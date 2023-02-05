Read full article on original website
Virginia, dialed in on D, stifles #22 NC State: What’s the plan going forward?
Virginia hadn’t been Virginia lately on the defensive end, and Tony Bennett drove that point home to his team after the 74-68 loss at Virginia Tech over the weekend. Consider the message received. “The message was, just get back to our ways, and get back to the pack, and...
Virginia hoops expat Casey Morsell on JPJ jeering his return: ‘It was just noise’
NC State guard Casey Morsell had been anticipating his return to Charlottesville, where he had spent the first two years of his college career, for quite some time. Tuesday evening, Morsell and his red-hot NC State Wolfpack came into John Paul Jones Arena doing well, having lost only once since the new year began.
Virginia stifles #22 NC State, holding Pack to 33.3 percent shooting in 63-50 win
Virginia may have just played its best defensive game of the season, holding #22 NC State to 33.3 percent shooting in a 63-50 win on Tuesday in JPJ. The Pack (19-6, 9-5 ACC) had won four straight and eight of nine coming in, but never could get anything going with any consistency, shooting 25.8 percent in the first half as UVA (18-4, 10-3 ACC) led 34-20 at the break.
What did we just see? Five observations from Virginia’s win over #22 NC State
Kadin Shedrick got a nice ovation from the home crowd when he subbed in at the 16:59 mark of the first half Tuesday night, after being a healthy scratch in Virginia’s loss at Virginia Tech over the weekend. Shedrick was a difference-maker in the 63-50 win over #22 NC...
Has Kadin Shedrick played his way back into the Virginia starting lineup?
Kadin Shedrick, in going from starter and darling of the basketball metrics crowd to glued to the bench, was the Ron Burgundy line from “Anchorman” – “Well, that escalated quickly” – come to life. As of Jan. 10, Shedrick, a 6’11” redshirt junior, was...
Preview: Virginia Tech looks to reverse fortunes with Boston College
Virginia Tech rolled into Chestnut Hill before Christmas on a roll, with an 11-1 record and Top 25 ranking. Not only did the Hokies slink home with a 70-65 overtime loss, but they lost shooting guard Hunter Cattoor to an elbow injury that would sideline him for the next four games, all of which turned into Tech losses, the start of a spiral that saw the team lose eight of 10.
Preview: NC State, suddenly the ACC’s hottest team, up next for #8 Virginia
Virginia saw its seven-game win streak end Saturday with a loss at Virginia Tech, a game against a desperate Hokie team that needed the win badly. The Cavaliers, in losing to Tech 74-68, never led. Tuesday evening (9 p.m. tip), Virginia goes from the frying pan to the fire, as...
Virginia Athletics Notebook Podcast: UVA NC State preview, the state of UVA football
In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].
Jones signs PWO offer with Virginia Tech
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia High senior Brody Jones didn’t start playing football until he was a freshman in high school. “I was 5’8″ and 130 pounds,” he recalled. “I just wasn’t anything back then. Just a lot of hard work in the offseasons. That’s really when I was like, ‘I want to do this […]
Franklin News Post
Indoor Track Championships are canceled
MONETA—The Blue Ridge District indoor track and field championships scheduled at Staunton River High School Saturday were canceled. The championships will not be rescheduled. Since none of the six schools in the Blue Ridge District have indoor track and field facilities, some meets are contested outdoors weather permitting. Heavy,...
Virginia still hanging around in Top 10 in both polls after weekend road loss
Virginia’s loss at Virginia Tech on Saturday dropped the Cavaliers five spots in the USA Today coaches poll, to ninth, and two spots in the AP poll, to eighth. Seems about right in terms of a self-correction, though you could point out that Kansas lost on Saturday, the fourth L for the Jayhawks in their last six, and held steady in the coaches poll (eighth) and dropped one in the AP (ninth).
Virginia Athletics Notebook Podcast: ‘Hoos set to face #22 NC State on Tuesday
AFP editor Chris Graham goes over the national rankings, looks ahead to #8 Virginia vs. #22 NC State on Tuesday, and looks back at the loss at Virginia Tech on Saturday. Then it’s on to football news, the big news being the confirmation from three-time All-ACC linebacker Nick Jackson that he will not be returning next season.
Virginia linebacker Nick Jackson confirms he’s leaving: What this means for the UVA LB room
Virginia football coach Tony Elliott struck out on another in-house recruiting priority, with three-time All-ACC linebacker Nick Jackson confirming on Sunday that he won’t be returning for the 2023 season. Jackson led Virginia in 2022 with 104 tackles on 626 snaps, adding four QB hurries, five sacks, 7.5 tackles...
Damar Hamlin injury, response keeps spotlight on athletic trainers, sports medicine
Virginia Tech associate athletics director of sports medicine Mike Goforth knew a life-threatening situation was unfolding on the football field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2 when medical professionals started using an automated external defibrillator, or AED. Moments after Buffalo Bill’s safety Damar Hamlin’s collapse, sports medicine staff at Virginia Tech...
ljhitide.net
3 Football Players Fatally Shot in UVA Shooting
What started as an enjoyable day for some of The University of Virginia football players soon turned into tragedy as three of the students were fatally shot. They were shot by Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a 22-year-old student, and former university football player. Jones had allegedly opened fire on a...
Late weekend snowstorm has Central Virginia in its crosshairs
For those that get snow, no matter how much, the precipitation this weekend is going to be heavy wet snow, not the fluffy kind.
$100K Powerball ticket sold in Charlottesville; five $50K winners in Virginia
The $100,000 winning ticket was sold at the Speedway at 2235 Seminole Lane in Charlottesville. Five other tickets in Virginia won $50,000 each. More than 46,000 tickets bought in Virginia won prizes in Monday’s drawing. One ticket, bought in Washington State, matched all six numbers to win the Powerball...
WSLS
Liz Kitley: Bringing the sizzle on the court and the kitchen
BLACKBSURG, Va. – The same skills needed to compete at a high level in basketball, often translate to the kitchen--just ask All-American Virginia Tech center Liz Kitley. “Multitasking,” Kitley said. “I mean, cooking is really hard. If you can’t multitask or focus, if you get sidetracked you can ruin your meal. I would say there are a lot of similarities.”
WSET
$100k lottery ticket sold in Charlottesville from Powerball drawing
(WSET) — Someone in Charlottesville is a hundred thousand dollars richer after Monday night's Powerball lottery drawing. Although the $754.6 million dollar jackpot was won across the country in Washington, people across Virginia still won big. Along with the $100k Charlottesville winning ticket, five tickets in Virginia were sold with a $50k prize attached.
Covington Resident Graduates With Honors From James Madison University
HARRISONBURG, VA (VR) - Emily Myers of Covington graduated Summa Cum Laude with a degree(s) in Biology - BS from James Madison University during commencement exercises in December 2022. Myers was among almost 900 students who received undergraduate and graduate degrees. Congratulations to all graduates and their families! The post Covington Resident Graduates With Honors From James Madison University appeared first on The Virginian Review.
