therecord-online.com
LH Men’s Basketball Downs Mansfield; Notches Third Straight Win
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Behind a balanced offensive attack which saw six Bald Eagles record double figures, the Lock Haven University men’s basketball team (16-6, 12-5 PSAC) soared past Mansfield University (5-16, 4-13 PSAC), 89-76, in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) contest on Monday evening. After a...
therecord-online.com
KC CTC with strong showing at SkillsUSA competition
WILLIAMSPORT, PA – Keystone Central CTC recently sent 23 students to the SkillsUSA District competition held at Penn College and made an outstanding showing. The following place winners will compete in Hershey at the State competition in April:. Lily Hendricks – Architectural Drafting. Emma Evey – Health Occ...
therecord-online.com
Joan Carol Haskins (JC)
On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, Joan Carol Haskins (JC), loving mother of five, passed away at her home in Mill Hall, PA at the age of 80. JC was born on October 3, 1942, in Weehawken, New Jersey to Philip Smith and Marie Myer Smith. JC graduated from St. Cecilia...
therecord-online.com
Lock Haven asks waterline customers to reduce consumption
LOCK :HAVEN, PA – City officials have asked Lock Haven water customers to reduce use due to a line leak in Wayne Township. The request was posted on social media on Wednesday. According to city public works director Tony Stopper, the leak is in McElhattan in Chatham Village. The...
therecord-online.com
Bucktail Medical Center executive on hospital closures, BMC future
SOUTH RENOVO, PA – Tim Reeves, CEO/Administrator at the Bucktail Medical Center in South Renovo, on Monday issued a cautionary article on the continued closure of hospitals across Pennsylvania and where Bucktail Medical Center stands now as Clinton County’s only acute care hospital. The Reeves question-and-answer was written...
therecord-online.com
More than $269,230 awarded to 76th District fire and ambulance companies
LOCK HAVEN – State Rep. Stephanie Borowicz (R-Clinton/Union) announced Wednesday that 22 volunteer fire and ambulance companies throughout the 76th District have qualified to receive approximately $269,233 from a grant program administered by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and Office of the State Fire Commissioner. “Our irreplaceable, volunteer emergency...
therecord-online.com
CMMS’s Sneath named Jostens Renaissance National Student of the Month
MILL HALL, PA – Keystone Central School District is proud to announce that Autumn Sneath, Central Mountain Middle School 7th grade student, is the recipient of the Jostens Renaissance National Student of the Month Award for February 2023. The Jostens Renaissance National Student of the Month recognition is for a deserving student who has made an impact within their school or community through Jostens Renaissance.
therecord-online.com
First U.S. nuclear-powered data center, bitcoin mine coming to Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, PA – The country’s first nuclear-powered data center and bitcoin mining operation – located in northeastern Pennsylvania – will soon welcome its first tenant. Cumulus Data said the first of several 48 megawatt “powered shell data center” at its 1,200-acre campus in Columbia County that...
therecord-online.com
Brinker announces re-election bid for Lock Haven City Council
LOCK HAVEN, PA – I, Dr. Jeff Brinker, am announcing my re-election campaign for the Lock Haven City Council seat. I am seeking the Republican nomination. It is my belief that public service is a responsibility that we all share and we should all be willing to contribute our time and best effort toward the community in which we live. Winston Churchill said it best, “A leader is best when people barely know he exists, when his work is done, his aim fulfilled, they will say: we did it ourselves.”
therecord-online.com
Pine Creek Township woman accused of defrauding woman of $15,500
PINE CREEK TOWNSHIP, PA – Pine Creek Township police have arrested a township resident and accused her of using a woman’s credit card for over $15,500 in credit card purchases. The accused is Kathy M. Lachat, age 60, the victim a 72-year-old female. Police released word on Tuesday...
therecord-online.com
Loganton contractor jailed for theft; pending extradition in multiple other home improvement fraud cases
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Dustin Allen Butler, 26, of Loganton, was sentenced in Clinton County Court on Tuesday by Judge Michael F. Salisbury, to a minimum of 11 ½ to 23 months on one count of theft by failure to make required disposition of funds, a third degree felony, and one count of bad checks, a first degree misdemeanor. Butler will also be required to serve an additional 36 month of probation after he completes his jail sentence, and was ordered to pay back more than $41,000 to the victim in the case.
therecord-online.com
Prospective Clinton County candidates’ informational session Monday night
LOCK HAVEN, PA –A candidates’ information night for those interested in running in the May primary election is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday in Clinton County’s Piper Building. Clinton County voter registration director Maria Boileau Boileau had announced the meeting recently. She has asked that prospective candidates...
