Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1970, a 13-Year-Old Girl Was Discovered, Unable to Speak or Walk. She Was Abused By Her Father for 13 YearsIngram AtkinsonLos Angeles, CA
Luke Perry: The Tragic Life & Death of the "90210"/"Riverdale" StarHerbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
Brad Pitt Wants to Sell L.A. Mansion for $40 Million, as Divorce Battle with Angelina Jolie ContinuesWilliamLos Angeles, CA
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Marilyn Monroe's Death and Involvement with the KennedysHdogarLos Angeles, CA
Related
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
Kyrie Irving Trade Winners, Losers: Blockbuster Deal Further Crowds West
Kyrie trade winners, losers: Blockbuster deal further crowds West originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NBA never disappoints. Just when we thought we were heading into a rather boring NBA trade deadline, the Dallas Mavericks shocked the world by trading for Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving on Sunday afternoon.
Bulls Still Plan to Keep Core Intact as NBA Trade Deadline Nears
Why Bulls are expected to keep LaVine, DeRozan, Vucevic originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Executive vice president Artūras Karnišovas established his expectations for the Chicago Bulls’ 2022-23 season back in September on the eve of training camp. “We have to do better than last year,” Karnišovas...
Kyrie Irving Explains Why He Deleted Apology for Sharing Antisemitic Video
Kyrie Irving explains why he deleted apology for sharing antisemitic video originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyrie Irving had plenty to say during his first day with the Dallas Mavericks. The All-Star guard, who was acquired in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, spoke with reporters after...
Way Too Early Look at Which Stars Could Potentially Beat LeBron James' Scoring Record
Who could dethrone LeBron James’ atop the all-time scoring list? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. LeBron James is officially atop the record book. The King put up 38 points against Thunder on Tuesday to bring his regular season career total to 38,390 points, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the process. James accomplished the feat – 38 years in the making – in 150 fewer games than the Captain.
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane Intrigued by Potential Opportunities as Trade Deadline Nears
Kane intrigued by potential opportunities as deadline nears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks returned from their bye week and NHL All-Star break on Sunday feeling mentally and physically recharged. It was some much-needed time off for everyone, especially during the dog days of the season. Patrick Kane...
Watch: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Passes Basketball to LeBron James After Breaking Record
Watch: Kareem passes basketball to LeBron after breaking record originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has seen a player break his long-time record in person. The NBA’s former all-time leading scorer got to see LeBron James make history on Tuesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, as James...
Scottie Pippen Thinks Chicagoans Cheer for Packers, Bucks Too
Pippen thinks Chicagoans cheer for Packers, Bucks too originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A rallying cry among Chicago Bears fans is FTP. It's a social media hashtag, a flair on the Bears' subreddit. IYKYK. If you don't, it's a not so nice expression of Bears feelings towards the Green...
Who Is the NBA's GOAT? Who Cares? Savor LeBron James' Greatness
Who cares who's the NBA's GOAT? Savor LeBron's greatness originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There are certain indelible moments in NBA history, whether you witnessed them first-hand or not. One certainly arrived Tuesday night in Los Angeles, where LeBron James became the NBA's all-time leading scorer with his fellow...
Who Is Attending LeBron James' Potential Record-Breaking Game Vs. Thunder?
Who is attending LeBron James’ potential record-breaking game vs. Thunder? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There could be a Hollywood-like atmosphere in Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday. As the Los Angeles Lakers get ready to host the Oklahoma City Thunder at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT, the biggest takeaway...
Stephen A. Smith: Michael Jordan Greatest Scorer Ever, Not LeBron James
Stephen A. Smith: Jordan greatest scorer ever, not LeBron originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Tuesday night, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James broke the NBA's all-time scoring record, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. And this milestone has kicked into gear another round of NBA's Greatest Of All Time debate, LeBron...
NBA Twitter Goes Wild After LeBron James Breaks Scoring Record
NBA Twitter goes wild after LeBron James breaks scoring record originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The King has finally done it. LeBron James has surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to break the NBA's all-time scoring record during the Los Angeles Lakers' showdown against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night. Crypto.com...
Lakers' LeBron James Becomes NBA's All-Time Leading Scorer
He long ago was anointed "The Chosen One." He went on to become "The King." He is now the NBA's all-time leading scorer. LeBron James scored one of the most historic baskets in league history on Tuesday, breaking the hallowed record of 38,387 career points long held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who was sitting courtside.
LeBron James Offers His Personal Contention on the GOAT Debate
LeBron James offers his take on the GOAT debate originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As LeBron James' nears Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA all-time scoring record, the GOAT debate has made its way back into conversations. Who is the greatest player in NBA history?. James delivered his take during an exclusive...
Drake Makes Amusing Cameo in LeBron James' Celebratory Video
Drake makes amusing cameo in LeBron James' celebratory video originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Drake was on his worst behavior on Tuesday. After LeBron James broke the NBA's all-time leading scoring record against the Oklahoma City Thunder, NBA on TNT unveiled a series of videos featuring players and celebrities praising the kid from Akron for his achievement.
Brittney Griner Absent From USA Camp, But Keeping in Touch
Brittney Griner texted her good friend Diana Taurasi on Tuesday morning asking how the USA Basketball training camp was going. Griner was back in Arizona, choosing to skip the camp in Minnesota so she can be with her wife and recover from her time in a Russian jail. She returned to the U.S. in December after a dramatic prisoner swap.
NBA Conducts Investigation Into Grizzlies-Pacers Postgame Incident
The NBA conducted an investigation of an incident that took place after the Memphis Grizzlies' home game against the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 29. The league went on to ban some of the individuals from attending future games at the FedExForum after its probe. It was originally reported by The...
Eagles' Robert Quinn Opens Up on Upsetting Trade From Bears
PHOENIX -- During his final days as a Bear, Robert Quinn made it known that he didn't want to be traded. Quinn was willing to ride things out in Chicago despite the Bears' rebuilding status. General manager Ryan Poles had a different idea, trading Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles for...
Charles Barkley, Michael Jordan Fight Started With Nasty Conversation
Barkley on last convo with MJ: 'He went ballistic' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Over the past few months, Charles Barkley has shared some details on his ongoing feud with Bulls superstar Michael Jordan. The two used to be good friends, but haven’t spoken in nearly a decade. Last year, Barkley said the beef started when Barkley criticized how Jordan was running the Charlotte Bobcats.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
106K+
Followers
89K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0