both actors gave masterful performances, elevating the spinoff to greater heights. Ford's even gone on record saying that his "1923" character is unlike any character he's played, showing love for Sheridan's ability to craft complex characters.
Jon Hamm Hopes His Hellmann's Super Bowl 2023 Commercial Leaves Viewers With A Laugh And A Lesson
Super Bowl LVII is shaping up to be a night of high-profile trailer debuts, buzzy reunions, and unexpected star pairings. For starters, PopCorners released an ad featuring the latest reunion between "Breaking Bad" stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul — their third after the show's conclusion, after appearing together in "El Camino" and "Better Call Saul". The cash-back service Rakuten also joined the fray with a "Clueless" commercial featuring Cher (Alicia Silverstone) and her one-time nemesis, Amber Mariens (Elisa Donovan). That's not to mention Serena Williams and Tony Romo teaming up for Michelob Ultra's "Caddyshack" homage.
