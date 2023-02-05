ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Way Too Early Look at Which Stars Could Potentially Beat LeBron James' Scoring Record

Who could dethrone LeBron James’ atop the all-time scoring list? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. LeBron James is officially atop the record book. The King put up 38 points against Thunder on Tuesday to bring his regular season career total to 38,390 points, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the process. James accomplished the feat – 38 years in the making – in 150 fewer games than the Captain.
Who Is the NBA's GOAT? Who Cares? Savor LeBron James' Greatness

Who cares who's the NBA's GOAT? Savor LeBron's greatness originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There are certain indelible moments in NBA history, whether you witnessed them first-hand or not. One certainly arrived Tuesday night in Los Angeles, where LeBron James became the NBA's all-time leading scorer with his fellow...
NBA Twitter Goes Wild After LeBron James Breaks Scoring Record

NBA Twitter goes wild after LeBron James breaks scoring record originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The King has finally done it. LeBron James has surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to break the NBA's all-time scoring record during the Los Angeles Lakers' showdown against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night. Crypto.com...
Lakers' LeBron James Becomes NBA's All-Time Leading Scorer

He long ago was anointed "The Chosen One." He went on to become "The King." He is now the NBA's all-time leading scorer. LeBron James scored one of the most historic baskets in league history on Tuesday, breaking the hallowed record of 38,387 career points long held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who was sitting courtside.
LeBron James Offers His Personal Contention on the GOAT Debate

LeBron James offers his take on the GOAT debate originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As LeBron James' nears Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA all-time scoring record, the GOAT debate has made its way back into conversations. Who is the greatest player in NBA history?. James delivered his take during an exclusive...
Drake Makes Amusing Cameo in LeBron James' Celebratory Video

Drake makes amusing cameo in LeBron James' celebratory video originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Drake was on his worst behavior on Tuesday. After LeBron James broke the NBA's all-time leading scoring record against the Oklahoma City Thunder, NBA on TNT unveiled a series of videos featuring players and celebrities praising the kid from Akron for his achievement.
Brittney Griner Absent From USA Camp, But Keeping in Touch

Brittney Griner texted her good friend Diana Taurasi on Tuesday morning asking how the USA Basketball training camp was going. Griner was back in Arizona, choosing to skip the camp in Minnesota so she can be with her wife and recover from her time in a Russian jail. She returned to the U.S. in December after a dramatic prisoner swap.
Charles Barkley, Michael Jordan Fight Started With Nasty Conversation

Barkley on last convo with MJ: 'He went ballistic' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Over the past few months, Charles Barkley has shared some details on his ongoing feud with Bulls superstar Michael Jordan. The two used to be good friends, but haven’t spoken in nearly a decade. Last year, Barkley said the beef started when Barkley criticized how Jordan was running the Charlotte Bobcats.
