Pokémon Go Valentine’s Day 2023 event guide
Pokémon Go’s Valentine’s Day event runs from Feb. 8-14 and focuses on couple-oriented and pink Pokémon. Throughout the event, the amount of Stardust you receive from gifts is doubled, and Lure Modules last for two hours instead of 30 minutes. There are also a few other perks depending on which branch of Timed Research you pick.
How wand selection works in Hogwarts Legacy
What’s a witch or wizard without their wand? In Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll start off with a hand-me-down wand, but you’ll soon make your way to Ollivanders to find the right wand for you. You can keep the wand that chose you, or you can customize your wand’s...
Can you change your appearance in Hogwarts Legacy?
When you first start Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll be presented with the character creator that has a lot of possible customizations for your witch or wizard. You can change your face, hair, complexion, gender, and, of course, scars. You can change most of your appearance fairly early on in Hogwarts Legacy after you arrive in Hogsmeade, but you can’t change everything! Continue reading to learn more about what you can and can’t change about your character’s appearance.
Okami still outclasses every other Zelda-like
Amaterasu is running. Her paws strike the dampened earth. Wildflowers bloom at her feet, a plume of life always in her wake. In Okami, you play as the Japanese sun goddess, in the form of white wolf Amaterasu, on a mission to save the blighted land of Nippon. In 2008, with its myriad regions and sizable map, the game gave me my first taste of unimpeded movement within a virtual world. Exiting Kamiki Village and entering Shinshu Field, the first new region, revealed space vast enough for me to go from a loping run into an all-out sprint, and yet was not so large as to make me feel hopelessly lost. There was only one thing to do with all of this space: explore.
15 game demos to try before Steam Next Fest ends
Over the course of seven days, Steam is running its Next Fest — “a celebration of upcoming games.” Hundreds of demos are available to download for free as part of the event. The entries span every genre: action, strategy, simulators, role-playing games, puzzles, VR, multiplayer games, and plenty more. There’s truly something for everyone as part of the Steam Next Fest.
Humble Bundle is offering a literal dragon’s hoard of Pathfinder books for just $5
If you think we’ve given Hasbro enough money for one lifetime, and you’re looking for a TTRPG purchase you can feel good about, Humble Bundle is currently offering several tiered options for anyone looking to break into the world of Pathfinder until Feb. 23, starting at $5. The entry-level tier gets you all the references and rulebooks you need to start your own Pathfinder journey, but there are additional tiers at $15 and $25 donations that get you even more fun stuff to spice up your campaign.
D&D’s OGL controversy turbocharges sales of virtually every other tabletop RPG
Dungeons & Dragons has long been synonymous with role-playing games. Brand awareness has traditionally helped it to the lion’s share of sales, leaving smaller publishers and independent creators to fight over crumbs. All that changed in January when publisher Wizards of the Coast, a subsidiary of game and toy giant Hasbro, attempted to alter its Open Gaming License (also known as the OGL). The effort backfired spectacularly, and its competitors are now reaping the rewards.
Dead Space’s changes open possibilities for the series’ future
In the original Dead Space, engineer Isaac Clarke is silent. We see the back of his head, hear the raspy breathing in his helmet, and control him as he cuts, stomps, and slices his way through hordes of Necromorphs. In the Dead Space remake, Isaac’s arc hews closely to the original template, but he’s no longer a silent protagonist — he not only vocally reacts to the events on the USG Ishimura, but offers more context for each of the game’s tense chapters. Now, Isaac feels more like a character — and he feels more in line with the fully voiced Isaacs of Dead Space 2 and Dead Space 3.
Apex Legends’ heroes are getting a class overhaul
Apex Legends isn’t getting a new character for its 16th season, but its existing lineup of 23 Legends is getting a makeover — some more than others. At minimum, every fighter is getting a perk under the reworked, class-based arrangement Respawn Entertainment announced on Monday. Seven Legends will...
Bleak Sword DX does brutal, lo-fi Elden Ring, one pixelated square at a time
Devolver Digital has announced Bleak Sword DX, a minimalist, retro, dark fantasy game coming to Nintendo Switch and Windows PC at some point in 2023. It’s an expanded and refined version of Bleak Sword, which was an early release on the Apple Arcade subscription service back in 2019. A...
You can unlock D&D’s ‘Keys from the Golden Vault’ anthology right now
Keys from the Golden Vault is the latest collection of Dungeons & Dragons adventures from Wizards of the Coast. While physical copies of the 13 heist-centric adventures technically become available on February 21st, if you preorder the physical bundle directly from the Dungeons & Dragons store, you can access the new anthology right now.
Overwatch 2 balance patch includes big changes for tanks, nerfs for Mercy
Big balance changes are in store in season 3 of Overwatch 2, including substantial adjustments to the game’s tank heroes and a series of tweaks to Mercy, a hero constantly in flux. Tank players should play close attention to Blizzard’s patch notes, as that role is getting a game-changing nerf in certain modes.
GoldenEye 007 marked a massive change in the course of game design
In the late summer of 1997, just about a quarter century ago, GoldenEye 007 stuck itself firmly into the cartridge slot and mental landscape of a generation. Pierce Brosnan’s perfectly sculpted hairdo and the 007 logo peeked out from the curved dome of the Nintendo 64’s dark plastic slab, watching over countless hours spent in lo-poly shootouts, plastic trident controllers clutched in sweaty hands during endless split-screen deathmatch rounds.
Cultural consultants will play a bigger role in D&D following racist content in recent book
In September, Dungeons & Dragons publisher Wizards of the Coast apologized for the inclusion of racist content in one of its campaigns. On Monday, during an hour-long interview on the 3 Black Halflings channel on YouTube, D&D executive producer Kyle Brink discussed the situation in detail — including what actions his team will take going forward to ensure it never happens again.
New Nintendo Direct coming Feb. 8
Nintendo will broadcast a new Nintendo Direct presentation on Wednesday, Feb. 8, promising new details on upcoming Switch games. February’s Nintendo Direct will stream live at 5 p.m. EST/2 p.m. PST, on the company’s YouTube channel. Wednesday’s Nintendo Direct showcase will run “roughly” 40 minutes, Nintendo said, and...
