Eric Stonestreet's Affection For Jesse Tyler Ferguson Goes Way Beyond Modern Family
"Modern Family," the ABC mockumentary sitcom, aired on the network for 11 seasons from 2009 to 2020. Created by Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan, the series follows the everyday of three interconnected families living in the Los Angeles area. One of those families is comprised of Mitchell Pritchett (Jesse Tyler...
Wendy Was Originally Supposed To Die During Sons Of Anarchy's Pilot Episode
There are a lot of colorful characters on FX's hit series "Sons of Anarchy," but none boast quite the story of redemption as Wendy Case (Drea de Matteo). When audiences are introduced to her in the pilot, she's several weeks away from having the baby of SAMCRO leader Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam). However, these two aren't out shopping for toys and onesies.
Grey's Anatomy Newcomer Adelaide Kane Calls The Show's Doctor Boot Camp A 'Sterile Playground'
Ever since its premiere way back in 2005, ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" upended the typical medical procedural drama by adding a strong dose of humor to the proceedings. Created by showrunner Shonda Rhimes — who would go on to create "Scandal," "How to Get Away with Murder," and "Station 19" — the dramedy helped launch her career and make her the most prolific Black female showrunner in TV history. The series has run for so long that it can really be divided into the career and personal life-defining eras based on the lead character Meredith Grey's (Ellen Pompeo) interpersonal and professional relationships.
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Tom Selleck Didn't Know How To Feel When Blue Bloods Passed Magnum P.I. In Episodes
It's not easy going the distance on TV, and not many shows are able to cross the 200-episode mark. But the CBS police procedural "Blue Bloods" just so happens to be one of the lucky ones. The series has kept fans entertained to the point where it has crossed the 200-episode milestone and even surpassed the episode count of Tom Selleck's other popular program, "Magnum P.I." That fact has been a conflicting experience for the seasoned actor.
Blue Bloods Fans Are Thrilled To Finally See Mickey Patrick Return In Season 13
The thing that sets "Blue Bloods" apart from other police procedurals is the centering on family. The Reagan family, who have made it their mission to keep New York City safe from crime, find themselves in new situations every week. In many instances, the focus isn't necessarily on solving the case but on how the case will impact various members of the family. The Reagan brood knows one another inside and out, and every so often, someone from their past will enter the fold to show a different side of them.
Candace Cameron Bure Blasts The Grammy Awards For 'Never Showing The Artists I Listen To': 'No Interest'
Candace Cameron Bure confirmed she didn't turn on the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5. "BTW- I didn't watch the Grammys. No interest. They never show the artists I listen to. Just wanted to see red carpet photos of those I mentioned," the Full House star, 46, said via her Instagram Story. Prior to her message, the actress revealed people she would love to see on the red carpet. "Not podcast related but today are the Grammys and can we see some of the Christian and gospel artists on the red carpet? Can we see Hillary Scott and Kirk...
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Viewers Furious Over Contestant’s Rookie Mistake
No Rent, Buy, Subscribe, or Free Streaming Services Found Get Notified When It's Available, Watchlist it on Reelgood. A contestant on Wheel of Fortune made a rough mistake earlier this week, forgetting to include a word that was already on the board while taking her stab at guessing the puzzle.
Laura Prepon Thinks That '70s Show's 360 Shots Were 'Edgy' Back In The Day
The period sitcom "That '70s Show," created by Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner, and Mark Brazill, centers on a group of teens living in the small town of Point Place, Wisconsin, in, well, the 1970s. In the series, the teens spend the bulk of their time at Eric Forman's (Topher Grace) house — with Eric's parents Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red (Kurtwood Smith) nearby — and, more specifically, in the basement of the house. While in the basement, the teens often pass the time by smoking marijuana — even though the drug is basically never named throughout the show's entire eight-season run.
Freeridge Ending Explained: Breaking Down The End Of The Netflix Show
Netflix's "Freeridge" is a high-key dramedy full of low-key "supernatural" activity. A spin-off of the street-smart and sweetly silly "On My Block," it's a coming-of-age series set in the same Los Angeles neighborhood. "Freeridge" follows a group of teens who find an apparently cursed box at a yard sale. The show's beating heart is the bond between sisters Gloria (Keyla Monterroso Mejia) and Ines Salazar (Bryana Salaz). Plagued by miscommunication and their own fraught energy, Glo and Ines start the series fighting in the schoolyard and end it by starting what just might be a fight for their lives.
Grey's Anatomy's Camilla Luddington Has A Soft Spot For The Series' Romantic Scenes
"Grey's Anatomy" viewers have seen it all. The medical professionals who work at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital have lived through a bomb threat, a mass shooting, a flood, and a plane crash, but longtime fans know that no matter what happens, the doctors will always have time for a bit of workplace romance. Each week, the doctors are forced to make life-or-death decisions, and they often find comfort in the arms of their coworkers. Tensions are always running high, and everyone has their own demons, which continue to fuel romance and heartbreak year after year.
NCIS: Hawaii Fans Are Ecstatic Over Lucy's Season 2 Return
Special Agent Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-Bustami) had been absent from "NCIS: Hawai'i" since Season 2, Episode 7 in the appropriately titled "Vanishing Act," and it's hard not to feel even the temporary loss of a character who has been there since the series pilot. Her absence has been especially felt as her lover Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson) has remained there to pine for her alongside the impatient fans, even as it was Kate who told her partner to take the job as agent afloat in the first place. Lucy is floating, both literally and figuratively, through the "NCIS" Universe, so she popped up for a crossover appearance on the Season 3 episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles," "A Long Time Coming." But, for weeks, she's been missed by fans on her home series of "Hawai'i."
Phineas And Ferb's Trio Of Insects Was Voiced By Major Hollywood Stars
Perhaps the only thing on "Phineas and Ferb" more jaw-dropping than the titular brother's wacky inventions-of-the-week was the Disney cartoon's surprising amount of major star power from across the TV and film industries. Rarely did an episode go by in the show's original run that didn't feature some sort of prominent guest star, such as Ray Liotta, Jane Lynch, Simon Pegg, or even Gordon Ramsey. The series even birthed a spin-off series called "Take Two with Phineas and Ferb," in which the fictional brothers interviewed real-life celebrities like Jack Black and Taylor Swift.
Eddie's Water At The Latest Blue Bloods Family Dinner Has Fans Very Suspicious
"Blue Bloods" is all about family. That's why pretty much every episode contains a scene of the Reagans sitting down for Sunday dinner with one another. It gives them an opportunity to talk about their various cases of the week or, occasionally, just talk about more light-hearted fare like movies or the latest pop culture trends. But those dinners help separate the show from other police procedurals by emphasizing just how much the Reagans rely on each other.
The Dark Truth Behind-The-Scenes Of The Squid Game Reality Show
It was the dream — and payday — of a lifetime for 456 people, which turned quickly into a 15-hour nightmare. Netflix's "Squid Game: The Challenge" was pegged as the ultimate reality show cash grab, with over $4.5 million at stake. But what was supposed to be a two-hour shoot for the half-thousand contestants involved allegedly wound up evolving into something much more sinister and "Squid" than anyone could have ever imagined.
Khary Payton's Favorite Episode Of The Walking Dead Is Truly Heartbreaking
During its 11-season run, "The Walking Dead" saw too many characters to count pass through its zombie-infested landscape. Most were indeed taken directly from the pages of Robert Kirkman's iconic comic book source material. And even as the small screen adaptation played pretty loose with many of their stories, they still made for one of the more memorable, and refreshingly eclectic ensembles to ever grace the airwaves.
The Last Of Us Fans Are Freaked Out But Also Completely Intrigued By The Floor In Episode 4
Warning: This article contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Season 1, Episode 4, "Please Hold to My Hand." "Please Hold to My Hand," the most recent episode of HBO's "The Last of Us," pivoted away from the intimate, self-contained emotional storytelling of "Long Long Time," and got back to the overarching plot business, with Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) hitting the road on their way to Wyoming. It was a momentous installment for the duo, one that saw Ellie finally make use of the gun she picked up at Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank's (Murray Bartlett), while Joel came around more and more to his newfound role as a father-ish figure to her. It was also an important moment in "The Last of Us" because it introduced us to the local revolutionary faction led by the ruthless Kathleen (Melanie Lynskey).
Hina's Recent NCIS: Hawai'i Appearance Has Fans Wishing She Was A Series Regular
"NCIS: Hawai'i" follows a similar format to the other shows in the "NCIS" franchise. There's a crime, the characters investigate, and hopefully, they catch their guy. Although the show mainly focuses on the agents who work out of the Pearl Harbor Field Office, there are a few other recurring characters who pop up from time to time. There's Captain Joe Milius (Enver Gjokaj) — Special Agent-in-Charge Jane Tennant's (Vanessa Lachey) love interest before he was reassigned — Jane's former mentor Maggie Shaw (Julie White), and Gunnery Sergeant Norman 'Boom Boom' Gates (Sharif Atkins), an explosives expert who works with the team on occasion. Viewers also get to see the people who are important to Special Agent Kai Holman (Alex Tarrant) outside of work, including his good friend, Hina.
The Winchesters Fans Are Losing It Over Charles Shaughnessy's Appearance In Season 1
"The Winchesters" serves as a prequel series to the beloved dark fantasy drama "Supernatural," which focused primarily on the monster-hunting duo of Sam and Dean Winchester (played by Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, respectively). "The Winchesters" takes us back to the 1970s to explore how Sam and Dean's parents, John Winchester (Drake Rodger) and Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly), first fell in love amid a monster hunting adventure to find their missing fathers.
How Ellen Pompeo Behaves On Set Of Grey's Anatomy, According To Midori Francis
The ABC hospital procedural "Grey's Anatomy" has been a staple of the television landscape since its premiere in 2005. Following the staff at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, including Ellen Pompeo's Dr. Meredith Grey, the show is currently in Season 19. The new season saw a group of medical residents arrive...
