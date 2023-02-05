Virginia’s loss at Virginia Tech on Saturday dropped the Cavaliers five spots in the USA Today coaches poll, to ninth, and two spots in the AP poll, to eighth. Seems about right in terms of a self-correction, though you could point out that Kansas lost on Saturday, the fourth L for the Jayhawks in their last six, and held steady in the coaches poll (eighth) and dropped one in the AP (ninth).

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO