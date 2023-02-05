Read full article on original website
Major injury crash closes State Route 4 on-ramp in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — The eastbound State Route 4 on-ramp is closed from Contra Loma Boulevard after a traffic crash on Tuesday afternoon, Antioch police said. Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Contra Loma Boulevard between Buchanan Road and State Route 4. The crash happened at 2:30 p.m. and at least one person […]
Recent storms could lead to terrible tick season for Bay Area, especially in this county
Let's face it, ticks are gross. But experts say they love wet weather and the Bay Area has seen a lot of that recently.
Silicon Valley
Campbell, San Francisco, Modesto restaurants make Yelp’s most romantic list
The pressure’s on. Valentine’s Day is coming up, and you need to make reservations at a romantic spot. Yelp’s curators are offering help. They’ve sifted through the thousands of restaurant reviews, identifying those with both high rankings and the highest number of diner comments like “romantic,” “date night” and “valentine.”
I found four wood saunas on the Richmond waterfront with unreal Bay Area views
This waterfront retreat promises unreal Bay Area views.
9 Sacramento Area Apartments Under $900 a Month
1. Eaglewood - Woodland. Located in nearby Woodland, Eaglewood has spacious studio units that start at $867 a month. Residents enjoy a wide range of amenities like a swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse, controlled access for more security, and living near public transportation.
Eater
Soon This San Francisco Gourmet Burger Restaurant Will Open in Marin County
Roam Burgers, a San Francisco favorite for grass-fed beef patties and french fries topped with shaved truffles, founded on Fillmore Street, is headed to Marin County. The Bay Area business will open its newest location in the Corte Madera Town Center, a homecoming of sorts for owner Joshua Spiegelman. The fall 2023 opening will deepen his roots in the North Bay — the entrepreneur spent his childhood in Mill Valley and attended Redwood High School in Larkspur. “I grew up in Marin,” Spiegelman says. “So this means a lot to me.”
Car chase in Antioch leads to fiery crash with tanker truck on Highway 4
ANTIOCH -- A woman was airlifted to the hospital after a car chase and major injury crash that stopped Highway 4 traffic in Antioch Tuesday afternoon.At about 2:30 PM, the California Highway Patrol said officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a gray SUV for excessive speed on eastbound Highway 4 near San Marco Blvd. The SUV immediately fled from CHP and continued on the highway, using all lanes and driving on the shoulder before exiting at Contra Loma Blvd, the CHP said. It then continued through the intersection and immediately ramped back onto the freeway. On the onramp, the SUV was involved in a traffic collision with a tanker truck. The woman needed to be extricated from the vehicle and then was transported to hospital by air. and was in critical condition with major injuries. The driver of the tanker truck was uninjured. The CBS News Bay Area helicopter showed a crashed and burned-out vehicle on the Contra Loma Blvd. onramp to Highway 4. Antioch Police were asking drivers to avoid the area.
KTVU FOX 2
Missing Bay Area diver found dead, remembered as young man who made impact in his community and beyond
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. - A 27-year-old Bay Area diver, who was found dead almost a week after he went missing off the Monterey County Coast, was being remembered as a beloved, impactful member of his community who made friends wherever he went and lived life fully. Zachary Nelson, of Newark,...
KCRA.com
Sacramento police arrest man after 10-year-old's motocross bikes were stolen
A 10-year-old motocross racer, passing through Sacramento with his family to train last weekend, said he was in shock when he learned someone had stolen his dirt bikes. "Motocross is everything to me. I always wanted to race," Noah Kovarik said. He got his first dirt bike when he was...
mendofever.com
Crash on Hwy 20 Stops Traffic
An ambulance is responding to a crash on Hwy 20 near the Lake County/ Colusa County that occurred at 12:53 p.m. A pickup pulling a commercial-style car hauler overturned onto its side. Traffic stopped in both directions, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. Please remember that information gathered...
KQED
Judge to Allow Evictions at Long-Running Oakland Homeless Encampment, Residents Vow to Fight
A federal judge said Friday he would allow the city of Oakland to begin evicting residents of the Wood Street Commons, one of Oakland’s longest-running settlements of unhoused people. Residents vowed to continue fighting. They were meeting Friday afternoon to determine next steps. “We’re not getting off this [expletive]...
KTVU FOX 2
Double shooting in Oakland leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police continue to investigate a weekend shooting where one person was killed and another was injured. The violence was reported Sunday afternoon on East 18th Street near Foothill Boulevard, and was detected by the ShotSpotter system. Two wounded people were found by police; both were rushed...
Antioch police nab burglary suspects after chase across Hwy 4, BART tracks
ANTIOCH -- Two men led Antioch police on a wild chase Wednesday involving an alleged burglary, a smashed-up police vehicle, a helicopter and the suspects running across BART tracks in the middle of Highway 4.At 3:08 p.m. Wednesday, Antioch police received a call from a resident on Durness Court, reporting a burglary in progress of a residence possibly occupied by an elderly woman.While officers responded, a Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office air unit was over the scene within minutes.The air unit advised that the back door was shattered and a vehicle was backed into the driveway. When officers arrived, Donley...
SF pizza restaurant ranked one of top in US
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco pizza joint was named one of the best places to grab a slice in America, according to a list released by Trips to Discover. Del Popolo has been offering wood-fired pizza since 2012, according to its website. It originally launched as a mobile restaurant but opened its brick-and-mortar […]
What happened to San Francisco's Candlestick Park?
Was the concrete stadium just too darn cold?
This SF restaurant is listed among the ‘Most Romantic' in the nation
San Franciscans won't have to travel far to have a romantic dinner this Valentine’s Day. OpenTable, an online restaurant reservation website, reveals which restaurants in the U.S. are the best at setting a romantic ambiance in its "100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America" list. Multiple restaurants from California were included, and one from San Francisco. […]
Person pulled from Oakland sewer declared dead
A person found inside of a sewage hole in Oakland was declared dead on Saturday morning, according to the Oakland Police Department.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
San Francisco hoarder home sells for $500K over the ask
A San Francisco home featured on an episode of the A&E series “Hoarders” has sold for $500,000 over its asking price — for $1.2 million. The four-bedroom, two-bathroom spread at 758 Lyon St. — which had previously been filled with a jaw-dropping hoard including bottles and kitchen tools — initially listed for sale at $699,000. What’s more, and regardless of its history, the property even brought in more than 12 offers, which drove the price. The new owner bought it all-cash.
Three arrested for stealing mail from 34 households
OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) – Three men who are accused of stealing mail from 34 households in Oakley and Antioch were arrested early Monday morning, according to the Oakley Police Department. Shortly before 3:30 a.m., an Oakley resident reported a suspicious black vehicle driving slowly through the 5000 block of Kelsey Lane. After responding to the […]
2 wounded in separate weekend stabbings in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO – Two men were wounded in separate stabbings Sunday morning in San Francisco, police said Monday. Officers responded at 3 a.m. to Golden Gate Avenue and Hyde Street where a 29-year-old man was stabbed with an "edged weapon." A half hour earlier, a 57-year-old man was stabbed at a bus stop at the 16th and Mission streets, according to police. Both men were taken to a hospital and are expected to live, police said.
